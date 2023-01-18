ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

OCSO: Woman with outstanding warrants arrested after resisting arrest

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview woman is in custody after she allegedly tried to escape deputies attempting to serve her warrants. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said they went to a house on Sugartown Road in Crestview to find a woman with outstanding warrants in both Okaloosa and Santa Rosa County Saturday.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Japan-American Society of NWFL celebrates the 'Year of the Rabbit' in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Japan-American Society of Northwest Florida celebrated the "Year of the Rabbit" Saturday in Pensacola. The 29th Annual Japanese New Year Celebration took place at the Wright Place, which is part of the First United Methodist Church complex. Festivities including performances by Matsuriza taiko drummers, Japanese dancing,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Blue Wahoos players pay special visit to children in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Students at Longleaf Elementary School in Pensacola received some special attention from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Thursday. Wahoos players and their mascot "Kazoo," made a stop at the school Thursday morning. Players read the book "Kazoo Makes the Team" to students. Players Will Banfield and Griffin Conine...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

N New Warrington Road home damaged in Escambia County fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home was damaged in a fire on N New Warrington Road in Escambia County Friday night. Units responded to the 900-block of N New Warrington Road at around 9 p.m. There were no transports involved, according to Escambia County. The State Fire Marshal is investigating...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

$2.7 million locker room facility coming to Ashton Brosnaham Park in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A $2.7 million locker room facility will be coming to the Ashton Brosnaham Park's soccer complex. Escambia County commissioners approved the contract with AAA Affordable Structures Thursday morning. The soccer complex is home for various sporting events, group meetings and other community activities. Last fall, the complex...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola dentist now charged with perjury following court appearance

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles is facing a new felony charge following Friday's court appearance. Stamitoles plead no contest to charges stemming from allegations he inappropriately touched three patients. He'll be sentenced for those charges next Friday. The State Attorney's Office confirms Stamitoles is now charged...
PENSACOLA, FL
WLOX

Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WEAR

Council On Aging unveils new tiny home in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A solution to our area's affordable housing crisis could be going small. The Council on Aging unveiled a new tiny home project on Friday. The council purchased two tiny homes to help elderly individuals facing hardship. Beverly Monroe has been living in the new tiny home...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pace woman killed in four-vehicle wreck on Highway 90 heading into Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 65-year-old Pace woman was killed and four others were injured in a four-vehicle wreck on the Highway 90 bridge heading into Pace on Wednesday. The wreck happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol confirms four vehicles and six people were involved in the...
PACE, FL
WEAR

Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 14-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office posted an alert Friday afternoon for Donald Reco Butler. He was last seen Wednesday at 3 p.m. on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd. Deputies say he may be in need...
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy