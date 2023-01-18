Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to DenverInna DDenver, CO
Why electric vehicles are practical in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Parking worries expressed about downtown Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Debate, public comment up for council discussion in AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
Suspect arrested in death of 16-year-old girl in Denver
DENVER — A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found in northeast Denver last month, the Denver Police Department said. Tayanna Manuel was found dead Dec. 26 outside an apartment complex on North Salida Street in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
Man arrested after deadly Northglenn shooting
Northglenn police took a man into custody following a deadly shooting Saturday morning. A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in the 11700 block of Delaware Court.
1 killed in stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood
A woman is dead after being the victim of a stabbing in Denver's Montbello neighborhood late Friday night and the person police believe is responsible is now in custody.
Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing reported on E. Elk Plain
Denver Police Department says a suspect is in custody following a fatal stabbing reported on E. Elk Plain on Friday night. Authorities say a report was made about a stabbing that took place on the 14600 block of East Elk Plain, where officers located a female victim suffering from stab wounds. Officer identified the suspect as 29-year-old Oliver Barclayon, who is now facing first-degree murder charges for the incident. DPD announced Saturday afternoon, the victim was pronounced deceased and the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release their identity and cause of death.The investigation remains ongoing.
2 teens shot, 1 dead at Loveland apartment complex; 3 suspects at large
Police are looking for at least three suspects after a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex Friday left one teen dead and another wounded.
18-year-old killed in Loveland shooting
LOVELAND, Colo. — An 18-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Loveland Friday night. The Loveland Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street. Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled...
Suspect arrested in Denver teen's killing was already in jail for Lakewood homicide
DENVER — One of three people arrested for first-degree murder for the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Denver last March was already behind bars in Jefferson County for a different homicide in Lakewood that occurred months after the teen's death. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on...
Mail, debit card found in discarded sweatshirt led to arrest of stabbing suspect
AURORA, Colo. — Items recovered from a sweatshirt found in a trash can helped police identify and eventually arrest a suspect in connection with a deadly stabbing in an Aurora parking lot. Zual James Noi Noi, 24, was stabbed to death on Jan. 11 in a parking lot near...
Reverse search warrant used in arrest goes to Colorado Supreme Court
DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court will review the use of a Google search warrant used to arrest three teens in connection with the Green Valley Ranch arson that killed a family of five in 2020. In November, Denver District Court Judge Martin Egelhoff upheld the legality of the...
Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead
One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting. Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street. Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it. They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
Suspect allegedly stabbed, killed man during argument at Denver apartment
An argument between two men on N. Broadway escalated to the point where one stabbed the other, killing him, late on Tuesday evening, according to a probable cause statement.
3 suspects arrested in teen's homicide in Denver
DENVER — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the deadly March 2022 shooting of a 17-year-old girl, Denver Police said Thursday. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on March 26 after a caller reported a woman on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street. Investigators determined she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said. She also had a pair of headphones tied around her ankles, according to the arrest affidavit.
Denver police officer charged in July shooting appears in court
The Denver police officer facing charges in a July shooting in Lower Downtown that injured seven people made his first appearance in court on bond Thursday morning. A Denver grand jury indicted Brandon Ramos on 14 counts earlier this month. He faces two counts of reckless second degree assault, three counts of third degree knowing or reckless assault, three counts of third degree assault with negligence with a deadly weapon, one count of prohibited use of a weapon, and five counts of reckless endangerment. Ramos was granted a personal recognizance (PR) bond, and is on leave without pay at the department.
Man accidentally shot girlfriend during 'show-and-tell' of their guns, affidavit says
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend of eight years earlier this month told police he accidentally shot her during a gathering at their Northglenn apartment. Alexander Moreno-Keegan called 911 on Jan. 9 and reported the shooting around 6:55 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit...
Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye
Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
Pedestrian killed in crash, Lakeside police say
The Lakeside Police Department are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Saturday night at 45th Street and Sheridan Boulevard.
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing during parking lot fight
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in the deadly stabbing of a 24-year-old man after a fight broke out in a parking lot last week. Brandon Saguilan-Patrico, 27, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Zual James Noi Noi. The fight was...
Master Titus Uriah Martin Pleads guilty in deadly shooting from July 2020
Master Titus Uriah Martin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with a shooting death that occurred in July 2020 on the day his trial was supposed to begin. He was immediately sentenced to 20 years in the Department of Corrections. On July 5, 2020 investigators said a 31-year-old man was shot on East Colfax Avenue at North Beeler street around 1:45 a.m. The victim later died at the hospital.The Aurora Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Martin on July 10, 2020. He was arrested in September that same year and charged with first-degree murder.Dontavious Hetzel was arrested in Georgia on Feb. 1, 2021 and was extradited to Colorado. He was sentenced to 5 years in community corrections and $3,000 restitution.
Suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of four victims in Denver
Denver police arrested a suspect on Monday for the attempted murder of four victims. Following an investigation, the suspect, Orlando Martinez, Jr., 22, turned himself in Monday, according to the arrest affidavit. At 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 7, Denver police officers responded to a parking lot in the area of...
Man arrested for allegedly killing man during fight in Aurora parking lot
A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a man during a fight in an Aurora parking lot, the Aurora Police Department announced.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 1