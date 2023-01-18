ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
KEYT

Missouri bill would ban critical race theory in schools and offer teacher training in ‘patriotism’

Missouri lawmakers are considering new legislation aimed at prohibiting the teaching of so-called critical race theory in its public grade schools — even though the state’s largest teachers’ union says the concept is not presently a part of schools’ curricula — and requiring the state to develop a training program to teach American patriotism.
MISSOURI STATE
KEYT

No. 2 Senate Democrat agrees Biden has lost ‘high ground’ in criticism over classified documents

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin agreed Sunday that Joe Biden has lost the “high ground” in the political back-and-forth over classified document storage following the discovery of additional material at the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. But he rejected any comparisons between Biden’s situation and that of former President Donald Trump‘s handling of classified documents.
WILMINGTON, DE
KEYT

White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden “looks forward” to sitting down with new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss a range of topics. That perhaps includes the big challenge of raising the nation’s debt limit. But that statement late Friday came with no actual invitation to the White House. Rather, the White House is emphasizing that Biden isn’t willing to entertain policy concessions in exchange for increasing the government’s borrowing authority. The U.S. bumped up against that limit Thursday, and the Treasury Department is using what it calls “extraordinary measures” to stave off a potential default for at least a few more months.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

GOP Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen

Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos is strongly denying claims that he once performed as a drag queen. “The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or ‘performed’ as a drag Queen is categorically false,” the New York congressman tweeted Thursday after a Brazilian drag performer posted a photo of herself with another individual dressed in drag that she claims is Santos.
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Michigan that was shut down for months last year due to contamination, the company confirmed. The factory’s closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula shortage that...
STURGIS, MI

