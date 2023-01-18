Amarillo sees major increase of COVID-19 cases, recoveries after city reports backlogged data

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department reported a large number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries on Wednesday, stating that the cases and recoveries were from backlogged data not previously released.

The department reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 1,876 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,386 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 547 new COVID-19 cases and 624 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 42,473 cases, 778 deaths, and 41,054 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 641 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases and 1,252 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 45,893 cases, 541 deaths, and 44,607 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 745 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.55% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 27;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,058;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 931;

Available staffed hospital beds: 248;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 143.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong44110

Beaver1,1499

Briscoe4268

Carson1,17338

Castro2,17648

Childress2,79834

Cimarron6912

Collingsworth55416

Cottle3349

Curry15,114233

Dallam1,78043

Deaf Smith4,359118

Donley49426

Gray4,388132

Hall99324

Hardeman56821

Hansford73030

Hartley1,0513

Hemphill1,2058

Hutchinson6,003147

Lipscomb58817

Moore4,040115

Ochiltree2,21449

Oldham3396

Parmer1,54554

Potter42,473778

Quay2,53170

Randall45,893541

Roberts1612

Roosevelt6,092110

Sherman37816

Swisher1,35834

Texas6,74039

Union92920

Wheeler1,01725

TOTAL 162,7252,835