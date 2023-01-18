ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

This N.J. park commission can’t afford to run Palisades Parkway; could NJDOT take it over?

The state Department of Transportation could add a parkway that skirts the top of the Palisades in Bergen County to the highways it now operates and maintains. Palisades Interstate Park Commission officials are backing a bill proposed last Halloween that would require the DOT to take over operating and maintaining the 11-mile section New Jersey section of the 38-mile Palisades Interstate Parkway between Fort Lee and the New York border that is currently run by the Palisades Interstate Park Commission.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Rooney bill would bring clarity to E-ZPass pricing discounts

NEW JERSEY – The Assembly transportation committee on Thursday released a bill that would bring clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, would direct the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for New Jersey E-ZPass users.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers

🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy announces planning for new 2024 Energy Master Plan

NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy Friday announced the commencement of planning for the development of a new Energy Master Plan (EMP) for release in 2024. The 2024 EMP will reflect New Jersey’s updated climate goals and the impacts of recent state and federal policies that will help accelerate the state’s transition to a 100% clean energy economy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ

NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy proposing change to N.J. liquor license law

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- New Jersey's liquor license statute is decades old and because of a cap, many say it prevents the majority of restaurants from getting them.However, Gov. Phil Murphy is proposing changes.Jerry Rotunno is the co-owner of Committed Pig in Morristown. He doesn't have a license to serve alcohol, but spent nearly $1 million right before the pandemic to buy one for his other restaurant in Manasquan. He says the governor's proposal threatens his livelihood."If I paid for something that has a certain value, and my value is $900,000 or more than that, so now there's more places to have alcoholic...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
seaislenews.com

Orsted Takes Full Control of South Jersey Wind Farm Project

Danish energy company Orsted announced Wednesday that it is buying out its U.S. partner to take full control of a controversial wind energy farm proposed off the South Jersey coast. Orsted and New Jersey-based Public Service Enterprise Group entered into a partnership in 2020 to jointly develop the Ocean Wind...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ

