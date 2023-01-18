ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Body found in Lampasas River

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Police Department reports a man was found dead in the Lampasas River. The department received a call at approximately 5:28 p.m. Thursday about a man found face down in the river, near the Interstate 35 bridge. Police confirmed the man was dead and matches the description of a missing person from Taylor.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Baylor set to host #25 Texas for a Big 12 matchup

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Baylor is set to host the 25th-ranked Texas Longhorns at home Sunday as the Bears look to gain ground in the Big 12 standings. The Bears have won nine of the last 10 meetings with Texas, but the Longhorns took the last matchup back in March in the conference tournament.
WACO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas teacher fired after giving students ‘disturbing assignment’

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – An assignment issued to Rancier Middle School students has resulted in the teacher’s termination. Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft tells FOX 44 News that an investigation was immediately launched upon learning of the “appalling and extremely disturbing assignment.” The district said this assignment does not support nor […]
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas

Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
BELTON, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Teacher Fired for Assignment on Slurs

How in the hell is this anything a kid should be learning in school?!. As many of you know, I did not grow up here in Texas. I know for a fact at my elementary school we did not have a day where we learned about slurs. Sure, I heard them from s***head kids at my school growing up. Don't remember my elementary school teacher handing me an assignment with the N-word on it.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen Lady Roos jump to a strong win over Chaparral

KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Lady Roos battled for a convincing 61-46 win over Chaparral on Friday night. Killeen returns home to welcome Waco High on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 p.m. Chaparral hits the road to take on Killeen-Shoemaker on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 p.m.
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time

ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
BELTON, TX
FOX 44 News

Killeen Chamber, Fort Hood to host Texas Legislators

KILLEEN / FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, along with Fort Hood officials, will host their annual Legislators Day with an educational hands-on tour for State Senators and Representatives. The City of Killeen says this event will start at Texas A&M University-Central Texas this Friday at 8:30 a.m. The […]
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Handgun found in backpack of teen intruder at Waco High School

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Administrators at Waco High School found a gun inside the backpack of a 16-year-old intruder who was on campus Wednesday morning, Waco High School Principal Sterlin McGruder confirmed in a letter to parents. “The Waco ISD Police Department took the male intruder into custody and criminal...
WACO, TX
KCEN

'Sad and difficult decision': Harp Design Co. closes Waco store

It's goodbye for now. Harp Design Co. shut its doors at their 15th Street Waco store Friday and its website closes at midnight. Clint and Kelly Harp, made famous by the HGTV show "Fixer Upper" made the "sad and difficult decision" letting fans and the community know why in a social media post.
