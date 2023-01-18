Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
IU Bridges: Children, Languages, World program to continue in spring semester
The Bridges: Children, Languages, World program, hosted through The Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, will continue teaching children less-commonly-taught languages in schools and organizations located in Monroe County. Lead coordinator for Bridges: Children, Languages, World Wes Steele said the program aims to expand children's awareness, curiosity and...
Indiana Daily Student
LETTER: I went to a Listening Session hoping to be heard, I came out of it feeling ignored
Interested in writing a letter to the editor or guest column to the Indiana Daily Student? Check out our guidelines and submission details here. I will not beat around the bush; the so-called Listening Session held by the College of Arts and Sciences on Thursday, the one set up to discuss the recent murder attempt made against an Asian-American student on a Bloomington bus, was one of the worst experiences I have ever had during my time at Indiana University.
Indiana Daily Student
Experience Maya Culture in Bloomington at the Artistic Maya Cultural Festival
The Viva! Maya Culture Festival of Poetry and Music, an opportunity to experience authentic creative arts works of the Maya culture, will be hosted in Bloomington from Wednesday to Sunday. The Viva! Maya Culture Festival is a collaborative effort with ÓperaMaya, a poetry and musical arts organization based in Mexico....
WTHI
"They can be proud of something they've done...'" New Senate bill could mandate cursive handwriting in schools' curriculum
ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new Senate bill looks to make cursive handwriting a curriculum requirement for all Indiana schools. But, some Wabash Valley schools are one step ahead. At Rosedale Elementary, students in Lisa Kneeland's classroom are still being taught the art of cursive handwriting. Kneeland said she has been...
Group aims to eliminate school lunch debt in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — There's a group of neighbors in Johnson County making it their mission to fight food insecurity in schools. They're taking a bite out of school lunch debt. Their efforts - and the surprising amount they've already paid - is a story that's Inspiring Indiana. Along...
IU student calls for change in viral TikTok video
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — "It shouldn't have to take a viral video to make some change happen," Indiana University sophomore Declan Farley said. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Farley, who identifies as a transgender queer student, posted a video on TikTok. The 57-second video starts with this:. "Over the past five...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana track and field host annual Gladstein Invitational Friday afternoon
Indiana track and field held its annual Gladstein Invitational, an indoor meet on Friday. Nine schools and unattached athletes competed in a multitude of track and field events. Friday’s events included long-distance runs, hurdles and an indoor-only weight throw event. The Hoosiers started the competition on the women’s side...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana softball adds Ella Carter to 2023 signing class
On Thursday, Indiana softball head coach Shonda Stanton announced infielder Ella Carter as a member of the 2023 signing day class. Carter will join four other 2023 recruits who signed back in November. "Throughout the recruiting process, Ella presented herself as one of the most mature and coachable athletes I...
Women Behind the Badge aims to increase diversity of IMPD officers
Dozens of women got the chance to train, ask questions and learn from female Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Saturday.
WRBI Radio
Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday
— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
WTHI
Local Chinese restaurant is closing soon
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Panda Garden in Terre Haute, is closing. News 10 visited the restaurant and was able to talk with the owner. He says that he is retiring from the food industry. For years, people could come and enjoy Chinese cuisine from this small home-town restaurant. There...
korncountry.com
Brown County-produced documentary will air nationally
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Addicts Wake, an Indiana-produced documentary film, has been accepted for broadcast on public television stations nationwide beginning in August 2023. The three-year deal will make the film available for broadcast on any of the 341 public television member stations across the country. The film, which...
wbiw.com
NLCS board approves personnel changes during Thursday’s meeting
BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community Schools board approved various personnel changes on Thursday, including resignations and new hires. Megan Baldwin – NLCC Teacher, effective January 20, 2023. Kristen Collins – Parkview Temporary Inclusion Teacher, effective January 23, 2023. Bryan Ford – BNL Inclusion Teacher, effective February...
wbiw.com
City of Bedford to receive $100,000 grant to repair welcome sign, install exhibit
BEDFORD – It was announced at the Bedford Board of Works and Safety meeting on Tuesday that the set is set to receive a $100,000 matching grant from Regional Opportunities Initiative through the groups Ready Communities 2.0 program. The funds will be utilized to refurbish the city’s aging Welcome...
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
LifeSpring breaks ground on new inpatient treatment facility in Jasper
In another step to provide a comprehensive solution to the mental health and substance abuse issues in Dubois County, LifeSpring broke ground on a new 24-bed residential facility Wednesday afternoon at the organization’s 480 Eversman Drive location. The 10,000-square-foot facility will provide comprehensive care for those suffering from substance...
Repurposed Marsh supermarkets in Indianapolis, IN
Who remembers renting videos and eating fresh bread from the Marsh bakery?
wwbl.com
Lawsuit Dropped Against Indiana’s Ban on Transgender Students Participating in Girls Sports
The ACLU is dropping their lawsuit against Indiana’s law banning transgender students from competing in girls school sports. Court documents say the transgender girl the ACLU was suing on behalf of has now enrolled in a charter school that is not operated by Indianapolis Public Schools. This comes after...
Indianapolis-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Indianapolis-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Home Show returns with brand-new concept for Centerpiece Home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Home Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for its 101st year. Organizers say it’s the oldest home show in North America and it draws more than 80,000 guests each year. There are plenty of things for visitors to check out, including...
