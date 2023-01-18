Read full article on original website
WCVB
Tuesday, January 24: Main Streets and Back Roads of Windham County, Vt.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein hits Peru, Jamaica, and Athens - just a few of the more peculiar place names in northern New England – and meets the couple who have revived a beloved general store. Ted also ventures a bit outside Windham County to hit the slopes at Bromley Mountain, a New England leader in adaptive skiing.
Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center
Investigators have determined that the woman “was more than likely sleeping in a dumpster” that was transported to the facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center.
WCAX
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
Have You Visited New England’s Forgotten ‘Bermuda Triangle’?
After the reboot of “Unsolved Mysteries,” the success of “Dateline” and the rise of true crime and paranormal podcasts, it’s curious that one of New England’s eeriest unsolved phenomena has remained as shrouded as its setting. For five years, a wooded area in Vermont...
mynbc5.com
Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH
LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
WCAX
Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for missing woman from Barre
BARRE — Police are investigating a missing person case in Barre. Police say Rachel Bregman, 28, who is from the Barre City area, is missing. Bregman is also known to spend time in the Bradford area. She is last known to have been in Bradford on August 10, though...
NECN
WCAX
New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment
SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Dixie
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Poultney
POULTNEY — A 33-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Poultney this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on East Road at around 7:30 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Andrew Drost, of Poultney, had caused pain and bodily injury...
Man arrested after attacking cars with machete at Glens Falls Hospital
On Thursday, Glens Falls Police arrested a New Jersey man who was found damaging vehicles in a hospital parking lot with a machete. The case began earlier that day, with a report of unsafe operation of a vehicle on the Northway, later tied to a hit-and-run crash.
WCAX
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say the woman is from Hartford but they are not releasing her name until the family is notified.
Group says it received threats in advance of meeting to support equity in Randolph schools
Rights & Democracy said it had received online threats in advance of an upcoming meeting. The group has worked to support students in the Randolph area in the wake of hate speech directed toward LGBTQ+ youth. Read the story on VTDigger here: Group says it received threats in advance of meeting to support equity in Randolph schools.
WCAX
Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires. Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont. The farm was...
Killington community finds missing dog involved in car crash
By Katy Savage When a dog went missing in the woods after a car crash in Killington, about 40 people teamed up to find him. They printed fliers, organized search teams, hiked day and night and flew drones. They found […] Read More The post Killington community finds missing dog involved in car crash appeared first on The Mountain Times.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on US Route 4 in Mendon
MENDON — A 56-year-old man from Rutland was arrested for DUI following a crash in Mendon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 4 at around 9:00 p.m. According to the report, Todd Smith was traveling west prior to the crash. Smith told police that his vehicle...
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
