Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
Yonkers Woman Struck & Pinned By CarBridget MulroyYonkers, NY
Rt 4 Overnight Lane Closures Next Several Months in EnglewoodMorristown MinuteEnglewood, NJ
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
yonkerstimes.com
Happy 107th Birthday -Rosalie Cream!
Westchcester County Executive Latimer Celebrates Mount Vernon Resident at Wartburg. Westchester County Executive George Latimer returned to his Mount Vernon hometown to celebrate and recognize the 107th birthday of Rosalie Cream, who is the eldest resident of Wartburg Nursing Home. Latimer, pictured 2nd right with other officials, said “I am moved to be able to join Mrs. Cream along with so many of her friends and family to personally extend birthday greetings on this 107th celebration of her life, spirit and remarkable journey that has led her here. From horse drawn sleighs, to 25 years of service to the New York Public Library, and decades of advocacy for not only women’s rights, but the rights of all people, Mrs. Cream is a living inspiration to us all.”
Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help
A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
hamlethub.com
Love at Lounsbury Cocktail Party and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11
Love at Lounsbury Cocktail Party and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11 from 7 to 10 pm. ‘Love is in the air, let’s celebrate with flair’ at beautiful Lounsbury House on Saturday, February 11th, 7:00-10pm. Join us for festive cocktails & hors d’oeuvres, live acoustic guitar with Bob Curiano,...
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage in Garnerville
It was a surprise get-together for Arline and Herb Giller as they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary at Sparky's Diner.
Top dog names in New York City
Dog names tell a lot about not only the dog, but the family, location, and lifestyle. While a recent article discussed the significance of people/dog name crossovers and the most popular choices for each, a recent discussion was prompted on Reddit after a list of the most popular dog names in New York City was posted.
hamlethub.com
Trapped Horse Saved by Emergency Responders
At approximately 6:00 PM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the newly formed Putnam County Technical Rescue Team and the Patterson Fire Department were requested to assist the Croton Falls Fire Department and the Westchester County Technical Rescue Team with a horse rescue on Hardscrabble Road in North Salem. The Putnam...
The 10 Best Pizzerias Around Putnam County, New York
Who else is excited for the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is like that one glimmer of hope - something to look forward to and celebrate - after a long, cold, bleak, and uneventful January. After the rush of the holidays, everything slows down, it feels dull, and the life can be sucked out of a lot of people.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield resident Jennifer Bozian, 53, has died
Jennifer Bozian of Longboat Key, FL and Ridgefield, CT passed away on Thursday, January 19, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 53. She was surrounded by loved ones at home in Ridgefield, CT as family and friends shared time with her throughout the holidays. Jennifer was...
What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York
As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
hamlethub.com
City of Norwalk Welcomes New Recreation Supervisor!
The City of Norwalk is thrilled to welcome Diane Campbell as our new Recreation Supervisor in the Department of Recreation and Parks. Diane has over 20 years of experience in recreation, including organizing day camps, coaching grades K-12 in multiple sports, mentoring youth, and directing after-school programming for students K-5.
hamlethub.com
Danbury Museum Cancels Gala, Encourages Residents to Visit 80th Anniversary Exhibit
The Board of Trustees and the Friends of the Danbury Museum have made the difficult decision to pause the museum’s annual gala for this year. We know how much you all enjoy our signature event each winter—and we enjoy hosting it and getting to see friends, members, and sponsors who come out to support the mission of the Danbury Museum—so we hope we can look forward to seeing you at some of the other (fun)draising events we are planning for the year ahead.
See What’s Taking Over Tony Boffa’s Restaurant In Middletown, NY
Hudson Valley residents' hearts broke when they heard the news about their favorite Italian restaurant. This beloved business was more than just a restaurant. It served as a place where families could enjoy meals together, familiar faces could catch up and somewhere that felt like a second home. Tony Boffa's...
Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River
A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
Kidney transplant gives Congers volunteer firefighter a new lease on life
News 12 reported on his story in December because he was looking for a potential match after his family members weren't able to give their kidneys to him.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Seeks Vietnam Veterans for Recognition Ceremony
Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz is planning to hold a recognition ceremony to honor Vietnam Veterans from any branch of military service who were on active duty during the Vietnam War (1961-1975). In order to assist the Lt. Governor in compiling a list, the Town is requesting any veteran, no matter...
What Unique Animals Live in New York’s Largest Forest?
New York may be synonymous with New York City to outsiders, but real New Yorkers know there's a lot more to the empire state, including some unique wildlife in our largest forest. According to a story for AZ Animal written by Abdulmumin Akinde, the state of New York being equated...
Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets
A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
Cat survives getting hit by a car on NYC highway during risky rescue
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — This cat has eight lives left. A lucky feline survived after she was hit by a car while darting across the eastbound lanes of the Grand Central Parkway, near LaGuardia Airport, at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to John DeBacker, vice president of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution. The young, multi-colored […]
hamlethub.com
Vote for Fairfield County Bank Charity of the Month, January is Champion Month!
The Iris Fund is honored to have won Fairfield County Bank’s Charity of the Month in December, which resulted in a generous $1,000 donation for our critical women’s health research at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. January is Champions Month, which means the charities that won in 2022...
