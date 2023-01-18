ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wtmj.com

MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
shepherdexpress.com

Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza

Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shots fired on doorbell camera, mother, kids in home

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee doorbell camera captured shots fired on N. 17th Street on Monday, Jan. 16. The woman who lives in the home said she and her daughter and grandchildren were inside when it happened. "By the grace of God," she said, no one was hurt. She said it...
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question

MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee's first alcohol-free cocktail bar encouraging healthy lifestyle

MILWAUKEE — Alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services. That’s why one bar is offering an alternative. Whether you’re on a journey away from alcohol or you just want to try something new, Honeybee Sage Wellness and Apothecary...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus; driver charged

MILWAUKEE - A bus driver has been criminally charged – accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Travita Terry is facing one count of neglecting a child. According to the criminal...
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee’s New Cat Shelter Has a Community Cat Room

Walking past the windows on Ogden Avenue, it’s hard to miss the curious faces and animated tails roaming around Milwaukee’s newest cat shelter. Inside, you’ll find a donation bin overflowing with cat supplies, and cat-obsessed volunteers giving their full attention to the feline residents. Cats arrived at...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Bucks’ Beauchamp bonds with Roosevelt students during giveback event

RACINE— MarJon Beauchamp, an NBA first-round draft pick playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, headed straight from one gym to another on Jan. 18 for his first giveback event in Racine. Roosevelt students make their way into the gym at Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romanye Ave. – Credit: Emma Widmar.
milwaukeemag.com

Every Discount at Museum Days 2023

Museum Days is back Jan. 19-29. The Visit Milwaukee event started last year with admission discounts aimed to show our cultural havens some love during a slow winter month. The inaugural year was a success, with spots like the Jewish Museum Milwaukee reporting a 70% increase in visits. This year’s...
isthmus.com

Rise Baking Company headed to Schenk's Corners

Customers will soon be able to smell coffee roasting and bread baking at 2021 Winnebago St., formerly home to the Arts + Literature Laboratory. Ever since A+LL moved to new digs at 111 S. Livingston St. in 2019, Gwen Shales and Kyle Johnson have wanted to make something out of the old industrial building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
WISN

13th St. and W. College Ave. reopens: Oak Creek Police

OAK CREEK, Wis. — UPDATE. Oak Creek police updated the "active threat situation" Polic say "The area of 13th St and W College is now open again" This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
