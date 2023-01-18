Read full article on original website
District 186 schools go on lockdown after a 'disturbance in neighborhood'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A soft lockdown was enacted for four District 186 schools shortly after the start of the day due to a disturbance in the neighborhood on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department responded to the area immediately. The Springfield Police Department says the "disturbance in the neighborhood"...
EMS workers charged with first-degree murder have preliminary hearings
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley were in court on Friday for their preliminary hearing. Both are charged with first-degree murder. They're accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. after strapping him face-down on a stretcher. The hearing lasted about three hours. State's Attorney Dan Wright laid...
ISP test of 'unknown substance' at Graham Correctional Center comes back negative
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) has tested the unknown substance that was exposed to correctional officers at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro. ISP says the test came back negative for narcotics or hazardous materials. ISP is conducting additional testing on clothing items today as...
How Illinois jails try to keep contraband out
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Contraband items getting into jails, including drugs and dangerous substances, has been an issue at several jails across the state. Some jails in the state, such as Sangamon and Macon County, have begun using electronic mail for inmates to prevent drugs and other dangerous substances from getting into their jails.
Urban League calls for reform after Earl Moore Jr.'s death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — National and local Urban League leaders on Thursday said they welcome the intervention of national civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard in the case of a Springfield man who died after being strapped face-down on a gurney. Two Springfield Lifestar EMS workers, Peter...
AT&T refund from FTC lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Federal Trade Commission opened a claims process for former AT&T customers who have yet to claim a refund stemming from the FTC’s lawsuit against AT&T. In 2019 the FTC required AT&T to provide refunds because of its failure to disclose that millions of...
An agency owned by travelers, for travelers. SkyReel Travels celebrates decade of service
Springfield, IL — SkyReel Travels is a local travel agency in Springfield, IL. From Wedding excursions to family getaways,, owners Beck and Lucky Emuze are here to easy the worry of vacation planning. The company also hosts group trips, and plan to offer a number of trips in 2023.
St. John's Breadline souper bowl fundraiser
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — St. John’s Breadline will be serving up fresh soups to go in February. On February 10, made-from-scratch soups will be available at the Catholic Pastoral Center circle driveway, 1615 W. Washington Street, Springfield, IL, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., or until sold out. Chicken...
Family of Earl Moore Jr. files wrongful death lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The two Springfield Lifestar EMS workers charged with first-degree murder appeared in court for the first time this morning. Both Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face-down on a gurney in December. The 35-year-old died an hour later. Now,...
