Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Circle K robbed at gunpoint

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police report nearly $300 in cash was stolen from a gas station on Evansville’s southside early Friday morning. Officers say the robbery happened at 3 a.m. at the Circle K on E Riverside Drive. Multiple officers arrived on scene and spoke with a gas station worker. The victim told officers that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Vehicle stolen and office burglarized at Best Value Auto Sales

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say Best Value Auto Sales was burglarized Saturday morning when a vehicle and multiple office items were stolen. Officials say an officer was dispatched in reference to a possible arson at Best Vale Auto Sales Saturday morning. Police say later in the morning the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was being shot while in his truck by someone driving a white Escalade. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and US 41 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to shots fired. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that 11-year-old Rusty Kiotak has been located and is safe. Officials say Kiotak was located at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Kiotak had last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue on a bicycle with another juvenile.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Law enforcement evaluate response for Thursday night Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the first 911 call came in at 9:59 Thursday night. That call, according to police, was for an active shooter at the west side Walmart. “Last night could have been so, so much worse,” said Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Noah Robinson. Evansville Police Sergeant...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WGAU

Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — (AP) — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Evansville man found dead after car crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Missing Evansville man found dead in vehicle under bridge

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man who had been missing for over a month was found dead Friday afternoon in an overturned vehicle under a bridge along Old US 41. Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing by family on Dec. 10. and was last seen on Dec. 9 at a co-worker’s home in Princeton driving his 2017 Toyota Avalon, according to Indiana State Police.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department arrested two people on drug and counterfeiting charges on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the Rural King on Lube Way for two men that were said to be intoxicated and possibly about to steal from the store. Police identified...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Sheriff’s Office Deputies say a hit-and-run crash let to two people being taken to the hospital Saturday night. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to US 60 East at the intersection of 1078 North in reference to a vehicle accident with injuries at 9:04 p.m.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Chaplain helps EPD cope with dangerous job

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the dust started to settle following the shooting at the west side Walmart, we started to hear stories of the impact last night’s events had on the officers involved. This included officers saying prayers as they approached the scene. These are times when the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two vehicles stolen from Princeton dealership

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation is underway after police say two vehicles were stolen from Steve Faulkner Chevrolet in Princeton. The thefts occurred around 2:30am Thursday. “We confirm two vehicles were taken from the Faulkner’s lot,” explains Captain Bobby Wood with the Princeton Police Department. “We have recovered one of them. The other vehicle […]
PRINCETON, IN
fox56news.com

Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart shooting

The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart …. The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights...
LEXINGTON, KY
14news.com

USI student prays over Walmart West after deadly shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following the night of stress and anguish caused by the Walmart shooting in Evansville on Thursday, one local college student decided to do something powerful. Ayane Mundy, who attends the University of Southern Indiana, went to Walmart West to pray for everyone who was there on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bucshon releases statement in regard to the Walmart shooting

INDIANA (WEHT) – Larry Bucshon has released a statement in regard to the shooting at Evansville’s west side Walmart. I am grateful for the swift action of the Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies responding to yesterday’s shooting at the Walmart in Evansville. My thoughts and prayers are with those involved and with […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

