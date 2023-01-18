Read full article on original website
Body found in Lampasas River
KWTX
Baylor set to host #25 Texas for a Big 12 matchup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Baylor is set to host the 25th-ranked Texas Longhorns at home Sunday as the Bears look to gain ground in the Big 12 standings. The Bears have won nine of the last 10 meetings with Texas, but the Longhorns took the last matchup back in March in the conference tournament.
KWTX
‘We’re just closing this chapter’: Famed wood worker discusses decision to close Waco’s Harp Design Co.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A staple furniture store, Harp Design Co., will be closing its doors in Waco this month. You may be familiar with the famed wood worker whose talent has been showcased for years on ‘Fixer Upper’ on HGTV and ‘Restoration Road’ on the Magnolia Network.
KWTX
Body of man reported missing recovered from Lampasas River in Belton
Texas teacher fired after giving students ‘disturbing assignment’
Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas
Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
Texas Teacher Fired for Assignment on Slurs
KWTX
Killeen boy and star Ellison High basketball player bond over artwork, form unique friendship
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas kindergartner and a star high school basketball player already committed to Oklahoma State have forged a unique friendship over art as the young boy has taken a liking to drawing pictures of the player. 6-year-old Daxon Snider has always loved to draw and...
fox44news.com
Killeen Lady Roos jump to a strong win over Chaparral
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Lady Roos battled for a convincing 61-46 win over Chaparral on Friday night. Killeen returns home to welcome Waco High on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 p.m. Chaparral hits the road to take on Killeen-Shoemaker on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 p.m.
KWTX
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time
ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
Killeen Chamber, Fort Hood to host Texas Legislators
KILLEEN / FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, along with Fort Hood officials, will host their annual Legislators Day with an educational hands-on tour for State Senators and Representatives. The City of Killeen says this event will start at Texas A&M University-Central Texas this Friday at 8:30 a.m. The […]
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
fox7austin.com
Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River
Killeen ISD teacher assigned racist word search to middle schoolers
KWTX
Handgun found in backpack of teen intruder at Waco High School
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Administrators at Waco High School found a gun inside the backpack of a 16-year-old intruder who was on campus Wednesday morning, Waco High School Principal Sterlin McGruder confirmed in a letter to parents. “The Waco ISD Police Department took the male intruder into custody and criminal...
KWTX
‘I put my soul into this business:’ Waco businessowner dealing with insurance nightmare after driver crashed into her spa
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco business owner is picking up the pieces, again, after the driver of a speeding vehicle crashed into her spa the morning of Christmas Eve. Boarded walls are what you see when you drive past the R&M Beauty Style spa in the Central Texas Marketplace.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Family holds Marcus Simmons Day in Killeen to honor man who died from sickle cell disease
KILLEEN, Texas — Family members of Marcus Simmons hosted a free community event Saturday to honor the man who died from sickle cell disease in May 2009. The event, Marcus Simmons Day, was hosted at the Killeen Special Events Center, which included family-fun activities and games. "It doesn't stop...
'Sad and difficult decision': Harp Design Co. closes Waco store
It's goodbye for now. Harp Design Co. shut its doors at their 15th Street Waco store Friday and its website closes at midnight. Clint and Kelly Harp, made famous by the HGTV show "Fixer Upper" made the "sad and difficult decision" letting fans and the community know why in a social media post.
