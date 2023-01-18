ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo sees major increase of COVID-19 cases, recoveries after city reports backlogged data

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEJkG_0kJMmAxO00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department reported a large number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries on Wednesday, stating that the cases and recoveries were from backlogged data not previously released.

The department reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 1,876 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,386 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 547 new COVID-19 cases and 624 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 42,473 cases, 778 deaths, and 41,054 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 641 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases and 1,252 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 45,893 cases, 541 deaths, and 44,607 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 745 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.55% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 27;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,058;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 931;

Available staffed hospital beds: 248;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 143.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong44110

Beaver1,1499

Briscoe4268

Carson1,17338

Castro2,17648

Childress2,79834

Cimarron6912

Collingsworth55416

Cottle3349

Curry15,114233

Dallam1,78043

Deaf Smith4,359118

Donley49426

Gray4,388132

Hall99324

Hardeman56821

Hansford73030

Hartley1,0513

Hemphill1,2058

Hutchinson6,003147

Lipscomb58817

Moore4,040115

Ochiltree2,21449

Oldham3396

Parmer1,54554

Potter42,473778

Quay2,53170

Randall45,893541

Roberts1612

Roosevelt6,092110

Sherman37816

Swisher1,35834

Texas6,74039

Union92920

Wheeler1,01725

TOTAL 162,7252,835

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VffTL_0kJMmAxO00

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 76 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 71 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 76 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,381 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 25 […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center

I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Amarillo experts warn against using tap water in humidifiers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the midst of winter in an already dry area of Texas, humidifiers are not an uncommon household item. After a recent study surfaced, local experts warn against the risk of using tap water in them. “It might provide some irritation to the airway for example,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross Street area. According to officials, officers were called around 8:02 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a person on 27th Street and S. Ross Street. Officers say the person has died.
AMARILLO, TX
KXAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Body found west of Amarillo confirmed to be man missing since June

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Human remains found in December near Indian Hill and Hope Road have been confirmed as that of a man missing since June. Wade Benjamin Pierce, 28, was reported missing on June 6, 2022, after family members had not seen him for six days. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 indicted in Potter County after fatal September shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three individuals have been indicted on “Murder” charges in relation to a shooting in mid-September 2022 that killed a 17-year-old in northeast Amarillo. According to documents filed in December in Potter County District Court, 23-year-old Keshawn Latrell Horn, 19-year-old Javonne Demontre Mayes and 18-year-old Kezabien Dionte Mayes were indicted on first-degree […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo hosting job fair this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is hosting a job fair this Saturday at the downtown Amarillo Public Library. The fair, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 21, will have city officials who will give information on available opportunities. The public is invited o meet and network...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy