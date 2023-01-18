ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

KTEN.com

Grayson County 911 service interrupted

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Callers in some Grayson County communities have been having problems reaching emergency operators. On Thursday morning, 911 calls from Whitesboro and Sherman were not going through for about 30 minutes. Sherman police said a fiber optic data line outside Grayson County had been severed by...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Reoccurring 911 outages impacting Grayson County callers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Some 911 callers in Grayson County got unexpected answers at the other end of the line recently. “They would receive a busy signal,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police. “This last one was a little bit different. The calls were being forwarded to a national 911 service.”
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Denison ordinance targets catalytic converter theft

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison City Council has approved a new ordinance to discourage the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles. Nationally, the number of the pollution control devices reported stolen soared from 3,300 to more than 14,000 between 2019 and 2020. "I think we are the first...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Cattle trailer overturns in Bryan County crash

MEAD, Okla. (KTEN) — Traffic on U.S. 70 was backed up for more than two hours Thursday afternoon when a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck collided near Mead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said say the SUV driven by 71-year-old Steven Westbrook of Madill crossed the center line shortly after 2 o'clock and hit a westbound truck hauling a livestock trailer, which overturned in the impact.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Kingston Police searching for restaurant burglar

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Kingston Police are asking for help identifying a masked person that broke into a restaurant on Thursday. Photos taken from a security camera inside El Tequila show a person breaking in. The restaurant told police the person left with some of their property. If you have...
KINGSTON, OK
KTEN.com

Ardmore community raises concerns about polluted pond

ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Residents of the Champion Station community in Ardmore say their neighborhood pond water turn from clear to a murky red and brown in November. “It speaks for itself whenever you look at the pond,” said homeowner Charles Davenport. Some residents believe the waste could...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Durant Mayor resigning due to health reasons

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Mayor Oden Grube announced her resignation Friday due to health reasons. Grube was elected as Ward 2 Councilmember in 2017 and became the city’s first female mayor in 2019. “I’m sad to resign, but I have to make my health a priority,” Grube said....
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Denison Development Alliance holds 21st Economic Summit

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Development held it’s 21st economic development summit Friday morning. The purpose of the event is to educate the community on the future plans and projects, while also celebrating the growth the city saw in 2022. “It’s vitally important that we keep everyone informed...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Bogata man was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and returned them to the store, as if he had purchased them. According to a press release, 42-year-old Shane Cooper was arrested on Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. for theft.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Man pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Bryan County

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man was pinned and later flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 near Mead Cemetery Rd, approximately .5 miles west of Mead. Troopers said 71-year-old Steven Westbrook was traveling eastbound on...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Durant’s Animal Shelter in need of donations

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -If you love animals, the City of Durant’s animal shelter needs your help. They’re housing so many dogs and cats that they’re running out of essential supplies. Durant’s Animal Control Officer, Darren Beckham said, “we’ll really take anything anyone is willing to give us...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Sulphur Police still looking for missing juvenile

SUKPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Sulphur Police Department is still looking for a missing and endangered juvenile. Jayden Holmes, 16, of Sulphur was last seen at her house late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Police said she possibly left with an unknown male and female, and was last known to be in Denison, TX.
SULPHUR, OK
KXII.com

Anna ISD implements four day work week for 2023-2024 school year

ANNA, Texas (KXII) - The Anna Independent School District School Board approved a four-day instructional week academic calendar for the 2023-2024 school year at Thursday night’s board meeting. Classes will start on Aug. 7, and go until May 23, with every Friday being off through the school year. The...
ANNA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TxDOT's Recommendation for U.S. 380 Bypass Comes a ‘Relief' for Some

The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to hear from the public about the proposed plans to ease congestion on U.S. 380 in Collin County. Years of debate and a final draft of an environmental impact study led TxDOT to make a final recommendation on the proposed 8-lane freeway. A final draft of the study will be discussed during planned public meetings in February.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

