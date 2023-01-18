ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

Council On Aging unveils new tiny home in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A solution to our area's affordable housing crisis could be going small. The Council on Aging unveiled a new tiny home project on Friday. The council purchased two tiny homes to help elderly individuals facing hardship. Beverly Monroe has been living in the new tiny home...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Japan-American Society of NWFL celebrates the 'Year of the Rabbit' in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Japan-American Society of Northwest Florida celebrated the "Year of the Rabbit" Saturday in Pensacola. The 29th Annual Japanese New Year Celebration took place at the Wright Place, which is part of the First United Methodist Church complex. Festivities including performances by Matsuriza taiko drummers, Japanese dancing,...
PENSACOLA, FL
Blue Wahoos players pay special visit to children in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Students at Longleaf Elementary School in Pensacola received some special attention from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Thursday. Wahoos players and their mascot "Kazoo," made a stop at the school Thursday morning. Players read the book "Kazoo Makes the Team" to students. Players Will Banfield and Griffin Conine...
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola dentist now charged with perjury following court appearance

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles is facing a new felony charge following Friday's court appearance. Stamitoles plead no contest to charges stemming from allegations he inappropriately touched three patients. He'll be sentenced for those charges next Friday. The State Attorney's Office confirms Stamitoles is now charged...
PENSACOLA, FL
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office to host self-defense classes

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is hosting a self-defense class Saturday. It's for women and children to learn self-dense tactics. It will be held at two separate locations -- Emerald Coast Martial Arts in Fort Walton Beach and Gordon Martial Arts in Crestview. The first class...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Alleged victim reacts to Pensacola dentist Stamitoles' plea of no contest

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is new reaction Friday to a change in plea from the Pensacola dentist accused of inappropriately touching patients. Dr. Charles Stamitoles will no longer head to trial for three misdemeanor cases after pleading no contest. Stamitoles' attorney told the court his client is humiliated, and wants...
PENSACOLA, FL
Deputies: Wanted Crestview woman arrested after hiding inside home for hours

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who allegedly hid from deputies attempting to serve her warrants Saturday morning. 33-year-old Heather Marie Sutton, of Crestview, is charged with two counts of resisting an officer - obstructing justice. According to the sheriff's office, deputies went to...
CRESTVIEW, FL
N New Warrington Road home damaged in Escambia County fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home was damaged in a fire on N New Warrington Road in Escambia County Friday night. Units responded to the 900-block of N New Warrington Road at around 9 p.m. There were no transports involved, according to Escambia County. The State Fire Marshal is investigating...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 14-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office posted an alert Friday afternoon for Donald Reco Butler. He was last seen Wednesday at 3 p.m. on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd. Deputies say he may be in need...
Foley woman charged with forging checks belonging to family member

FOLEY, Ala. -- A Foley woman is being charged for allegedly forging checks belonging to a family member. Earlier this month, Foley Police started investigating fraudulent activity. It led Foley detectives and Baldwin County deputies to arrest Emily Adams. Foley Police say Adams admitted to forging three checks belonging to...
FOLEY, AL
Elderly man, infant hospitalized after crash on Highway 98 in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An elderly man, around 80 years of age, and an infant were hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Matthew Boulevard in Destin Friday morning. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the crash, involving two vehicles, took place at around 10:30...
DESTIN, FL
Deputies: Crestview woman stopped with meth, $800 in stolen lottery tickets

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies found meth and $800 worth of lottery tickets during a traffic stop Thursday morning in Okaloosa County. 47-year old Carolyn Satterfield of Crestview is charged with possession of controlled substance (2 counts), possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of a new legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of electronic weapon by a convicted felon, and felony violation of probation.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Report: Crestview woman tases man causing him to bust out window

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview woman has been charged with aggravated battery after an arrest report states she tased a man, causing him to jump, fall backwards and bust out of a window Wednesday night. Christie Woods, 49, was arrested after a report says she used a hand held...
CRESTVIEW, FL
Crestview woman charged in crash killing 38-year-old motorcyclist

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- A 55-year-old Crestview woman was arrested Thursday and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter for a crash last year that resulted in the death of a 38-year-old Fort Walton Beach man. 55-year-old Ellie Ainsworth, of Crestview, was arrested by Crestview police Thursday in reference to a...
CRESTVIEW, FL

