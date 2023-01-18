Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Roads reopen in Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado after winter blast
SIDNEY - A day after a strong winter storm dumped 18 inches of snow in Banner County, and shutdown roads across the southern Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado, the first highway reopened Thursday morning. The highways between Sidney, Neb. and Sterling, Colo. (Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 119) reopened at 10:44...
capcity.news
Emergency Department at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center receives special recognition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has been recognized as a Pediatric Receiving Facility by the Wyoming Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services. CRMC received the Pediatric Emergency Readiness Level 1 recognition during a presentation in its emergency department last week that included WDH officials,...
News Channel Nebraska
Reimers named Panhandle Coop employee of the year
GERING -- Panhandle Coop Association Board of Directors named Bryan Reimers, Dalton Location Manager, as the winner of the Roy Chelf Employee of the Year Award at the Panhandle Coop Association Annual Meeting held January 19, 2023 at the Gering Civic Center. “Bryan is a 23 year employee and has...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
capcity.news
Crashes along US-85 block traffic near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported several collisions along US-85, near milepost 31. Because of the crashes, all lanes along the road are blocked. WYDOT advises motorists that delays are to be expected, and that drivers should be prepared to stop. Drivers are also encouraged...
News Channel Nebraska
Video: Kids break in fresh snow by sledding Legion Park in Sidney
SIDNEY - Fresh snow from a winter storm this week provided a different type of playground at Legion Park in Sidney Thursday. Several kids, enjoying their second-straight snow day from school, and their parents and grandparents hopped on their sleds and inner tubes for an afternoon of playing in the snow that measured 12 inches deep.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
News Channel Nebraska
Auctions to benefit Northeast Colorado family
NORTHEAST Colo. -- Tragedy struck a young family in northeast Colorado recently, and the agriculture community is stepping up in support. Wyatt Strand, about 18 months old, died January 10. Funeral services were held this morning. Robin Varelman, owner of the Livestock Exchange in Brush, Colo., said they are hosting...
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way
Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
NBC Nebraska Area Basketball Power Rankings Top Five (Jan 18 to Jan 24)
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Our NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff Area Basketball Power Rankings consists of local teams from Nebraska or Wyoming based on record, power points, and a small panel of votes. Every Wednesday the top five released for the boys and girls. NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff Girls Top Five. 1 Bridgeport...
capcity.news
Tommy’s Express in Cheyenne offers free car washes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Tommy’s Express in Cheyenne will offer residents free car washes starting tomorrow until Sunday, Jan. 22. The car wash, located south of Menards at 443 Windmill Road, is the franchise’s second location in Wyoming and one of more than 138 locations nationwide. Customers can...
New Manufacturing Plant to Bring 200 Jobs to Cheyenne
After several years of working with Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development entity for Cheyenne and Laramie County, Denver-based Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle broke ground on a new 115,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Located in the Cheyenne Business Parkway across from Magpul Industries, the state-of-the-art facility will take advantage...
News Channel Nebraska
'Snow Emergency' expires Friday night
SIDNEY -- Sidney's Snow Emergency is set to expire at 5 p.m. today. Sidney City officials announced today the Snow Emergency will expire at 5 p.m. today. City workers will continue clearing snow from the streets. The City encourages safe driving as the streets are still icy in spots. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Kimball wrestling room to be dedicated to Joe Culek
KIMBALL Neb.-- In 1966, Joe Culek brought a wrestling state championship home to Kimball. On January 31st, his championship will be forever enshrined as the Kimball High School Wrestling Room is named in his honor. Of course Joe's 1966 championship isn't his only accomplishment in the name of Kimball wrestling....
cowboystatedaily.com
Get Your Incandescent Lightbulbs Now: Starting August 1, They’re Outlawed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You have until Aug. 1 to buy up incandescent lightbulbs before it will be illegal for retailers to sell them. Manufacturers already can’t make them anymore, so whatever retailers have left on their shelves or in their inventories is the last of them.
capcity.news
Cheyenne expected to see snow Sunday night
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have seen plenty of winter weather over the past few weeks and can expect to see even more this weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a slight chance of snow today will turn into a likelihood by Sunday night. On Sunday,...
Can You Legally Own Chickens in Cheyenne City Limits?
I never thought I'd see the day when chicken eggs were worth more than a trip to Starbucks. Seriously, my fave coffee order is about $5 (it's a guilty pleasure - okay?), and eggs are running $8 a dozen in town! Social media is full of people making jokes about the price of eggs, comparing them to wedding rings, social status, and currency.
4 transported to hospital following Panhandle vehicle accident
On Jan. 15 at 7:10 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a report of an accident involving a pickup and a horse trailer at the intersection of County Road G and County Road 20, northwest of Scottsbluff. The vehicle slid off the road as it was making a turn. The pickup...
Comments / 1