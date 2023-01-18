Amarillo sees major increase of COVID-19 cases, recoveries after city reports backlogged data
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department reported a large number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries on Wednesday, stating that the cases and recoveries were from backlogged data not previously released.
The department reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 1,876 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,386 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 547 new COVID-19 cases and 624 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 42,473 cases, 778 deaths, and 41,054 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 641 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases and 1,252 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 45,893 cases, 541 deaths, and 44,607 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 745 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.55% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,058;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 931;
Available staffed hospital beds: 248;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 143.
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Armstrong44110
Beaver1,1499
Briscoe4268
Carson1,17338
Castro2,17648
Childress2,79834
Cimarron6912
Collingsworth55416
Cottle3349
Curry15,114233
Dallam1,78043
Deaf Smith4,359118
Donley49426
Gray4,388132
Hall99324
Hardeman56821
Hansford73030
Hartley1,0513
Hemphill1,2058
Hutchinson6,003147
Lipscomb58817
Moore4,040115
Ochiltree2,21449
Oldham3396
Parmer1,54554
Potter42,473778
Quay2,53170
Randall45,893541
Roberts1612
Roosevelt6,092110
Sherman37816
Swisher1,35834
Texas6,74039
Union92920
Wheeler1,01725
TOTAL 162,7252,835
