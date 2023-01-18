Read full article on original website
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fugitive wanted out of New York arrested at Middletown rest stop: Troopers
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A New York man driving a car that was reported stolen was arrested at a Middletown rest area on Friday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers responded to a rest area on Interstate 91 north in Middletown around 5:20 p.m. Friday after getting information on a suspect wanted in New York; he was driving in the area with a Buick LeSabre, which was reported stolen in New York, state police said.
Auditors vow to descend on CT if law passed putting rules on First Amendment
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It was shortly before Christmas when a team calling themselves First Amendment auditors entered the Ridgefield Town Hall with cameras and started interacting with government officials. “Can you please shut that off?” said town employee Patricia Pacheco. “No, that's silly,” said Josh Abrams. “What do you...
darientimes.com
Former treasurer of Ansonia social club faces prison time for embezzling
ANSONIA — The former treasurer of an Ansonia social club faces up to three years behind bars after pleading guilty Thursday to embezzling roughly $80,000 from the organization. Joseph Ferla, 60, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree larceny and second-degree forgery before Judge Peter Brown at Superior Court in...
Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown
A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
New Haven mother speaks out after losing two sons to gun violence
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A mother who lost two children to gun violence in New Haven is speaking out and pleading for unity and change following the fourth shooting death in the Elm City this year. The first homicide victim of the year, Dontae Myers, was the last son Laquiva Jones had. She says […]
Shelton police release body cam footage following calls from public
SHELTON, Conn. — Shelton police have released body camera footage of an arrest made last month following calls from the public to release the video. The incident happened back on Dec. 29. It started when an anonymous caller told police, they were worried about another person's safety. They told police that the person is in a domestic situation and they sent a text message with a code word that means they need help.
Resolution seeks to exonerate 17th century witches
HARTFORD, Conn. — Before the witch trials of Salem, Massachusetts, women and men were accused, tried, and hanged for witchcraft throughout colonial Connecticut. That was some nine generations ago. Lawmakers said descendants still call Connecticut home and carry some of that pain. A resolution in the senate now seeks to heal a dark moment in the past.
New Fairfield man pleads guilty in roommate’s 2017 murder
DANBURY, Conn. — A New Fairfield man has pled guilty to murder, sexual assault and larceny charges stemming from a 2017 incident that killed his roommate. Steven Flood, 37, pleaded guilty on Friday in Danbury Superior Court to the murder, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of larceny. His sentencing is scheduled for March 29.
Indigenous tribe's name to be restored to Connecticut river under proposed bill
HARTFORD, Conn. — A state representative wants to restore a piece of Connecticut's pre-colonial history to one of its major water streams. State Rep. Anthony Nolan introduced a bill this week in the state that would restore the Thames River to the Pequot River, named after the tribe that lived on the land for thousands of years.
Driver faked claim that his child was in stolen car: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A New York driver who reported his car stolen with his child inside in Waterbury Friday ended up under arrest himself after police said he lied about the child in hopes of getting a faster response. Officers were told that someone made off with the 2016...
Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
‘I’m not used to asking for help.’ Trumbull doctor needs lifesaving kidney transplant
A longtime Trumbull doctor who spent decades saving people's lives, now needs someone to save his.
Good Samaritans break into Meriden home, rescue family amid explosive fire
MERIDEN, Conn. — Broad Street and Bunker Avenue in Meriden were closed Saturday afternoon after an explosive fire required the response of crews from across the city and neighboring towns. Firefighters used a ground ladder to pull a person from the third floor of the multi-family home. But the whole situation could have been a lot worse if not for the help of two good Samaritans.
North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
Police investigate shooting that involved 2 vehicles driving in tandem in two towns
HAMDEN, Conn. — Police officers in two towns are investigating a shooting of a New Haven resident that involved two vehicles speeding while traveling in tandem through town. Both New Haven and Hamden police received reports of a "rolling shoot out" involving two vehicles on Friday afternoon. Through interviews,...
Police post bear alert in Connecticut town
NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Police urged the public to be mindful that bears do not hibernate all winter long. The New Canaan Police Department said Wednesday that it received multiple reports of a bear sighting on North Wilton Road in town. The reports came in on Jan. 17 at...
Warrant: Brother of teen accused of fatally stabbing Fairfield Prep student threatened a Shelton family
DERBY — The older brother of a teen accused of fatally stabbing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath has been ordered to have no contact with a Shelton family police say he threatened. Shelton police on Thursday charged Raul Valle, 18, with second-degree breach of peace, a misdemeanor, related to a...
Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington
A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
CT Police Officer Has Emotional Encounter With Person on Verge of Jumping Off Bridge
An emotional encounter between a New Haven police officer and a man that was about to jump off a bridge was caught on camera. New Haven Police said Officers Wityak and Evans were alerted to a man in distress that was on the verge of jumping off the Ferry Street Bridge. The officers were patrolling the Fair Haven neighborhood at the time.
