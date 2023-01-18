Read full article on original website
WEAR
Petition aims to stop alleged funeral home suspect from being buried at Barrancas cemetery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- As the Escambia County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into corpse abuse allegations against a funeral home worker, there is a new fight underway. A military veteran has created an online petition to stop the alleged suspect, who is also a veteran, from being buried at...
WEAR
Family, friends gather for Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond's funeral in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Family and friends gathered at Barrancas National Cemetery Friday to bid their final farewells to a much loved veteran. Frank Emond was serving in the Navy, aboard the U.S.S. Pennsylvania when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Emond told the story many times at community events. He died...
WJHG-TV
OCSO: Woman with outstanding warrants arrested after resisting arrest
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview woman is in custody after she allegedly tried to escape deputies attempting to serve her warrants. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said they went to a house on Sugartown Road in Crestview to find a woman with outstanding warrants in both Okaloosa and Santa Rosa County Saturday.
WEAR
Driver reportedly flees accident after striking power pole on Gulf Breeze Parkway
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Midway Fire District responded to a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Gulf Breeze. According to the fire department, the accident took place at the intersection of Gulf Breeze Parkway and Gondolier Blvd. around 4:20 a.m. Firefighters say the accident involved a full-size G.M. pickup...
WEAR
Japan-American Society of NWFL celebrates the 'Year of the Rabbit' in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Japan-American Society of Northwest Florida celebrated the "Year of the Rabbit" Saturday in Pensacola. The 29th Annual Japanese New Year Celebration took place at the Wright Place, which is part of the First United Methodist Church complex. Festivities including performances by Matsuriza taiko drummers, Japanese dancing,...
ECSO searching for missing, endangered juvenile last seen Jan. 18
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered juvenile who was last seen Jan. 18. ECSO said Donald Reco Butler, 14, was last seen on Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd. ECSO said he may be in need of medical […]
WEAR
Blue Wahoos players pay special visit to children in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Students at Longleaf Elementary School in Pensacola received some special attention from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Thursday. Wahoos players and their mascot "Kazoo," made a stop at the school Thursday morning. Players read the book "Kazoo Makes the Team" to students. Players Will Banfield and Griffin Conine...
WEAR
N New Warrington Road home damaged in Escambia County fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home was damaged in a fire on N New Warrington Road in Escambia County Friday night. Units responded to the 900-block of N New Warrington Road at around 9 p.m. There were no transports involved, according to Escambia County. The State Fire Marshal is investigating...
WEAR
$2.7 million locker room facility coming to Ashton Brosnaham Park in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A $2.7 million locker room facility will be coming to the Ashton Brosnaham Park's soccer complex. Escambia County commissioners approved the contract with AAA Affordable Structures Thursday morning. The soccer complex is home for various sporting events, group meetings and other community activities. Last fall, the complex...
WEAR
29-year-old Pensacola man in critical condition after crash on Blue Angel Parkway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 29-year-old Pensacola man is in critical condition after a crash on Blue Angel Parkway Thursday night. The crash happened on Blue Angel Parkway and Highway 98 at around 5:40 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 29-year-old was traveling by motorcycle south on the right...
WEAR
Pensacola dentist now charged with perjury following court appearance
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles is facing a new felony charge following Friday's court appearance. Stamitoles plead no contest to charges stemming from allegations he inappropriately touched three patients. He'll be sentenced for those charges next Friday. The State Attorney's Office confirms Stamitoles is now charged...
WLOX
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
WEAR
Latest fatal crash near Highway 90 construction creates safety concerns
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New information was released Thursday on Wednesday's deadly crash on Highway 90 heading into Pace. State troopers say the accident was a chain reaction. A pickup truck rear-ended a car, just west of Woodbine Road, around 2 p.m. The driver of the car was killed...
WEAR
Council On Aging unveils new tiny home in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A solution to our area's affordable housing crisis could be going small. The Council on Aging unveiled a new tiny home project on Friday. The council purchased two tiny homes to help elderly individuals facing hardship. Beverly Monroe has been living in the new tiny home...
WEAR
Pace woman killed in four-vehicle wreck on Highway 90 heading into Pace
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 65-year-old Pace woman was killed and four others were injured in a four-vehicle wreck on the Highway 90 bridge heading into Pace on Wednesday. The wreck happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol confirms four vehicles and six people were involved in the...
WEAR
Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 14-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office posted an alert Friday afternoon for Donald Reco Butler. He was last seen Wednesday at 3 p.m. on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd. Deputies say he may be in need...
WEAR
Pensacola dentist pleads no contest to charges of inappropriately touching patients
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles will not head to trial for charges stemming from allegations he inappropriately touched three patients. Stamitoles, 65, entered a plea of no contest Friday morning. He will now be sentenced next Friday. Stamitoles was already convicted in October of inappropriately...
Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
WEAR
Deputies: Man stabbed multiple times at CEFCO gas station in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed at a gas station in Escambia County early Sunday morning. Escambia County deputies say a man was stabbed at the new CEFCO gas station on Fairfield Drive and N Pace Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Deputies say...
