Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Idaho Governor Wins Lawsuit Filed by Activists Over Homeless Encampment
BOISE - Governor Brad Little was victorious in winning a lawsuit stemming from an encampment on the Capitol Annex. His office says a decision earlier this month protects the state’s ability to prevent illegal encampments that harm public property and pose significant health and safety risks. A judge’s decision...
Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track
An increasing percentage of Idahoans believe the state is on the wrong track, according to a new Boise State University School of Public Service survey released Friday. According to the eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, 41.2% of those surveyed said the state is on the wrong track, versus 44.1% who said the state is […] The post Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
March For Life Saturday: 'Now the hard work begins,' Idaho GOP says
BOISE, Idaho — For the past half century, the weekend closest to Jan. 22 has been a time people on both sides of the abortion-rights issue take to the streets in cities across the U.S. This year is no exception, but for participants in the March For Life and in pro-abortion rights -- a.k.a. pro-choice -- camps, the legal and political fight has changed.
Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act
A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years. Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who […] The post Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KTVB
Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property
BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
Capitol press conference hailed Roe v. Wade, railed against Idaho's trigger law
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. In recognition of the Supreme Court ruling making Roe v. Wade the law of the land 50 years ago on Jan. 22, 1973, members of Planned Parenthood, Legal Voice and ACLU, along with some Democratic lawmakers held a press conference at the capitol on Friday at noon.
Boise City Council President details process behind Councilmember Sanchez's lost seat
BOISE, Idaho — A week ago, at Boise City Council, it was a very memorable meeting. Council member Elaine Clegg got news minutes before the meeting began. “We just learned that Councilmember Sanchez may no longer be a legal resident of the district she was elected in,” Clegg said.
Boise Rescue Mission, Zoo Boise receive $1.25 million donation
BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise and Boise Rescue Mission Ministries will soon be able to implement new improvements thanks to a very generous donation. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust recently donated a total of $1.25 million to the Treasure Valley non-profit organizations, with $750,000 going to the rescue mission and $500,000 to the zoo.
Idaho lawmaker tries to ban state agencies from supporting non-government sponsored events
BOISE, Idaho — This article first appeared in the Idaho Press. Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, is hoping to stop state government agencies from supporting any nongovernment events, unless given permission by the governor. The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday morning unanimously voted to introduce the proposed legislation. Monks...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
Idaho House committee advances provisions of the No Public Funds for Abortion Act
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho House committee advanced legislation Wednesday that would penalize local government entities in Idaho that refuse to enforce Idaho’s criminal abortion statutes. House Bill 2, sponsored by Nampa Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug, describes the withholding of sales and use tax revenues from local government...
Two different abortion rights events planned in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Two different organizations are holding two different pro-abortion rights events in Boise. Idaho Abortion Rights Collective is hosting a counter protest against "the anti-abortion agenda harming our community," and the Women's March is holding a "Bigger than Roe" rally that is part of a national movement.
Records reveal more reactions to Labrador's dismissal of Meridian park mom case
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea told front office staff in a memo to expect “more ignorant and belligerent phone calls” after Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador dismissed the case against Sara Brady. The memo, sent to all personnel, was obtained via a public...
Eagle’s Planning, Zoning Commission considers Avimor annexation proposal
EAGLE, Idaho — The City of Eagle might get a lot bigger – it all depends on whether the city decides to annex Avimor and expand city limits to include 18,000 acres of the development. During Tuesday's Planning and Zoning meeting, Avimor's lawyer shared their annexation proposal. It...
Mayor McLean To Washington Post: ‘we’re doing it a Boise way.’
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean spoke to the Washington Post, discussing climate issues and the 'Boise way.' The mayor talked to the Washington Post's Frances Stead Sellers on a Post Live cast on social media. The interview was part of the Washington Post's series 'This is Climate.'. Mayor McLean touted her...
Section of Boise Greenbelt closing Monday for lighting project
BOISE, Idaho — A popular stretch of the Boise River Greenbelt is closing Monday, Jan. 23, as construction begins on Boise Parks and Recreation's lighting project. Parks and rec plans to add pedestrian lighting from the Old Timer's Shelter in Ann Morrison Park to the 9th Street pedestrian bridge, on the south side of the greenbelt.
KIVI-TV
New Plymouth is the latest Idaho district to transition to a four-day school week
BOISE, Idaho — New Plymouth is the latest Idaho District to transition to a four-day school week. The district hopes to address hiring challenges by giving teachers a three-day weekend every week. “Our main goal as a school district was to attract high-quality teachers to our school district. Attract...
Idaho State Police and POST support the Governor's proposed public safety budget
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Governor Brad Little (R-Idaho) proposed increasing Idaho State Police commissioned state trooper pay by 10%; additionally, he aims to spend $200,000 on additional safety equipment for each trooper. "The mall shooting that occurred at the Boise mall in October 2021, we recognize immediately we didn't have...
Caldwell Schools Dealing With White Power Racist Allegations
Caldwell, Idaho, is close to becoming the center of attention in the nation's never-ending cultural wars. The school district, the police department, and the citizens now find themselves in the crosshairs of the national media. Sadly, this unwanted attention could've been avoided if local leaders had listened to the voters...
idahofreedom.org
BSU drags its feet in releasing contract with racist speaker Ibram X. Kendi
Boise State University is dragging its feet in releasing a copy of the contract the school signed with racist speaker Ibram X. Kendi. The university’s spokesman, Mike Sharp, sent the Idaho Freedom Foundation an email Wednesday that said it could take the school until Feb. 1 to locate the records we’re looking for: the contract with Kendi, costs, and terms for participating in BSU’s Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration earlier this week.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 2