Billy Wagner was ridiculously good. Probably much better than casual baseball fans realize. In fact, if you go to FanGraphs, pull up the career pitching leaderboards, set the innings limit to 900, and then sort by K/9, you’ll find Billy Wagner’s name at the top. Of all the pitchers who’ve thrown at least 900 innings in their career, no one in the history of baseball struck out more hitters per nine innings than Billy Wagner. Not Randy Johnson, not Max Scherzer, not Jacob deGrom, not any pitcher you can think of. And not only is Wagner number one at 11.92 K/9, he’s number one by a mile. Chris Sale is number two at 11.07. That 0.85 gap between 1st and 2nd is the same gap that exist between 2nd and 12th. Billy Wagner was one of the greatest strike-out pitchers in the history of the sport.

2 DAYS AGO