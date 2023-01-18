Read full article on original website
Lawmaker benefit boost clears first legislative hurdle
A legislative committee on Wednesday advanced two bills addressing lawmaker benefits. The Senate Rules Committee voted 4-1 to pass both Senate File 61 – Legislator per diem and Senate File 62 – Legislator health care-2. The bills are part of an ongoing discussion about who has the means...
Remote participation shut out of two legislative committees
Two legislative committee chairmen closed the door on remote public testimony last week, limiting who can participate in the lawmaking process. Committee hearings are the only public opportunity to testify or otherwise formally weigh in on proposed legislation. Stakeholders can also call or email lawmakers directly, but such correspondence is not public record. Committee chairs must balance legislative deadlines with ample public input.
Outdoor rec trust fund bill gains toehold in the House
Legislation to support Wyoming’s burgeoning outdoor recreation economy has found traction in the House. House Bill 74 – Wyoming outdoor recreation trust fund would create, and seed with $6 million, a new account to fund the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and grants for related infrastructure projects. The House Travel Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Committee on Tuesday advanced the bill with amendments.
Unconstitutional trespass law scrubbed as suspect new measures advance
CHEYENNE—Sen. Tara Nethercott (R-Cheyenne) offered “a word to the wise” as she presented the history of a costly, court-stricken trespass statute her lawmaking forebears OK’d nearly a decade ago. Nethercott, a practicing attorney, was testifying on Monday to the Senate Judiciary Committee she formerly chaired when...
Postpartum Medicaid extension bill inches forward
A bill to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage cleared its first legislative hurdle of the 2023 general session on Friday — by a single vote. After giving birth, eligible mothers are currently covered by Medicaid for two months. House Bill 4 – Medicaid twelve month postpartum coverage would extend that coverage to a year. The House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee voted 5-4 to send the legislation to the floor for further consideration.
‘I’m not the Speaker’: McCaul sidesteps questions on Marjorie Taylor Greene committee posts
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) deflected questions about Rep. Marjorie Greene’s (R-Ga.) committee posts on Sunday, saying that it’s not up to him to decide panel assignments. Greene was selected to sit on the House Homeland Security and Oversight committees last Tuesday after being stripped from her committee members by Democrats in 2021. When asked on Sunday…
Economic revitalization gets multipronged legislative treatment
Lawmakers will soon decide the fate of several bills intended to stimulate downtown revitalizations and economic growth in Wyoming. “Economic development is a long game,” Rep. Trey Sherwood (D-Laramie) said. “It’s a lot of baby steps to get to that bigger impact.” Sherwood, who runs Laramie Main Street Alliance, will bring a pair of complementary bills to incentivize improving neglected or abandoned commercial buildings.
2022 photography: Train tableau, Trump tour and candid critters
A visit from former President Donald Trump and a high-profile political take-down. Floods, and elsewhere, drought. Wyoming’s frozen landscapes, intrepid rail lines, spectacular skies and many animals. In 2022, WyoFile’s photographers captured political passions and intra-party divisions, the state’s idiosyncratic characters, its natural wonders and the players behind the...
Home visits for at-risk babies, families get a funding bump
Bipartisan federal legislation to increase funding for home-visiting programs that serve hundreds of Wyoming families became law Thursday when President Joe Biden signed the $1.7 billion federal spending package. Home visits involve professionals making house-calls on expectant families and those with newborns to provide support, advice and health checkups. The...
