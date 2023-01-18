ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

IU Bridges: Children, Languages, World program to continue in spring semester

The Bridges: Children, Languages, World program, hosted through The Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, will continue teaching children less-commonly-taught languages in schools and organizations located in Monroe County. Lead coordinator for Bridges: Children, Languages, World Wes Steele said the program aims to expand children's awareness, curiosity and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

LETTER: I went to a Listening Session hoping to be heard, I came out of it feeling ignored

Interested in writing a letter to the editor or guest column to the Indiana Daily Student? Check out our guidelines and submission details here. I will not beat around the bush; the so-called Listening Session held by the College of Arts and Sciences on Thursday, the one set up to discuss the recent murder attempt made against an Asian-American student on a Bloomington bus, was one of the worst experiences I have ever had during my time at Indiana University.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Experience Maya Culture in Bloomington at the Artistic Maya Cultural Festival

The Viva! Maya Culture Festival of Poetry and Music, an opportunity to experience authentic creative arts works of the Maya culture, will be hosted in Bloomington from Wednesday to Sunday. The Viva! Maya Culture Festival is a collaborative effort with ÓperaMaya, a poetry and musical arts organization based in Mexico....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

IU student calls for change in viral TikTok video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — "It shouldn't have to take a viral video to make some change happen," Indiana University sophomore Declan Farley said. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Farley, who identifies as a transgender queer student, posted a video on TikTok. The 57-second video starts with this:. "Over the past five...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana track and field host annual Gladstein Invitational Friday afternoon

Indiana track and field held its annual Gladstein Invitational, an indoor meet on Friday. Nine schools and unattached athletes competed in a multitude of track and field events. Friday’s events included long-distance runs, hurdles and an indoor-only weight throw event. The Hoosiers started the competition on the women’s side...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana softball adds Ella Carter to 2023 signing class

On Thursday, Indiana softball head coach Shonda Stanton announced infielder Ella Carter as a member of the 2023 signing day class. Carter will join four other 2023 recruits who signed back in November. "Throughout the recruiting process, Ella presented herself as one of the most mature and coachable athletes I...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WRBI Radio

Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday

— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
GREENSBURG, IN
WTHI

Local Chinese restaurant is closing soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Panda Garden in Terre Haute, is closing. News 10 visited the restaurant and was able to talk with the owner. He says that he is retiring from the food industry. For years, people could come and enjoy Chinese cuisine from this small home-town restaurant. There...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
korncountry.com

Brown County-produced documentary will air nationally

NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Addicts Wake, an Indiana-produced documentary film, has been accepted for broadcast on public television stations nationwide beginning in August 2023. The three-year deal will make the film available for broadcast on any of the 341 public television member stations across the country. The film, which...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

NLCS board approves personnel changes during Thursday’s meeting

BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community Schools board approved various personnel changes on Thursday, including resignations and new hires. Megan Baldwin – NLCC Teacher, effective January 20, 2023. Kristen Collins – Parkview Temporary Inclusion Teacher, effective January 23, 2023. Bryan Ford – BNL Inclusion Teacher, effective February...
BEDFORD, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

LifeSpring breaks ground on new inpatient treatment facility in Jasper

In another step to provide a comprehensive solution to the mental health and substance abuse issues in Dubois County, LifeSpring broke ground on a new 24-bed residential facility Wednesday afternoon at the organization’s 480 Eversman Drive location. The 10,000-square-foot facility will provide comprehensive care for those suffering from substance...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Atlanta News

Indianapolis-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Indianapolis-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

