One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting. Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street. Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it. They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...

LOVELAND, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO