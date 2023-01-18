Burnside bringing amateur boxing to Struthers

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Amateur boxing is set to return to the Valley later this month as Paolone-Burnside Boxing is hosting Struthers Fight Night January 28th at St. Nick’s Great Hall in Struthers.

Watch the video above to hear from Keith Burnside who is hosting the event.

It is the first time Burnside, who is also a trainer, is hosting an event.

There will be between 12 and 14 matches on the card with nearly a dozen local products set to be in the ring including three from Struthers.

To learn more about tickets for the event, call (330) 720-3514 or (330) 720-8369.

