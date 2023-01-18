Read full article on original website
hoot221
3d ago
He will cross the border and be back with a new identity!!!
Reply
8
jamie knetzer
3d ago
keep in jail.no reason to deport,biden will bring him back
Reply(1)
7
Related
wpde.com
2-car crash impacts travel near Myrtle Beach, crews say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-car crash impacted travel along River Oaks Driver in Horry County Saturday night. Horry Co. Fire Rescue crews asked drivers to avoid the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and River Oaks Drive. Officials said lanes of traffic were blocked due to a two-vehicle crash...
Driver dies in crash after leading Florence County authorities on chase, SCHP says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver who led Florence County authorities on a chase Friday afternoon has died, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 4 p.m. on McAlister Mill Road near Salem Road, about five miles west of Coward, the SCHP said. A 2012 Honda Civic traveling south on […]
WMBF
Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple train cars were turned over after a derailment Saturday outside Loris. WMBF News Reporter Natasha Laguerre was at the scene off Highway 701 near Clio Road, where an investigation is ongoing. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also assisting with traffic control. LCpl....
WMBF
Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver in a stolen vehicle led Florence county deputies on a deadly chase Friday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed deputies were led on a chase around 4 p.m. by a driver who stole a 2012 Honda Civic. The chase occurred on McAllister...
wpde.com
Train cars derail near Loris spilling gravel, closing road
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Multiple train cars appear to be overturned and derailed in Horry County Saturday afternoon. Viewers are reporting the incident on Highway 701 North near Loris. Highway 701 from Clio Road to SEC 19 is closed, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Drivers are asked...
WMBF
Garage, several vehicles catch fire in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A garage and several vehicles caught fire early Saturday, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Seagull Landing Place at around 6:10 a.m. A nearby camper was also on fire while a boat and two nearby homes...
WMBF
Police: Critical injuries reported in crash involving pedestrian along Highway 378 in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a crash Friday evening involving a pedestrian along Highway 378. Conway Police Department said the crash happened between a single car and a pedestrian along Highway 379 near Mill Pond Road. Details are limited at this time, we will provide...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach police warn of minor flooding as rain moves in
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Grand Strand are warning of possible flood conditions as rain makes its way to the area Sunday. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said the city is experiencing minor flooding and ponding on roads in low-lying areas. FIRST ALERT...
WMBF
Body recovered during missing person search leads to death investigation in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County sheriff confirms a death investigation is underway Friday night. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said homicide and crime scene investigators were called around 4:25 p.m. to the scene in the 600 block of Buie-Philadelphus Road between Red Springs and Lumberton. A man’s body...
WMBF
Horry County police still working to wrangle roaming cows near Highway 701, road closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County road is closed due to a group of roaming cows in the area. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that Morgan Road, located near Highway 701, is closed to traffic. Police later said crews safely secured one of the cows, but...
WMBF
Multiple injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash with 18-wheeler on Highway 9
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are being taken to the hospital and Highway 9 is shut down after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Hwy 9 and Flag Patch Road at 8:20 a.m. for a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.
WMBF
Sheriff confirms death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County sheriff confirms a death investigation is underway Friday night. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said homicide and crime scene investigators have been called to the scene in the area of Buie-Philadelphus Road between Red Springs and Lumberton. A picture from the sheriff’s office...
Police: Woman left Horry County hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman allegedly left an Horry County hospital on Wednesday without being discharged and stole a hospital van, according to a police report and warrant obtained by News13. Paige Louise Johnson, 26, of Longs, was arrested and charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more, according to online booking records. Police […]
WMBF
4 hurt in crash involving ambulance in Aynor area
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were hurt after a crash involving an ambulance on Highway 501. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the crash shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of Bluewater Road in Aynor. Officials added the accident involved an HCFR ambulance. The four...
wpde.com
2 men in hospital after being shot in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men are in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning on Sandy Acres Road in the Floydale community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Their conditions aren’t being released. Pernell said the men indicated they were robbed...
Person dragged by moped attempting to get stolen purse back, Myrtle Beach police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department are investigating after a person was dragged by a moped Friday afternoon after a suspect allegedly took their purse, the department said in a Facebook post. The incident happened in the 900 block of Oak Forest Lane shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to authorities. The […]
WMBF
Deputies investigate after several shots fired at moving car in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A trip to take out the trash turned into a scary situation for one woman in Georgetown County. A woman told deputies that on Thursday night she was leaving her home on Stacy Court to take out the trash when she got to a stop sign an noticed a brown sedan coming from behind her.
counton2.com
Deputies investigating after Georgetown Co. home struck by gunfire for second time
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway in Georgetown County after an occupied home and vehicle were both sprayed with gunshots Thursday night, deputies say. An occupied residence and a vehicle on Lot Drive were both struck by gunfire around 10 p.m., according to the Georgetown County...
WMBF
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.
WMBF
Coroner: 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man victim of fatal Hwy 17 crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man walking across Highway 17 died after being struck by a car Thursday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 7 a.m. to Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard, closing lanes to traffic for hours.
Comments / 6