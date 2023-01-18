Counselors at Fond du Lac High School were on hand over the weekend in response to the tragic car accident Saturday morning involving three students from area schools. A 16 year old student from Laconia High School was killed and two other 16 year old students from Mount Calvary and Fond du Lac were injured in the early Saturday morning car crash. Counselors from Fond du Lac High School were available Saturday and Sunday at Fond du Lac High School to provide support to students from all three high schools impacted by this accident. Students gathered in the library to talk with friends, school counselors, and clergy.

