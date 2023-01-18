Read full article on original website
Utah 86, Washington 61
WASHINGTON (12-9) Brooks 7-19 3-4 17, Meah 0-2 0-0 0, Bajema 4-7 2-2 13, Menifield 3-12 0-0 7, Williams 3-10 2-2 10, Johnson 3-9 0-0 7, Fuller 2-5 0-0 5, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Bey 0-0 0-0 0, Luttinen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 7-8 61. UTAH (14-7) Be.Carlson 2-3...
CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 69, CAL STATE FULLERTON 66, OT
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .392, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Jones 3-4, Harris 3-7, Carper 1-2, Panov 1-2, G.Wade 1-4, Eaton 0-1, San Antonio 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Bastian, Panov). Turnovers: 15 (San Antonio 6, Harris 3, Eaton 2, Jones 2,...
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 77, TARLETON STATE 48
Percentages: FG .306, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Bogues 1-2, Clark 0-1, McDavid 0-1, Smith 0-1, Archibald 0-3, Jones 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bogues, Clark). Turnovers: 3 (Clark, Daniel, Hopkins). Steals: 2 (Daniel, Williams). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CAL BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Goodrick252-32-42-11306. Tr.Armstrong172-50-00-0016. Ta.Armstrong194-60-00-2319.
UTAH VALLEY 76, GRAND CANYON 74
Percentages: FG .453, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Darthard 2-5, Woodbury 1-3, Bandaogo 0-1, Ceaser 0-1, Small 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bandaogo 2, Ceaser, Small). Turnovers: 7 (Woodbury 3, Harmon 2, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 6 (Darthard 2, Fuller 2, Nield, Woodbury). Technical Fouls:...
USC 77, ARIZONA STATE 69
Percentages: FG .491, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Ellis 4-10, Peterson 3-6, Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Peterson 2, Iwuchukwu, Morgan). Turnovers: 18 (Peterson 6, Dixon-Waters 4, White 3, Iwuchukwu 2, Ellis, Johnson, Morgan). Steals: 8 (Ellis 3, Peterson 3, Dixon-Waters,...
Whitley and the Southern Jaguars visit conference foe Mississippi Valley State
Southern Jaguars (9-10, 5-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-19, 1-6 SWAC) BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Mississippi Valley State and Southern face off on Monday. The Delta Devils have gone 2-2 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is sixth in the SWAC shooting 30.9% from deep, led by Walter Hamilton shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.
FLORIDA 61, MISSISSIPPI STATE 59
Percentages: FG .418, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Richard 4-5, Kugel 2-5, Reeves 2-6, Fudge 1-1, Castleton 1-2, M.Jones 0-2, Lofton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Richard 2, Castleton, Fudge). Turnovers: 7 (Castleton 2, Jitoboh 2, Bonham, Fudge, Kugel). Steals: 4 (Castleton 2, Fudge,...
STANFORD 71, OREGON 64
Percentages: FG .379, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Soares 3-5, Barthelemy 2-7, Couisnard 2-9, Bittle 1-2, Guerrier 1-3, Richardson 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dante 2). Turnovers: 12 (Dante 3, Guerrier 2, Richardson 2, Barthelemy, Bittle, Couisnard, Ware, Wur). Steals: 8 (Barthelemy 2, Richardson...
Tulsa 81, Tulane 79, OT
TULANE (12-7) Holloway 4-7 3-5 11, Cook 6-17 10-11 23, Forbes 3-14 2-4 8, James 5-10 2-2 13, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Pope 4-7 1-2 12, Coleman 3-7 0-0 8, Days 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 27-65 18-25 79. TULSA (5-13) Dalger 6-13 2-2 15, Selebangue 3-5 2-7 8, Griffin 9-22...
