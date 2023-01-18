ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barneveld, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

The Photo Shoppe in Rome to close: What's the picture for loyal customers

ROME, NY (WKTV) - After more than three decades rolling with the changes in the photography industry, the owners of The Photo Shoppe and Fusion Art Gallery, will evolve once again. This time, they are evolving into retirement. They started in a small storefront, which was actually a tiny office...
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

See 5 Upstate NY winter carnivals worth bundling up for

Shake off the winter blues and embrace the season as only Upstate New Yorker can by having fun at winter carnivals all around the state. With activities like ice castles, fireworks, curling, human dogsled races and more, these festivals break up the monotony of gloomy and cold winter days. Here...
sujuiceonline.com

Instant Juice: Syracuse 80, Georgia Tech 63

A quick take on Syracuse’s impressive 80-63 win against Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta:. WHAT HAPPENED: On a day in which audible chants of “Let’s Go Orange” could be heard on an opponents home court, the Yellow Jackets raced out to a fast start early in the first half with an 11 point lead, before Joe Girard (playing all 40 minutes) personally brought the Orange back with his long distance shooting, nailing 4-of-5 three-pointers for 18 first half points and a seven point ‘Cuse halftime lead. Syracuse (13-7, 6-3) led by as many as 13 in the second half before one final Tech run was thwarted by good Syracuse defense and the passing wizardry of Judah Mintz (six assists). Mintz assisted on several key SU baskets in the final six minutes to keep Tech at bay, and also contributed 13 points.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Homemade De-Icer Perfect To Use In New York

The winter weather is back across New York and with the cold comes snow and ice. So what happens if you run out of salt or snow melt for your sidewalks and driveway?. Well, here is an easy solution. You can make your own. This easy-to-make de-icer only used four...
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

Kaylin, Goodbye And Thank You For Waking Up Central New York

For the past few years, Kaylin and I have been waking you up with Dave and Kaylin in the morning. Today we celebrated Kaylin and said goodbye. Kaylin has announced that she is leaving Lite 98.7. I've been happy over the last few years to work with her on the morning show. Because of you listening and interacting with us on our app, we were able to win a few awards and enjoy plenty of laughs.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WKTV

Aqua Vino officially opens on Monday with some new surprises

NEW Hartford, N.Y. -- Aqua Vino is thrilled to be opening for business once again, on Monday. They are welcoming many new additions and made many changes including, expanding its menu. "The new additions to the menu have been a collaboration of a number of people...everyone's come up with a...
tripsavvy.com

10 Most Beautiful Castles in New York State

You don’t need to travel to Europe to visit beautiful, impressive castles. Boasting moody island fortresses and sprawling palaces that were once private homes, New York has dozens of castles throughout the state. While some are not open to the public, there are plenty that are, whether for tours or as event venues, hotels, or even restaurants.
96.1 The Breeze

6 Regal Theaters Locations Closing In New York

Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country. We've often said that there's just nothing like going to see a movie at a movie theater. It's a whole different experience there. The smell of the popcorn is the first thing that hits you. Then it's larger than life screens and incredible sound that you can almost feel. It's just cool to see a movie...at the movies.
ROCHESTER, NY
WKTV

Local schools asking for communities help searching for superintendents

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The Sauquoit Valley and Oriskany Central School Districts’ Boards of Education are searching for their next superintendents and are asking for input from the community. More specifically, to share their feedback using a tool called 'ThoughtExchange.' Individuals will be given an open-ended question, where they are...
SAUQUOIT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy