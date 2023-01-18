Read full article on original website
Related
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Kentucky using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Governor Beshear announces closure of Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY. - The Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund, created during the pandemic to help keep Kentuckians in their homes, will close to new applicants this week. Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that since launching in February 2021, the fund had provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households.
wkms.org
Beshear announces new juvenile justice measures to attract more workers
Gov. Andy Beshear announced a slate of juvenile justice measures in a news conference on Thursday that will include pay raises to attract and retain more workers, and protective equipment for youth workers. Beshear didn’t announce the price tag for the measures but said it will cost upwards of $10...
thelevisalazer.com
GOV. BESHEAR ENCOURAGES KENTUCKY COMMUNITIES TO STRENGTHEN FIGHT AGAINST DRUG EPIDEMIC
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 19, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that applications are open for Kentucky communities to apply for Recovery Ready certification. “One life lost to drug overdose is too many, and we must continue to commit ourselves to doing everything we can to help not just those struggling with addiction, but their families and communities as well,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Recovery Ready Communities program gives communities the opportunity to identify gaps in their addiction treatment services and fill them.”
How Western Kentucky Families Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Utility Bills
Many families and individuals struggle to pay their bills, especially in the colder winter months. There is a program that will help pay those bills and here's how to sign up. AACS is a wonderful resource here in the Green River Area of Kentucky. They offer a variety of services to the community.
wdrb.com
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers charged double due to technical glitch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Revenue overcharged nearly 8,000 taxpayers because of a technical glitch. The agency said it discovered the double charge Thursday. The state said the error was made by a state vendor called Kentucky Interactive. The payments were submitted on Jan. 18. Roughly 5,300...
wpsdlocal6.com
High winds force temporary ferry closures
HICKMAN, KY — Both the Dorena-Hickman and Cave-in-Rock ferries are halting operations for the remainder of the day due to high winds, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, wind gusts of up to 41 miles per hour have created hazardous river conditions. When wind blows...
WLKY.com
Kentucky moving toward more holistic approach to substance abuse treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has developed a comprehensive strategy for combatting substance abuse treatment, and the $842 million in legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies and distributors could help fund key components. That's according to key figures who spoke to state lawmakers on Thursday in Frankfort. One lesson from the...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Schools dealing with major bus driver shortage
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A nationwide bus driver shortage is hitting close to home across the Tri-State. In Hopkins County, a shortage of 20 drivers has brought challenges for school officials and bus drivers alike. “You know people think it’s all about money, it’s not about money,” said Dolores...
hancockclarion.com
Kentucky House Bill 71, if passed would devastate state weekly newspapers
If Kentucky House Bill 71 is passed, how will that affect small newspapers and also, how will it affect you, as citizens, and how you receive important information from government agencies in your county and state?. I had the opportunity to ask Dave Thompson this question. Thompson is the Executive...
Kentucky opioid settlement money coming soon
While the amount may sound like a lot, experts traveling the Commonwealth, and getting a real sense of the state’s opioid epidemic, are saying it’s only a drop in the bucket in terms of responding to the crisis.
thelevisalazer.com
“EAST KENTUCKY FLOOD” DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE ON WYMT
The Center for Rural Strategies’ film will air on WYMT Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. Communities emerged battered but not broken, revealing the strength and resiliency that’s persisted after the storm of a century. The film reveals stories from the flood that killed 43 people across East Kentucky.
Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers
Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120 United, an advocacy group for […] The post Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wkyufm.org
Second Amendment resolution returns Thursday to Daviess County Fiscal Court
A pro-gun rights group is trying once again to make Daviess County a 2nd Amendment sanctuary. Of Kentucky's 120 counties, 114 have passed resolutions re-affirming their oath to uphold the Constitution when it comes to the right to bear arms. The measures state those local governments would oppose any laws...
Murray Ledger & Times
Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now
MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
Kentucky lawmakers prioritize covering $16M in costs for Bowling Green veterans nursing home
(The Center Square) – Tax reform isn’t the only priority issue for Kentucky lawmakers during the early stages of the 2023 General Assembly session. Legislators have also worked to quickly pass a bill covering more than $16.6 million in additional costs for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green. House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, passed unanimously out of the House during the first week of this year’s 30-day session. The Senate is expected to take up the bill shortly after...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky renters paving way for new tenant protection laws
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some tenants in Lexington say they are experiencing unstable living conditions, displacement, and even eviction. But with a new city council in office, they’re hopeful for change. Bringing a new meaning to housing as a human right, Kentucky tenants and renters are speaking out ahead...
This Is The Most Snow Kentucky Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
wgnsradio.com
Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee
(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
hazard-herald.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 2