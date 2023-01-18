ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaq.com

FVTC Begins Transfer Program with UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ) — Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) is creating a partnership with UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay for new collegiate transfer program from students earning an Associate of Arts (AA) or Associate of Science (AS) at FVTC. FVTC officially started offering the AA and AS degree programs this week with the start of the spring semester.
OSHKOSH, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-23-23 fdl school district offers counseling following fatal crash

Counselors at Fond du Lac High School were on hand over the weekend in response to the tragic car accident Saturday morning involving three students from area schools. A 16 year old student from Laconia High School was killed and two other 16 year old students from Mount Calvary and Fond du Lac were injured in the early Saturday morning car crash. Counselors from Fond du Lac High School were available Saturday and Sunday at Fond du Lac High School to provide support to students from all three high schools impacted by this accident. Students gathered in the library to talk with friends, school counselors, and clergy.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

NWTC Launches Nationwide Search for New President

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has launched a nationwide search for its new president. Current president, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, will retire in June after leading the college for 26 years. “We are committed to finding the next leader to help shape a shared vision...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Ag LEAD Summit Registration Now Open

MADISON – Registration is now open for the Ag LEAD Summit that will be held March 17-18 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Fond du Lac. Ag LEAD stands for leadership, engagement, advocacy and development. The summit will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about tools, resources, ideas, and best practices when advocating for agriculture and conducting promotional events. General sessions for the event include keynote speaker Chris Hinrichs, a Consumer Insight Panel facilitated by the Center for Food Integrity, and American Farm Bureau Federation Leadership and Organizational Training Director Jordan Henry. Friday night entertainment will be provided by Midwest Dueling Pianos.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year

Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
MANITOWOC, WI
WFRV Local 5

Fox Valley group gives back by tipping big

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Renee Gentz has worked as a waitress at Holidays Pub and Grill in Neenah for eight years. She’s seen a lot in her time there, but Thursday was a night at work she probably won’t forget. “I actually had off tonight and then they asked me if I could come in […]
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
NEENAH, WI
wtaq.com

1000 Islands Environmental Center is Ready to Soar Into Eagle Days

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — You can see and learn about a symbol of freedom next Saturday in Kaukauna. That’s when 1000 Islands Environmental Center is hosting its Eagle Days event. You can kick the day off with sunrise eagle viewing. Sunrise and sunset are the best times of...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dates set for Winter Farmers Market in City of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Farmers markets are a big hit in northeast Wisconsin, and Downtown Green Bay, Inc. has announced the start of its Winter Market series. According to a release, organizers have scheduled the Winter Market series on Saturday, January 21, February 4, and February 18 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the KI Convention Center.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Winter Storm Sends De Pere School Bus Off The Road

LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. Lisa Eason said her daughter was one of the students on the bus. “She calls and she’s...
LEDGEVIEW, WI
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Man Charged in Connection to Bank Robbery

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023 of Robbery of a Financial Institution.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy