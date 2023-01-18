Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
$150,000 lottery prize sold in Fargo goes unclaimed
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A $150,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in Fargo has expired after no one claimed the prize. This ticket was purchased for the drawing on July 18, 2022, and had to be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office by January 14, 2023. The Sales...
kvrr.com
Fargo Holiday Inn & Holiday Inn Express sold
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Records Office confirms the Holiday Inn on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue South and the Holiday Inn Express on the 1000 block of 40th Street South have been sold. On December 29, 2022 Brandt Hospitality sold the hotel for $28 million...
valleynewslive.com
Northland Vapor opening new location in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Northland Vapor is set to open a new store in Fargo. The new location will be located at 310 Main Avenue next to The Fargo Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and the Gateway Apartments. This will be the fourth location in the F-M Metro, and...
North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank
There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
kfgo.com
Downtown Moorhead may get a hotel back for the first time in nearly 50 years
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – What was once the iconic F-M Hotel and home to The Tree Top restaurant & lounge in downtown Moorhead may be a hotel once again. Mayor Shelly Carlson made the announcement Thursday at The Chamber’s State of the Cities event as she discussed bringing diverse workforce talent to the area.
kvrr.com
Pass The Syrup! Kiwanis Pancake Karnival Returns In-Person This Spring
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After two years of virtual pancake-themed events, the Kiwanis Pancake Karnival returns to an in-person event. The club will resume its decades-long tradition of serving buttermilk and buckwheat pancakes to thousands of people on Saturday, April 22 at Fargodome. It’ll be the 65th Kiwanis Pancake...
Will ND Ever Relax On The “Thanksgiving No Alcohol?”
This has always perplexed me since I first moved to North Dakota almost 9 years ago. Coming out from San Diego, California back in 2014, I moved to Fargo, North Dakota. Obviously, I knew I was going to be in for a culture shock - of course, the weather was going to throw me a HUGE curve ball, and one of the, I guess you call it a myth, was that North Dakotans loved their alcohol. I mean, after all, Mother Nature sometimes forces you to stay at home, to STAY indoors - and to pass the time away ( what seems like an eternity ) there usually is some drinking involved. So when Thanksgiving rolled around, I was surprised to hear about one of North Dakota's laws: This is straight from ndlegis.gov "5-02-05. Dispensing prohibited on certain days - Penalty. A person may not dispense or permit the consumption of alcoholic beverages on a licensed premises between two a.m. and eight a.m., on Christmas Day, or after six p.m. on Christmas Eve. In addition, a person may not provide off sale after two a.m. on Thanksgiving Day or between two a.m. and eight a.m. on Sundays. A person that violates this section is guilty of a class A misdemeanor"
kvrr.com
Disc golfers take talents to Moorhead for annual Ice Bowl
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Disc golfers competed in this year’s Ice Bowl at Woodlawn Park all for a good cause. The Ice Bowl is a national collection of disc golf events held each January and February with an overall mission of raising funds to fight hunger. Since the...
kvrr.com
Troubled House Demolished in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Heavy equipment has moved in to take down a house deemed dangerous by the city of Fargo. It follows a years-long dispute between the city and homeowner, Danial Curtis, including his unsuccessful appeal to the North Dakota Supreme Court. Curtis was arrested earlier this month...
wdayradionow.com
Revamped historic Hotel Donaldson and new Irish pub drawing visitors and diners to downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The new Blarney Stone Pub and restaurant is now open on the ground floor of the historic Hotel Donaldson in Downtown Fargo. "The review that we're getting are really good. There were a few HoDo purists out there and I totally understand that, that were worried about change and what we were going to do and I think they have found that we have preserved quite a bit of what was there," said Jim Poolman, one of the investors in the property.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mayor Dardis: West Fargo added $90M in "residential homes" in 2022
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis says the city continues to experience "great residential growth". "Last year we had $90 million of residential homes built in the city of West Fargo, which was the lowest year that we've had in six years. We had $28 million in commercial development that took place in new buildings. So you can see the disparity of that," said Dardis.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Man Charged With Possession of Prohibited Material
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 28-year-old Valley City man is facing a Class “C” Felony Possession of Certain Materials Prohibited charge in Southeast Judicial District Court. Barnes County State’s Attorney Tonya Duffy said following an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the...
keyzradio.com
Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index
North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
kvrr.com
Snow & ice sculpture based on children’s book on display in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – There are eight ice sculptures and one made out of snow at West Fargo’s POW/MIA Plaza. The art is made by Jay Ray, Mike Nelson and Josh Zeis. Each ice sculpture is from five blocks of ice weighing 300 pounds each. They were made at the plaza and took 10 hours each to complete. The snow sculpture took 100 hours to finish.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
valleynewslive.com
Sanford Health opens new pediatric clinic
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health on Broadway in Fargo celebrated the opening of their new space for the pediatric oncology and hematology clinic Thursday. Officials say the program has grown significantly over the past few years. They add the new space will give them more room and...
valleynewslive.com
‘I didn’t think I ever see him again’: Woman reunited with dog that went missing in June
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Linda Rose has been suffering since June last year when her beloved Moose went missing. According to Rose, the dog was stolen from her. “I didn’t think I ever see him again,” said Rose. “You know, I suffer from bad, bad depression and since I got him back, even though it’s been a day, it’s been totally different.”
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Public Schools release 2022-23 enrollment report; middle and elementary student numbers forecasted to increase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools released their 2022-23 enrollment report, projecting student numbers for the next five years. This includes increased student numbers for middle and elementary while high school numbers are forecasted to decrease. FPS wrote in their report that there could be around...
valleynewslive.com
Police search for stolen car following metro chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in the metro are searching for a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase. West Fargo officials say around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 they tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 400 block of B St. Authorities...
kvrr.com
Spring Flooding Concerns Lead to Increased Releases at Baldhill Dam
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) — The outflow on Baldhill Dam near Valley City will be increased next week due to an increased potential for spring flooding. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says although the area experienced moderate to severe drought last year, snowpack measured in the drainage area above the dam indicates an increased potential for flooding.
