ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

Burnside bringing amateur boxing to Struthers

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDKx6_0kJMnwqh00

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Amateur boxing is set to return to the Valley later this month as Paolone-Burnside Boxing is hosting Struthers Fight Night January 28th at St. Nick’s Great Hall in Struthers.

Watch the video above to hear from Keith Burnside who is hosting the event.

Report: Steelers decide future of offensive coordinator

It is the first time Burnside, who is also a trainer, is hosting an event.

There will be between 12 and 14 matches on the card with nearly a dozen local products set to be in the ring including three from Struthers.

To learn more about tickets for the event, call (330) 720-3514 or (330) 720-8369.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Struthers coach celebrate thrilling signature win

Following a thrilling 56-54 win over Girard, Struthers head coach Michael Wernicki spoke with Chad Krispinsky. Following a thrilling 56-54 win over Girard, Struthers head coach Michael Wernicki spoke with Chad Krispinsky. Family raising funds for memorial park to remember …. David Sweeney, father of Rowan Sweeney, is still working...
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Ursuline continues winning ways, beats Fitch 67-50

The Irish have now won eight straight games and improve to 11-1. Ursuline continues winning ways, beats Fitch 67-50 The Irish have now won eight straight games and improve to 11-1. Family raising funds for memorial park to remember …. David Sweeney, father of Rowan Sweeney, is still working on...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
ysnlive.com

RAIDERS NOT TO BE DENIED

CANFIELD OH- The Raiders were sailing high coming in to their Friday matchup with a talented Niles team. Fresh off their dramatic comeback victory over Struthers the Raiders had all the energy in the gym. The only time South Range trailed was in the first 15 seconds of the game when the Dragons scored off the jump ball. South Range would quickly respond, take the lead, and then hold on to it wire to wire. That is not to say that the Dragons never fought back. On several occasions throughout the game the Raiders had to come up with big plays to keep Niles at bay. After the Dragons made their final push towards the Raiders lead, the home team fired back with a 21 point fourth quarter to win 58-45.
CANFIELD, OH
WKBN

WKBN

64K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy