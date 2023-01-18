Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koamnewsnow.com
PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction earns Bill Hanson Memorial championship in comeback win over Kickapoo
Carl Junction erases an 18-point halftime deficit to beat Kickapoo 41-39 in the championship game Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Carl Junction earns Bill Hanson Memorial championship in comeback win over Kickapoo. The Bulldogs erased...
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction student accepted into West Point Academy
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. -- Some southwest Missouri students are on their way to a prestigious military academy. Senior Sammie Simms is one of the two from Carl Junction and she earned admission to the military academy Friday. Her visit to the academy was one of the biggest influences to go.
KOKI FOX 23
Rising country music star from Oologah will play BOK Center
TULSA, Okla. — A country musician from Oologah will perform at the BOK Center this summer. Zach Bryan, the Grammy award-nominated country music rising star, will bring his Burn Burn Burn North American tour to downtown Tulsa on Aug. 11. Bryan’s album, “American Heartbreak”, was the number one country...
koamnewsnow.com
Frontenac holds off Blue Valley Southwest in Raider Classic opener
FRONTENAC, Kan. - (WATCH) Frontenac beats Blue Valley Southwest 55-45 in the first round of the Raider Classic Thursday. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
koamnewsnow.com
Big 3 Stories: Missing girl and vacant houses burn
ENID, Ok. -- Services for Athena Brownfield will be held on January 25th at 2 PM in the Stride Bank Center in Enid. Senator Roger Thompson will be officiating her funeral. Athena loved to color and loved Baby Shark. Athena is the 4-year-old girl that had been missing from Oklahoma after her sister had been found by a postal carrier worker. You can read more on this story on our website.
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
koamnewsnow.com
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Reporter. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior...
pdjnews.com
‘It will kill our town.’
Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
koamnewsnow.com
Irving Elementary has a new Interim Assistant Principal
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Schools announces Sara Jackson as the new Interim Assistant Principal at Irving Elementary. Jackson is an educator in the school district, most recently as a Special Education teacher at Royal Heights Elementary. She has 11 years of experience in Elementary Education, Special Education, and Educational Administration.
koamnewsnow.com
Car crashes into building storefront in Downtown Joplin
Car crashes into building storefront in Downtown Joplin. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
columbusnews-report.com
Jennifer Henson, 38, Joplin, Mo.
Jennifer LeAnn “Fer Fer” Henson, 38 of Joplin, Mo., died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Born March 12, 1984, in Joplin, Mo. Jennifer was the daughter of Geneva (Rickey) Arnold and Ricky Henson. From a young age Jennifer had a love for the...
koamnewsnow.com
Crash diverts traffic at North Main and Fountain Road
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, January 20, 2023, reports of a two vehicle crash at Fountain Road and North Main St. alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METRO1 and METS ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee seed bank opening soon
TAHLEQUAH – Despite high temperatures and drought conditions in 2022, rare Cherokee seeds will again become available for citizens, just in fewer quantities, according to the Natural Resources boss. During a Resource Committee meeting on Jan. 17, Chad Harsha updated councilors on this year’s seed bank status. “It...
WIBW
SE Kan. man seriously injured after failure to yield to traffic
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Southeast Kansas was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he allegedly failed to yield to traffic. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, emergency crews were called to the intersection of NE Weir and 90th St. - about 2 miles east of U.S. Highway 69 - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
fourstateshomepage.com
Did an Oklahoma traffic stop net cabbage or pot?
JAY, Okla. – A Connecticut man stopped by police for a traffic violation, tried to convince the arresting officer the pungent smell coming from the back of his van was due to seven large trash bags full of rotten cabbage. Mei Sing Cheng, of Cheshire, Connecticut was charged Friday...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Five Fail to Appear in Court After Party in Nowata Co.
Five individuals allegedly fail to appear in Nowata County District Court three times after being issued a citation for a party held last fall.. According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), a large party on the Oologah Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Nowata County was interrupted around midnight by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on October 8, 2022.
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help
JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
fourstateshomepage.com
What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?
PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
Comments / 1