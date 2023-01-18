ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 4

Lisa DeLorenzo
3d ago

That's the 1st thing I thought of !!! So many of the same characteristics & the events just brought me back to the missing mom of 5 , such a tragedy...

Reply
3
Related
FOX 61

Fugitive wanted out of New York arrested at Middletown rest stop: Troopers

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A New York man driving a car that was reported stolen was arrested at a Middletown rest area on Friday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers responded to a rest area on Interstate 91 north in Middletown around 5:20 p.m. Friday after getting information on a suspect wanted in New York; he was driving in the area with a Buick LeSabre, which was reported stolen in New York, state police said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
darientimes.com

Former treasurer of Ansonia social club faces prison time for embezzling

ANSONIA — The former treasurer of an Ansonia social club faces up to three years behind bars after pleading guilty Thursday to embezzling roughly $80,000 from the organization. Joseph Ferla, 60, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree larceny and second-degree forgery before Judge Peter Brown at Superior Court in...
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Shelton police release body cam footage following calls from public

SHELTON, Conn. — Shelton police have released body camera footage of an arrest made last month following calls from the public to release the video. The incident happened back on Dec. 29. It started when an anonymous caller told police, they were worried about another person's safety. They told police that the person is in a domestic situation and they sent a text message with a code word that means they need help.
SHELTON, CT
FOX 61

Resolution seeks to exonerate 17th century witches

HARTFORD, Conn. — Before the witch trials of Salem, Massachusetts, women and men were accused, tried, and hanged for witchcraft throughout colonial Connecticut. That was some nine generations ago. Lawmakers said descendants still call Connecticut home and carry some of that pain. A resolution in the senate now seeks to heal a dark moment in the past.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

New Fairfield man pleads guilty in roommate’s 2017 murder

DANBURY, Conn. — A New Fairfield man has pled guilty to murder, sexual assault and larceny charges stemming from a 2017 incident that killed his roommate. Steven Flood, 37, pleaded guilty on Friday in Danbury Superior Court to the murder, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of larceny. His sentencing is scheduled for March 29.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Good Samaritans break into Meriden home, rescue family amid explosive fire

MERIDEN, Conn. — Broad Street and Bunker Avenue in Meriden were closed Saturday afternoon after an explosive fire required the response of crews from across the city and neighboring towns. Firefighters used a ground ladder to pull a person from the third floor of the multi-family home. But the whole situation could have been a lot worse if not for the help of two good Samaritans.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police post bear alert in Connecticut town

NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Police urged the public to be mindful that bears do not hibernate all winter long. The New Canaan Police Department said Wednesday that it received multiple reports of a bear sighting on North Wilton Road in town. The reports came in on Jan. 17 at...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Bristol Press

Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington

A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy