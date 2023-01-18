Read full article on original website
Related
This N.J. park commission can’t afford to run Palisades Parkway; could NJDOT take it over?
The state Department of Transportation could add a parkway that skirts the top of the Palisades in Bergen County to the highways it now operates and maintains. Palisades Interstate Park Commission officials are backing a bill proposed last Halloween that would require the DOT to take over operating and maintaining the 11-mile section New Jersey section of the 38-mile Palisades Interstate Parkway between Fort Lee and the New York border that is currently run by the Palisades Interstate Park Commission.
Could this new plan save NJ drivers from a congestion pricing nightmare?
🚗 NJ congressman unveils a plan to stop congestion pricing in NYC. 🚗The proposal would provide relief for drivers in NJ and NY. 🚗The MTA is blasted as a money-grubbing, corrupt agency. Despite ongoing howls of protest from New Jersey residents, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
wrnjradio.com
Rooney bill would bring clarity to E-ZPass pricing discounts
NEW JERSEY – The Assembly transportation committee on Thursday released a bill that would bring clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, would direct the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for New Jersey E-ZPass users.
NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers
🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
Something seems to be happening to NJ roads faster than usual: Have you also noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey is full of many seasons that are not just limited to the weather. Yes, there are many we share with the entire country, but some are more unique to The Garden State. Some of the more common seasons have to do with the holidays. Aside from the most...
Holland Tunnel Closing Into NJ For 6 Nights A Week Through 2025
The New Jersey-bound side of the Holland Tunnel will be closing for six nights a week starting on Feb. 5 through 2025, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced this week. The project will fix damages caused more than a decade ago by Hurricane Sandy, and is...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy announces planning for new 2024 Energy Master Plan
NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy Friday announced the commencement of planning for the development of a new Energy Master Plan (EMP) for release in 2024. The 2024 EMP will reflect New Jersey’s updated climate goals and the impacts of recent state and federal policies that will help accelerate the state’s transition to a 100% clean energy economy.
Should You Have the Right to Buy a Gas Stove in NJ?
🔥 A fight over gas stoves could be brewing in New Jersey. Legislation will soon be introduced in Trenton to ensure New Jersey residents have the right to buy and use gas stoves and appliances. Earlier this month, the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission in Washington said...
Car theft epidemic in NJ — What’s really driving it, and how to stop it
🚗 Car thefts increased by 4,000 vehicles in NJ since 2020. 🚨 Most car thieves are released without bail, and many do it again. 🚔 Police urge you not to be an easy target, and tell how to protect yourself. Car theft in New Jersey continues to...
NJ and NY commuters: Get ready for 2-year nightmare at Holland Tunnel
Heads up for motorists who take the Holland Tunnel. All New Jersey-bound traffic at the tunnel will be suspended six overnights each week beginning 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The closures will last two years. The work is designed for critical Superstorm Sandy repairs, according to the Port of...
NJs 2024 Energy Master Plan, Transitioning NJ to 100% Clean Energy by 2050
The 2024 EMP accelerates NJs updated climate goals to reach a 100% clean energy economy by 2050. Today, January 20, 2023, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the planning of a new Energy Master Plan (EMP) for release in 2024, reflecting New Jersey’s updated climate goals to reach a 100% clean energy economy by 2050.
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
phillyvoice.com
New Jersey's state colleges and universities could soon be required to release public financial reports
In a bid to increase financial accountability for New Jersey colleges and universities, state lawmakers introduced a package of bills Thursday that would require the schools to release public financial reports. State Sen. Joe Cryan, Assemblywoman Mila Jasey and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges spearheaded the package, with...
Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ
NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
Gov. Murphy proposing change to N.J. liquor license law
MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- New Jersey's liquor license statute is decades old and because of a cap, many say it prevents the majority of restaurants from getting them.However, Gov. Phil Murphy is proposing changes.Jerry Rotunno is the co-owner of Committed Pig in Morristown. He doesn't have a license to serve alcohol, but spent nearly $1 million right before the pandemic to buy one for his other restaurant in Manasquan. He says the governor's proposal threatens his livelihood."If I paid for something that has a certain value, and my value is $900,000 or more than that, so now there's more places to have alcoholic...
seaislenews.com
Orsted Takes Full Control of South Jersey Wind Farm Project
Danish energy company Orsted announced Wednesday that it is buying out its U.S. partner to take full control of a controversial wind energy farm proposed off the South Jersey coast. Orsted and New Jersey-based Public Service Enterprise Group entered into a partnership in 2020 to jointly develop the Ocean Wind...
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
wrnjradio.com
Senator Oroho: New Jerseyans can’t afford more of Gov. Murphy’s expensive green energy extremism
NEW JERSEY – Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho responded to Governor Phil Murphy’s announcement that planning has begun for the next iteration of his Energy Master Plan by warning that New Jerseyans can’t afford his existing green energy roadmap. “New Jersey can’t afford more of the expensive...
Monmouth County town files lawsuit against New Jersey for vehicle thefts
MIDDLETOWN — Frustrated by the continuing epidemic of automobile thefts in New Jersey, and what they consider to be little action to stop it, officials in Monmouth County are getting a little more serious in their attempt to get the attention of state leaders. Outside the municipal police department...
phillyvoice.com
New Jersey could soon repeal its Prohibition-era liquor license rules, officials say
When the 21st Amendment ended Prohibition throughout the United States in 1933, New Jersey still sought to restrict the sale and consumption of alcohol. In the years that followed, policymakers enacted a law capping the number of liquor licenses that could be granted to business owners in each town. The...
Comments / 0