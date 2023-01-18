Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
EMS workers charged with first-degree murder have preliminary hearings
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley were in court on Friday for their preliminary hearing. Both are charged with first-degree murder. They're accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. after strapping him face-down on a stretcher. The hearing lasted about three hours. State's Attorney Dan Wright laid...
WAND TV
Attorney in wrongful death suit responds to EMS workers preliminary hearing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) Attorney Ben Crump and attorney Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales have released a statement following the release of evidence in the preliminary hearing Friday involving the LifeStar EMS workers whose actions led to the death of Earl Moore Jr. In a release, the attorney shared:. "During...
2 Illinois EMS workers charged with murder in death of patient strapped to stretcher appear in court
The two EMS workers accused of killing a Springfield, Illinois, man in their care who died last month after they transported him strapped tightly facedown on a stretcher pleaded not guilty. Peter J. Cadigan, 50, and Peggy J. Finley, 44, were charged with murder on Jan. 9 in the death...
FOX 28 Spokane
Illinois medics charged in patient’s killing bound for trial
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge ruled Friday that two emergency medical professionals should face first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated.Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow bound both for trial following a 3 1/2-hour preliminary hearing rife with defense objections and ridicule of the state’s claims. Prosecutors filed charges against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan on Jan. 9 in the death of 35-year-old Earl Moore.If convicted, Finley, 44 and Cadigan, 50 could each face between 20 and 60 years in prison. Each has entered not guilty pleas. They’re being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each.Their next court date is Feb. 6. Their attorneys say they will next seek their release on personal recognizance.
Judge OKs trial for Illinois paramedics in patient's death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Two Illinois emergency medical professionals should be tried on first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated, a judge ruled Friday. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged in the December death of 35-year-old Earl Moore in Springfield. They pleaded not guilty Friday and are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each. If convicted, Finley, 44, and Cadigan, 50, could each face 20 to 60 years in prison. Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued her decision following a contentious 3 1/2-hour preliminary hearing. Springfield police first responded to Moore’s home around 2 a.m. on Dec. 18. Police body camera video shows that a woman inside the home told an officer that Moore was in withdrawal from alcohol and hallucinating.
newschannel20.com
EMS workers accused of murder did not waive preliminary hearing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley made their first court appearance on Thursday. The two are accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. Both Cadigan and Finley were present in the courtroom via Zoom. They did not waive their preliminary hearing. Cadigan and Finley will appear in...
WAND TV
Suspect in custody after deputies say they damaged a cemetery
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a suspect accused of damaging a cemetery is in custody. According to the department's Facebook page, on Friday the Shelby County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate damage done by a vehicle to Tolly Cemetery in Moweaqua. The department said...
Preliminary hearing of Earl Moore Jr. murder trial reveals new evidence
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The preliminary trial was underway Friday for the criminal murder trial of Earl Moore Jr. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are two EMS workers who are charged with first-degree murder. Body camera footage from the Springfield Police Department shows Finley and Cadigan put Moore Jr. on a stretcher face-down. Sangamon County […]
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against two Springfield EMS workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield paramedics are being sued for the wrongful death of one person they transported to the hospital. The family of Earl Moore Jr. is suing the two EMS workers Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley as well as Lifestar, the private ambulance company they work for. Earl Moore Jr. died in December from […]
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Man accused of fleeing Shelby Co. deputy, having meth
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Clay County is facing charges in Shelby County after prosecutors said he led authorities on a chase and had methamphetamine on his person on Tuesday. Johnny Fender of Flora is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude […]
WAND TV
Decatur man gets 25 years in prison for woman's murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused of killing a woman has taken a plea deal. Daniel S. Boehme Sr., 63, who previously entered a not guilty plea, was arrested Jan. 31, 2022 according to Macon County inmate records. He was accused of killing 35-year-old Helena S. Beams. In...
YAHOO!
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?
Two paramedics are legally in hot water after a man died in their hands in Springfield, Illinois. Peggy Finley, 44, and Peter Cadigan, 50, got charged following the death of Earl Moore Jr. on December 18 which was due to them improperly restraining him for an ambulance trip. They put him face down on a stretcher and strapped him tight enough for him to suffocate.
foxillinois.com
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
WAND TV
Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
Earl Moore’s family files lawsuit against killer EMTs
We’ve watched public servants kill a whole lot of Black people in our day but being killed by EMTs whose literal job it is to help render medical aid to those in need is particularly galling. Last week, BOSSIP reported on the death of Earl Moore, a Springfield, Illinois...
newschannel20.com
How Illinois jails try to keep contraband out
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Contraband items getting into jails, including drugs and dangerous substances, has been an issue at several jails across the state. Some jails in the state, such as Sangamon and Macon County, have begun using electronic mail for inmates to prevent drugs and other dangerous substances from getting into their jails.
Possible mass overdose sends several people to hospital at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois.
Comments / 0