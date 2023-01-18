Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Grayson County 911 service interrupted
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Callers in some Grayson County communities have been having problems reaching emergency operators. On Thursday morning, 911 calls from Whitesboro and Sherman were not going through for about 30 minutes. Sherman police said a fiber optic data line outside Grayson County had been severed by...
KXII.com
Reoccurring 911 outages impacting Grayson County callers
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Some 911 callers in Grayson County got unexpected answers at the other end of the line recently. “They would receive a busy signal,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police. “This last one was a little bit different. The calls were being forwarded to a national 911 service.”
WFAA
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
KTEN.com
Denison ordinance targets catalytic converter theft
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison City Council has approved a new ordinance to discourage the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles. Nationally, the number of the pollution control devices reported stolen soared from 3,300 to more than 14,000 between 2019 and 2020. "I think we are the first...
KXII.com
AmazonSmile dissolves, cuts extra funding from Sherman Education Foundation
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Amazon is saying goodbye to its AmazonSmile program. Through AmazonSmile, the company donates money to charities across the U.S., including the Sherman Education Foundation. Sherman ISD said it’s sad to see it go, but fortunately, it’s not a huge loss. It receives just more...
KXII.com
Owner offering reward after Whitesboro café destroyed by arson fire
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -A Whitesboro restaurant owner is offering a cash reward to find the person responsible for the fire that burned her place to the ground. It happened early Sunday morning at the Poor Boy 377 Cafe. It’s the second fire there since August when the back portion of...
KTEN.com
Cattle trailer overturns in Bryan County crash
MEAD, Okla. (KTEN) — Traffic on U.S. 70 was backed up for more than two hours Thursday afternoon when a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck collided near Mead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said say the SUV driven by 71-year-old Steven Westbrook of Madill crossed the center line shortly after 2 o'clock and hit a westbound truck hauling a livestock trailer, which overturned in the impact.
KXII.com
Kingston Police searching for restaurant burglar
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Kingston Police are asking for help identifying a masked person that broke into a restaurant on Thursday. Photos taken from a security camera inside El Tequila show a person breaking in. The restaurant told police the person left with some of their property. If you have...
KXII.com
Durant’s Council discusses upcoming election, University Blvd. Project and more
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant’s City Council called for a special meeting Friday, with multiple talking points on the agenda. One of them being Oden Grube stepping down as Durant’s first female mayor. “She is going to take some time to focus on her businesses and her family and...
KTEN.com
Ardmore community raises concerns about polluted pond
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Residents of the Champion Station community in Ardmore say their neighborhood pond water turn from clear to a murky red and brown in November. “It speaks for itself whenever you look at the pond,” said homeowner Charles Davenport. Some residents believe the waste could...
KXII.com
Durant Mayor resigning due to health reasons
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Mayor Oden Grube announced her resignation Friday due to health reasons. Grube was elected as Ward 2 Councilmember in 2017 and became the city’s first female mayor in 2019. “I’m sad to resign, but I have to make my health a priority,” Grube said....
KXII.com
Denison Development Alliance holds 21st Economic Summit
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Development held it’s 21st economic development summit Friday morning. The purpose of the event is to educate the community on the future plans and projects, while also celebrating the growth the city saw in 2022. “It’s vitally important that we keep everyone informed...
KXII.com
Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Bogata man was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and returned them to the store, as if he had purchased them. According to a press release, 42-year-old Shane Cooper was arrested on Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. for theft.
KXII.com
Man pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Bryan County
MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man was pinned and later flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 near Mead Cemetery Rd, approximately .5 miles west of Mead. Troopers said 71-year-old Steven Westbrook was traveling eastbound on...
KXII.com
Paris Police place cop on paid administrative leave after confrontation with Lamar County resident
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police placed one of its officers on paid administrative leave while it said it conducts a review of an encounter between the cop and a Lamar County resident, whose son was paralyzed in an officer-involved shooting. Belcher: “Seemed like we helped you out pretty good...
KXII.com
Durant’s Animal Shelter in need of donations
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -If you love animals, the City of Durant’s animal shelter needs your help. They’re housing so many dogs and cats that they’re running out of essential supplies. Durant’s Animal Control Officer, Darren Beckham said, “we’ll really take anything anyone is willing to give us...
KXII.com
Sulphur Police still looking for missing juvenile
SUKPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Sulphur Police Department is still looking for a missing and endangered juvenile. Jayden Holmes, 16, of Sulphur was last seen at her house late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Police said she possibly left with an unknown male and female, and was last known to be in Denison, TX.
KXII.com
Anna ISD implements four day work week for 2023-2024 school year
ANNA, Texas (KXII) - The Anna Independent School District School Board approved a four-day instructional week academic calendar for the 2023-2024 school year at Thursday night’s board meeting. Classes will start on Aug. 7, and go until May 23, with every Friday being off through the school year. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TxDOT's Recommendation for U.S. 380 Bypass Comes a ‘Relief' for Some
The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to hear from the public about the proposed plans to ease congestion on U.S. 380 in Collin County. Years of debate and a final draft of an environmental impact study led TxDOT to make a final recommendation on the proposed 8-lane freeway. A final draft of the study will be discussed during planned public meetings in February.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Texas sisters last seen during CPS-supervised visit, police say
Police are searching for their grandmother, 60-year-old Jame Burns, in connection to the sisters' abduction. Authorities said the girls were last seen at a CPS-supervised visit with their father.