Saturday's Scores
Arlington, S.D. 63, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 44. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60, Mahnomen/Waubun 54. Legacy Christian 52, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 29. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 60, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 44. Worthington 67, Jordan 57. POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=. Minnehaha Academy vs. Duluth Marshall, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
NORTH ALABAMA 82, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 66
Percentages: FG .367, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Olowokere 2-3, Crafoord 1-2, Kirsipuu 1-2, Cooper 1-9, McDaniel 0-2, Kayouloud 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Crafoord 2). Turnovers: 9 (Crafoord 2, Kayouloud 2, Kirsipuu 2, Munson 2, Cooper). Steals: 4 (Cooper 2, Kirsipuu, Olowokere). Technical...
TEXAS SOUTHERN 70, ALABAMA A&M 59
Percentages: FG .453, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Farooq 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Mortle 1-3, Henry 0-1, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Farooq 2, Nicholas, Walker). Turnovers: 22 (Farooq 9, Mortle 5, Barnes 4, Granger 2, Nicholas 2). Steals: 10 (Mortle 3, Barnes 2,...
NORTHERN COLORADO 73, IDAHO 67
Percentages: FG .491, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (T.Smith 3-4, Ford 1-1, Jones 1-1, Moffitt 1-2, Burris 0-1, R.Smith 0-2, Salih 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jones 4, Burris). Turnovers: 12 (Moffitt 4, Burris 2, R.Smith 2, T.Smith 2, Ford, Jones). Steals: 4 (Ford,...
SAN FRANCISCO 82, BYU 74
Percentages: FG .509, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Robinson 3-5, R.Williams 1-3, George 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Waterman 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ally Atiki, R.Williams). Turnovers: 15 (Hall 5, Ally Atiki 2, Traore 2, George, Johnson, R.Williams, Saunders, Stewart, Waterman). Steals: 11 (George 3,...
MONTANA STATE 67, MONTANA 64
Percentages: FG .511, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (D.Brown 2-3, Ford 0-1, Battle 0-2, Fuller 0-2, Lecholat 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Belo 2, Lecholat). Turnovers: 8 (Belo 2, Osobor 2, Patterson 2, Battle, D.Brown). Steals: 4 (D.Brown 2, Belo, Fuller). Technical Fouls: None.
HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 90, TEXAS A&M-CC 78
Percentages: FG .371, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Tennyson 4-7, Williams 3-12, Fryer 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Murdix 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jackson). Turnovers: 10 (Murdix 4, Tennyson 3, Jackson 2, Williams). Steals: 6 (Williams 2, Fryer, Jackson, Murdix, Mushila). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Minnesota 113, Houston 104
Percentages: FG .481, FT .576. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Tate 2-2, Gordon 2-6, Sengun 1-1, Eason 1-2, Mathews 1-2, Washington Jr. 1-3, Green 1-4, Christopher 0-1, Martin Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Sengun 3, Christopher 2, Garuba). Turnovers: 21 (Green 6, Sengun 4, Tate...
SAN DIEGO STATE 70, AIR FORCE 60
Percentages: FG .386, FT .957. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (K.Johnson 1-2, Bradley 1-4, Butler 1-4, Trammell 1-4, Parrish 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mensah 2, Arop, K.Johnson). Turnovers: 8 (Butler 2, Trammell 2, Arop, Bradley, LeDee, Mensah). Steals: 1 (Trammell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. AIR...
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 67, UTEP 59
Percentages: FG .426, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Davis 2-3, Boyd 1-2, Forrest 1-2, Greenlee 1-2, Weatherspoon 1-2, Martin 0-1, Gaffney 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Goldin 3, Greenlee, Martin). Turnovers: 20 (Boyd 4, Davis 4, Greenlee 4, Forrest 3, Martin 2, Gaffney, Gaines,...
Phoenix 112, Indiana 107
INDIANA (107) Hield 7-17 3-4 22, Nesmith 2-10 0-0 6, Turner 5-14 3-6 16, McConnell 8-15 1-1 18, Nembhard 2-9 0-0 4, Smith 4-6 2-2 11, Mathurin 6-17 11-11 23, Brissett 1-4 2-2 5, Duarte 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 36-96 22-26 107. PHOENIX (112) Craig 0-2 0-0 0, Saric 0-1...
