Chamber celebrates 100 years, outlines priorities for 2023

By Channing Frampton
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce is outlining its priorities for the capital city.

More than 600 business and community leaders gathered Wednesday morning at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center to celebrate 100 years of growth and development. The Chamber is the region’s largest business organization, representing nearly 1,200 businesses and 50,000 employees.

Terrie Ard was introduced as the new chamber board chair. She said there are more than 10,000 jobs open in the community. For every person looking for a job, there are two jobs for them to choose from.

“It’s an opportunity to continue doing what I love to make an impact in this community that we do business in and that we call home,” Ard said.

The three key areas she said they’ll be focusing on in 2023 include: pro-jobs, pro-business policy and issues, site readiness to speed up the process of getting buildings and sites ready for market, and affordable housing and the recommendations to solve that complex issue.

As part of the celebration, Brian Kight was the keynote speaker. He is author of DailyDiscipline.com and talked about a strategy that can drive the city’s economy forward.

“My message revolves around leadership, the alignment of culture and people and the behavioral skills…required to produce the mission that we want to accomplish,” Kight said.

