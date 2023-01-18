OSBI: Inmate accused in man’s murder following suspicious disappearance

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a man already in custody is now implicated in a new crime after a 22-year-old Bartlesville man suspiciously disappeared in the summer of 2022.

An arrest warrant for First Degree Murder was issued for 35-year-old Brock Thompson in connection with the disappearance of 23-year-old Devin Viles .

Viles was reported missing to the Bartlesville Police Department on August 5, 2022.

On August 10, 2022, the Bartlesville Police Department requested assistance from the OSBI.

Viles was last seen on July 11, 2022, at a family member’s house.

Investigators found that Thompson was the last to be with Viles before he disappeared.

Human remains were found on September 30, 2022, in a location that Viles and Thompson were last known to be together – just three days after Viles’ birthday.

The remains were discovered in a rural pasture approximately 10 miles east of Highway 169 in Nowata County.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet confirmed the identity of the remains, nor the cause and manner of death.

Brock Thompson. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Thompson is currently in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

He was convicted on charges related to Trafficking Illegal Drugs in January 2016 and was paroled in April 2021. In December 2022, Thompson was reincarcerated for violating his parole.

