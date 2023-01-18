ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered juvenile who was last seen Jan. 18. ECSO said Donald Reco Butler, 14, was last seen on Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd. ECSO said he may be in need of medical […]

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO