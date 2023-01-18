How in the hell is this anything a kid should be learning in school?!. As many of you know, I did not grow up here in Texas. I know for a fact at my elementary school we did not have a day where we learned about slurs. Sure, I heard them from s***head kids at my school growing up. Don't remember my elementary school teacher handing me an assignment with the N-word on it.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO