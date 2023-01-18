ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Rutland, VT

WCVB

Tuesday, January 24: Main Streets and Back Roads of Windham County, Vt.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein hits Peru, Jamaica, and Athens - just a few of the more peculiar place names in northern New England – and meets the couple who have revived a beloved general store. Ted also ventures a bit outside Windham County to hit the slopes at Bromley Mountain, a New England leader in adaptive skiing.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a woman found dead at a Vermont recycling plant on Tuesday, and they say her death was likely an accident. The body of Jessica Morehouse, 34, of Hartford, was found Tuesday morning after a recycling truck emptied its contents at Casella’s White River Junction facility.
HARTFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH

LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
WCAX

Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for missing woman from Barre

BARRE — Police are investigating a missing person case in Barre. Police say Rachel Bregman, 28, who is from the Barre City area, is missing. Bregman is also known to spend time in the Bradford area. She is last known to have been in Bradford on August 10, though...
BARRE, VT
NECN

Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say

A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Dixie

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for domestic assault in Poultney

POULTNEY — A 33-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Poultney this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on East Road at around 7:30 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Andrew Drost, of Poultney, had caused pain and bodily injury...
POULTNEY, VT
WCAX

Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say the woman is from Hartford but they are not releasing her name until the family is notified.
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires. Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont. The farm was...
MONTPELIER, VT
Mountain Times

Killington community finds missing dog involved in car crash

By Katy Savage When a dog went missing in the woods after a car crash in Killington, about 40 people teamed up to find him.  They printed fliers, organized search teams, hiked day and night and flew drones. They found […] Read More The post Killington community finds missing dog involved in car crash appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on US Route 4 in Mendon

MENDON — A 56-year-old man from Rutland was arrested for DUI following a crash in Mendon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 4 at around 9:00 p.m. According to the report, Todd Smith was traveling west prior to the crash. Smith told police that his vehicle...
MENDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
MONTPELIER, VT

