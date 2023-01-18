Read full article on original website
Braves GM Vouches For Brown Should He Go To Houston
The Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos vouches for Dana Brown if he were to go to the Houston Astros.
Braves insider reveals easy solution to questions at shortstop, left field
Atlanta Braves insider Mark Bowman revealed a solution for two of the team’s biggest remaining problems — shortstop and left field. Atlanta lost Dansby Swanson via free agency to the Chicago Cubs, leaving a hole at the shortstop position moving forward. While the Braves could make a trade or free-agent signing to counteract losing the former No.1 overall pick, they’ve elected instead to promote from within.
Braves News: Matt Olson sixth on MLB Network’s Top first baseman list
MLB Network is rolling out its positional Top 10 rankings for the 2023 season and Matt Olson is ranked sixth among Major League first baseman heading into the new season. Paul Goldschmidt topped the list and was followed by Freddie Freeman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Jose Abreu and Pete Alonso. This is Olson’s fifth time landing on the preseason Top 10 list.
Hot stove open thread, 1/21/2023
This thread is kind of a placeholder — Kris is going to have a bunch of updates from Braves Fest later today, but they won’t be in the body of the post here. That said, if you have updates from Braves Fest, share them here, by all means.
Dana Brown reportedly the front-runner to be Astros’ next general manager
Atlanta Braves vice president of scouting, Dana Brown has emerged as the “clear front-runner” to become the next general manager of the Houston Astros according to a report by USA Today’s Bob Nightingale. Brown has been mentioned previously in other GM searches and was known to be a candidate for Houston earlier this offseason.
Braves holding open auditions for next “Voice of the Braves”
In the middle of last season, longtime Braves PA announcer Casey Motter suddenly passed away at age 53. Motter grew up a Braves fan in Smyrna, Georgia, and a movie could be written about the way he got the job with the Braves. He was the PA announcer for his son’s youth football games, where he was heard by the Braves general manager at the time, Frank Wren, who eventually gave Motter the job. His passing was a travesty, one that every fan that has attended a Braves game was shocked by. However, in his final full season, he did get to watch the team he grew up cheering for win another World Series, which he called “a dream come true.”
This Day Braves History: January 20
1871 - The first franchise in the yet-to-be formed National Association of Professional Baseball Players is born. The Boston Red Stockings, the league’s charter franchise, will be managed by Harry Wright, who founded and managed the Cincinnati Red Stockings, the first professional baseball team. Two months later, the National Association will officially open for business, as the ancestors of the future National League’s Braves franchise are born.
Battery Power 2022 Preseason Top 25 Braves Prospects: Honorable Mentions
Baseball is right around the corner, and Battery Power is certainly ready for its return. The minor league crew is bringing you the first preview of 2023 by unveiling out list of top Atlanta Braves prospects for the upcoming season. We’ll be rolling out our list of 25 of the best names to know in the minor league system but we’ll start with five names that just missed the list.
Braves News: Owen Murphy, Braves Fest, more
While the Braves were shut out of Baseball America’s top 100 prospects for the first time ever, they do have a number of promising prospects in the lower levels of the season that certainly have the upside to make the list one day. Perhaps the closest of those is 2022 first round pick Owen Murphy, who was listed by Baseball America as one of 10 prospects most likely to crack the list this season. Murphy will be one of many prospects to keep an eye on in the lower levels this season.
Want to be next 'Voice of the Braves?' Team accepting submissions, hosting tryouts
ATLANTA — Want to hear your voice booming through Truist Park as the Atlanta Braves take the field beginning in 2023? Fans will now have that opportunity with the team offering open tryouts. In search of the next "Voice of the Braves," the team will be extending the opportunity...
This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron passes away
2006 - The Braves sign pitcher Jorge Sosa to a one-year, $2.2 million deal. 2021 - Hank Aaron passes away at the age of 86. 1901 - Connie Mack signs a 10-year lease on grounds at 29th and Columbia to be called Columbia Park. A contract is set for construction of single-deck stands to hold 7,500 people.
Braves Hall of Fame Profile: Billy Wagner
Billy Wagner was ridiculously good. Probably much better than casual baseball fans realize. In fact, if you go to FanGraphs, pull up the career pitching leaderboards, set the innings limit to 900, and then sort by K/9, you’ll find Billy Wagner’s name at the top. Of all the pitchers who’ve thrown at least 900 innings in their career, no one in the history of baseball struck out more hitters per nine innings than Billy Wagner. Not Randy Johnson, not Max Scherzer, not Jacob deGrom, not any pitcher you can think of. And not only is Wagner number one at 11.92 K/9, he’s number one by a mile. Chris Sale is number two at 11.07. That 0.85 gap between 1st and 2nd is the same gap that exist between 2nd and 12th. Billy Wagner was one of the greatest strike-out pitchers in the history of the sport.
Braves News: “Braves Fest” on tap Saturday at Truist Park
The Atlanta Braves will hold “Braves Fest” Saturday at Truist Park. Over 40 players and coaches are scheduled to be in attendance and will take place in a variety of activities throughout the park. Alex Anthopoulos is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. to give a “State of the Braves” talk as they head into the 2023 season. There will be a media component to the event as well so be sure to check back in the coming days for plenty of news in the lead up to pitchers and catchers reporting next month.
