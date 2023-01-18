MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Colder air settles into our area behind a cold front. So, plan to start your Friday with temps in the upper 30s, and make sure that you dress warmly heading out the door. Also, it’ll be a good morning to make good use of your heated seats. By the afternoon, highs will be seasonably cool into the upper 50s, and high thin clouds could make the sky look milky. By the evening, the clouds will thicken and the atmosphere will moisten. So, this will lead to a few light showers for areas along and south of I-20.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO