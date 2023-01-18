ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

OSBI: Inmate accused in man’s murder following suspicious disappearance

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUL5X_0kJMo8Cl00

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a man already in custody is now implicated in a new crime after a 22-year-old Bartlesville man suspiciously disappeared in the summer of 2022.

An arrest warrant for First Degree Murder was issued for 35-year-old Brock Thompson in connection with the disappearance of 23-year-old Devin Viles .

Second arrest made in connection to deadly shooting

Viles was reported missing to the Bartlesville Police Department on August 5, 2022.

On August 10, 2022, the Bartlesville Police Department requested assistance from the OSBI.

Viles was last seen on July 11, 2022, at a family member’s house.

Investigators found that Thompson was the last to be with Viles before he disappeared.

Oklahoma AG asking for delay in executions

Human remains were found on September 30, 2022, in a location that Viles and Thompson were last known to be together – just three days after Viles’ birthday.

The remains were discovered in a rural pasture approximately 10 miles east of Highway 169 in Nowata County.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet confirmed the identity of the remains, nor the cause and manner of death.

📧 Have fresh headlines sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Morning Headline Newsletter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krduM_0kJMo8Cl00
Brock Thompson. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Thompson is currently in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

He was convicted on charges related to Trafficking Illegal Drugs in January 2016 and was paroled in April 2021. In December 2022, Thompson was reincarcerated for violating his parole.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

WCSO: Two Charged with 1st Degree Murder

Two people have been taken into custody by Washington County Sheriff's Deputies on 1st Degree Murder complaints. According to a press release from Undersheriff Jon Copeland, while investigating a possible missing persons / suspicious incident, WCSO Investigators and Deputies developed probable cause for a search warrant. The search warrant was for a single-family residence in the 397000 Block of W 1300 Rd, northeast of Dewey in rural Washington County. Two people were taken into custody on 1st Degree Murder complaints.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police searching for suspect in business break-ins

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for help in identifying porch pirate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen stealing packages off of a homeowner's porch. Officers said the theft occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 12 near 39th and Peoria. The woman got in a pickup truck and the driver...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Bartlesville Attempted Kidnapping Suspect in Custody

Bartlesville Police have taken a kidnapping suspect into custody. Quincy Wilson is accused of attempting to kidnap a worker at the Lowe's in Bartlesville on Tuesday. Surveillance video showed Wilson trying to physically force the employee outside of the store. BPD Captain Andrew Ward says Wilson was found in Tulsa.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack

OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woman arrested after threatening utility worker with BB gun

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a woman for threatening a utility employee when attempting to turn off the gas in her house. At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence near 3rd and Mingo about a report of a woman threatening someone with a gun.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen After Harassing Phone Call

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court after making a series of threatening phone calls to Bartlesville’s First Church. According to an affidavit, Todd Sinkinson left a series of different threatening voicemails centered on his medical information. The calls had different messages like, “If you release my...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Five Fail to Appear in Court After Party in Nowata Co.

Five individuals allegedly fail to appear in Nowata County District Court three times after being issued a citation for a party held last fall.. According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), a large party on the Oologah Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Nowata County was interrupted around midnight by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on October 8, 2022.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
CATOOSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy