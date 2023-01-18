ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State Lawmakers Start Remake of Drug Possession Laws

OLYMPIA — Two proposals emerged this week to update how Washington law deals with possession of illicit drugs, a quandary the state has faced since the Washington Supreme Court struck down the state's drug possession statute as unconstitutional in early 2021. That year, in State v. Blake, the justices...
KOMO News

'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
spokanepublicradio.org

Attempts to abolish tax advisory votes in WA draws resistance

A Washington House committee has scheduled a vote to approve a bill that would eliminate statewide advisory votes on legislative measures that increase taxes. In 2007, Washington voters approved Initiative 960, which requires any tax increase approved by lawmakers, but not by voters, to be subject to a non-binding public advisory vote.
q13fox.com

Gov. Inslee endorses bill to lower blood alcohol level in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The number of deadly traffic crashes in Washington soared to a level not seen since 1990, according to Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Preliminary reports show 745 people were killed on the roads in 2022. WTSC said more than half of the deadly crashes involved impairment from drugs...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Washington

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Washington using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
thereflector.com

Washington State Sheriffs Association denounces governor’s gun control agenda

The Washington State Sheriffs Association last week issued a letter denouncing Gov. Jay Inslee's plan for gun control restrictions in the Evergreen State. The association released the letter days after the governor's State of the State address. The association said Inslee's new restrictions would erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime.
The Center Square

Bills to prevent 'excessive rent' hikes proposed in Washington State House

(The Center Square) – A pair of bills aimed at stabilizing rent increases in Washington state were introduced in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. House Bill 1388 would prevent “excessive rent increases,” defined in the proposed legislation as “a rent increase during a 12-month period that is greater than the rate of inflation as measured by the CPI-U (West Region) or 3%, whichever is greater, up to a maximum of 7%.”
MyNorthwest

String of WA gun laws heard by House Judiciary Committee

In this most recent legislative session, a series of gun control regulatory bills have been introduced to the Washington state Senate Law and Justice Committee and the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee. The four bills introduced into the legislature include regulations of the transfer of firearms, changes to some...
The Suburban Times

State payroll employment increased moderately; unemployment rate rose slightly

Washington State Employment Security Department announcement. Washington’s economy gained an estimated 2,500 jobs (seasonally adjusted) in December. Job growth was highest in the following industries: Leisure and hospitality, other services, education and health services, professional and business services and financial services. Washington’s monthly unemployment rate rose from 4.0% to...
NEWStalk 870

Washington SB 5032 Would Allow for Expanded DUI Review

More than one DUI related bill has been filed this legislative session. SB 5032 is a new take on a nil that has been introduced, without success, in two previous sessions. 4th District Senator Mike Padden R- Spokane Valley has previously sponsored SB 5054 that would have extended the courts ability to lookback at someone convicted of felony driving under the influence's record to 15 years instead of the current 10 years. SB 5054 passed the Senate in 2021 and 2022, but did not pass the House.
