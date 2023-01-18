ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

$1 million scholarship fund created for HCBU-bound students in the Mid-South

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council announced Wednesday that it created a $1 million scholarship fund for Mid-South students who plan on attending a historically Black college or university (HBCU).

The goal is to help high school graduates who need financial support to continue their education, according to a news release.

100 scholarships totaling $500,000, ranging from $2,500 to $15,000, will be available for the 2023-24 academic year to high school graduates from Memphis and Shelby County who are planning to attend an HBCU, the news release said. The same amount will be available for the following school year.

The application process started Jan. 17 and ends March 31. It can be found at cfgm.org/scholarships.

MEMPHIS, TN
