wtaq.com
FVTC Begins Transfer Program with UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ) — Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) is creating a partnership with UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay for new collegiate transfer program from students earning an Associate of Arts (AA) or Associate of Science (AS) at FVTC. FVTC officially started offering the AA and AS degree programs this week with the start of the spring semester.
radioplusinfo.com
1-23-23 fdl school district offers counseling following fatal crash
Counselors at Fond du Lac High School were on hand over the weekend in response to the tragic car accident Saturday morning involving three students from area schools. A 16 year old student from Laconia High School was killed and two other 16 year old students from Mount Calvary and Fond du Lac were injured in the early Saturday morning car crash. Counselors from Fond du Lac High School were available Saturday and Sunday at Fond du Lac High School to provide support to students from all three high schools impacted by this accident. Students gathered in the library to talk with friends, school counselors, and clergy.
wtaq.com
NWTC Launches Nationwide Search for New President
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has launched a nationwide search for its new president. Current president, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, will retire in June after leading the college for 26 years. “We are committed to finding the next leader to help shape a shared vision...
wtaq.com
Ag LEAD Summit Registration Now Open
MADISON – Registration is now open for the Ag LEAD Summit that will be held March 17-18 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Fond du Lac. Ag LEAD stands for leadership, engagement, advocacy and development. The summit will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about tools, resources, ideas, and best practices when advocating for agriculture and conducting promotional events. General sessions for the event include keynote speaker Chris Hinrichs, a Consumer Insight Panel facilitated by the Center for Food Integrity, and American Farm Bureau Federation Leadership and Organizational Training Director Jordan Henry. Friday night entertainment will be provided by Midwest Dueling Pianos.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Business Owners Pessimistic on Economy, but Remain Hopeful for an Upturn
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — More than half of Wisconsin businesses expect the state’s economy will enter a recession this year. That’s the finding of the latest Wisconsin Employer Survey by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. “I firmly believe that we’re already in a recession and we have been...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
Fox Valley group gives back by tipping big
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Renee Gentz has worked as a waitress at Holidays Pub and Grill in Neenah for eight years. She’s seen a lot in her time there, but Thursday was a night at work she probably won’t forget. “I actually had off tonight and then they asked me if I could come in […]
WBAY Green Bay
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
seehafernews.com
What’s Next for the Former Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau Building?
Ever since the Cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers ended their collaboration with the Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau people have been wondering what will happen to the organization’s old building. We asked Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels if he knows what Illinois developer GMX Real Estate Group Acquisitions...
wtaq.com
1000 Islands Environmental Center is Ready to Soar Into Eagle Days
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — You can see and learn about a symbol of freedom next Saturday in Kaukauna. That’s when 1000 Islands Environmental Center is hosting its Eagle Days event. You can kick the day off with sunrise eagle viewing. Sunrise and sunset are the best times of...
wearegreenbay.com
Dates set for Winter Farmers Market in City of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Farmers markets are a big hit in northeast Wisconsin, and Downtown Green Bay, Inc. has announced the start of its Winter Market series. According to a release, organizers have scheduled the Winter Market series on Saturday, January 21, February 4, and February 18 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the KI Convention Center.
wtaq.com
Winter Storm Sends De Pere School Bus Off The Road
LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. Lisa Eason said her daughter was one of the students on the bus. “She calls and she’s...
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to identify a scammer posing as a financial institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers are becoming more adept at posing as financial institutions. The scammers call or text potential victims and try to convince them they are victims of credit card fraud. Heidi Kiecker, fraud officer at Fox Communities Credit Union, tells Consumer First Alert they’re hearing reports...
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WBAY Green Bay
Officials say intoxicated senior crashes her car into utility pole in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers from the Menasha Police Department responded to an accident near the 800 block of Plank Road on Saturday afternoon. They found a vehicle on its side next to a power pole, with the driver trapped inside. After interviewing witnesses, officers determined that the car was...
wtaq.com
Psychiatrist Completes Schabusiness Competency Exam, Hearing Set Next Month
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The second part of a hearing to determine if Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly murdering and decapitating a man will be held Feb. 15, the court said Friday. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man officially charged in bank robbery on city’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has officially been charged after being accused of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue in the City of Green Bay. Green Bay Police Department says 61-year-old Mark Vogel is being charged with Robbery of a...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Worst I’ve seen in 10-20 years’: Experts recommend staying off ice until completely frozen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The water is not completely frozen in the bay of Green Bay. The owner of Smokey’s on the Bay, Jeff Tilkens says it’s not safe to go ice fishing. “This year, the ice conditions on the bay of Green Bay is probably the worst I’ve seen in, I don’t know, maybe ten or twenty years,” said Tilkens.
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Man Charged in Connection to Bank Robbery
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023 of Robbery of a Financial Institution.
