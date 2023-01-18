Read full article on original website
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
wtmj.com
MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
shepherdexpress.com
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza
Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shots fired on doorbell camera, mother, kids in home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee doorbell camera captured shots fired on N. 17th Street on Monday, Jan. 16. The woman who lives in the home said she and her daughter and grandchildren were inside when it happened. "By the grace of God," she said, no one was hurt. She said it...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question
MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee's first alcohol-free cocktail bar encouraging healthy lifestyle
MILWAUKEE — Alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services. That’s why one bar is offering an alternative. Whether you’re on a journey away from alcohol or you just want to try something new, Honeybee Sage Wellness and Apothecary...
WQAD
Wisconsin woman trapped frozen pond, saved by emergency workers
This December incident was captured by Milwaukee Police's body camera footage. It shows multiple emergency workers bravely saving the woman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus; driver charged
MILWAUKEE - A bus driver has been criminally charged – accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Travita Terry is facing one count of neglecting a child. According to the criminal...
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee’s New Cat Shelter Has a Community Cat Room
Walking past the windows on Ogden Avenue, it’s hard to miss the curious faces and animated tails roaming around Milwaukee’s newest cat shelter. Inside, you’ll find a donation bin overflowing with cat supplies, and cat-obsessed volunteers giving their full attention to the feline residents. Cats arrived at...
Impact of traumatic violence on victims following viral doorbell shooting video
A homeowner shared footage her doorbell camera caught of a man walking up to her house Monday afternoon, ringing her doorbell twice, and then shooting at her home before walking away.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bucks’ Beauchamp bonds with Roosevelt students during giveback event
RACINE— MarJon Beauchamp, an NBA first-round draft pick playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, headed straight from one gym to another on Jan. 18 for his first giveback event in Racine. Roosevelt students make their way into the gym at Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romanye Ave. – Credit: Emma Widmar.
Could driver's education be making a comeback in Wisconsin classrooms?
One important aspect of making Milwaukee’s streets safer starts with drivers learning the rules of the road. But the state changed what driver's education looks like in school because of funding.
Irish pub 'Flannery's' to close in Milwaukee after 25 years in business
Irish pub "Flannery's" will be closing its doors at the end of the month after 25 years in business in Milwaukee.
Police, driving instructor explain how to stay safe around reckless drivers
Often when we're driving, we feel pressured by other drivers to go faster or to blow through yellow lights. It's one of the concerns a TMJ4 News viewer suggested we look into.
milwaukeemag.com
Every Discount at Museum Days 2023
Museum Days is back Jan. 19-29. The Visit Milwaukee event started last year with admission discounts aimed to show our cultural havens some love during a slow winter month. The inaugural year was a success, with spots like the Jewish Museum Milwaukee reporting a 70% increase in visits. This year’s...
wuwm.com
From farmhouses to complexes: A brief history of mental health care facilities in the Milwaukee area
Mental health care and its accessibility in Milwaukee County is constantly evolving. The county is currently going through an overall mental health redesign and turning over its acute inpatient mental health services to other organizations. No matter the time in our city's history, the need for quality mental health care...
isthmus.com
Rise Baking Company headed to Schenk's Corners
Customers will soon be able to smell coffee roasting and bread baking at 2021 Winnebago St., formerly home to the Arts + Literature Laboratory. Ever since A+LL moved to new digs at 111 S. Livingston St. in 2019, Gwen Shales and Kyle Johnson have wanted to make something out of the old industrial building.
Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns
It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
WISN
13th St. and W. College Ave. reopens: Oak Creek Police
OAK CREEK, Wis. — UPDATE. Oak Creek police updated the "active threat situation" Polic say "The area of 13th St and W College is now open again" This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
