Chronicle
Bill to Ease Washington's Housing Crisis Would Allow Up to Fourplex on All Residential Lots
OLYMPIA — Single-family homes may soon be less common in new development across the state. A bill making its way through the Legislature would allow "middle housing" — up to a fourplex — on all residential lots in cities of 6,000 or more. The proposal is making...
stateofreform.com
‘Bold’ $4 billion housing initiative proposed to address Washington’s housing crisis
Senate Housing Committee members discussed a $4 billion Washington housing initiative on Wednesday during a public hearing for Senate Bill 5202. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. SB 5202 aims to reduce homelessness in Washington through capital expenditures for programs that...
KUOW
Middle housing bill begins with more support in WA Legislature than last time
After fizzling out last year, a bill that would allow denser housing in cities across Washington state begins the legislative session on a stronger footing. Experts say Washington needs to triple the number of homes being built in order to keep up with the housing shortage, which drives up prices.
Chronicle
Washington State Lawmakers Start Remake of Drug Possession Laws
OLYMPIA — Two proposals emerged this week to update how Washington law deals with possession of illicit drugs, a quandary the state has faced since the Washington Supreme Court struck down the state's drug possession statute as unconstitutional in early 2021. That year, in State v. Blake, the justices...
Chronicle
Ranking Republican Ready to Fight Washington Democrats’ Wealth Tax Proposal
State Democratic lawmakers on Thursday rolled out a proposal to create a state wealth tax on financial assets above $250 million. The tax would add an estimated $3 billion to the state's coffers. According to one of the bill's sponsors, state Sen. Noel Frame, two-thirds of Democratic lawmakers are ready to back the proposal.
Inslee told to expect lawsuit over 'out of balance' wildlife commission
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation announced this week that it intends to sue Gov. Jay Inslee for an “out of balance” wildlife commission that fails to represent multiple viewpoints. The charge is that in recent years, the governor has “stacked” the nine-member Washington Wildlife...
KOMO News
'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
spokanepublicradio.org
Attempts to abolish tax advisory votes in WA draws resistance
A Washington House committee has scheduled a vote to approve a bill that would eliminate statewide advisory votes on legislative measures that increase taxes. In 2007, Washington voters approved Initiative 960, which requires any tax increase approved by lawmakers, but not by voters, to be subject to a non-binding public advisory vote.
q13fox.com
Gov. Inslee endorses bill to lower blood alcohol level in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The number of deadly traffic crashes in Washington soared to a level not seen since 1990, according to Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Preliminary reports show 745 people were killed on the roads in 2022. WTSC said more than half of the deadly crashes involved impairment from drugs...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Washington
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Washington using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KXLY
WA males account for 80% of suicides in the state, among other troublingly disproportionate trends
SPOKANE, Wash. — Suicide, incarceration, homelessness, and overdose deaths are just a few of the topics disproportionately led by the male population in Washington state. These figures are coming more into the spotlight courtesy of HB 1270, a proposed piece of legislation re-evaluating the well-being of young boys and men in the state.
valleyrecord.com
WA Legislature 101: From state dinosaurs to a new term for ‘inmate’ | Guest column
Washington state’s legislative session has begun for this year. This will be 105-day session as it requires the writing of a two-year budget known as the biennial budget. Next year, it is only a 60-day session. There are many important topics before the Legislature each year. It is important...
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
thereflector.com
Washington State Sheriffs Association denounces governor’s gun control agenda
The Washington State Sheriffs Association last week issued a letter denouncing Gov. Jay Inslee's plan for gun control restrictions in the Evergreen State. The association released the letter days after the governor's State of the State address. The association said Inslee's new restrictions would erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime.
Bills to prevent 'excessive rent' hikes proposed in Washington State House
(The Center Square) – A pair of bills aimed at stabilizing rent increases in Washington state were introduced in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. House Bill 1388 would prevent “excessive rent increases,” defined in the proposed legislation as “a rent increase during a 12-month period that is greater than the rate of inflation as measured by the CPI-U (West Region) or 3%, whichever is greater, up to a maximum of 7%.”
Bi-Partisan Legislators Agree-Police Pursuits Need to Return
Following a sweeping list of 'police reform' bills desired by Gov. Inslee, passed by Democratic majorities in the state house and senate, then signed into law in 2021, now legislators are thinking twice. A new house bill would restore a lot of leeway to law enforcement. As far back as...
'Being straight': Governor’s Office, think tank clash over cap-and-trade, Washington gas prices
(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and the free market Washington Policy Center think tank don’t see eye-to-eye on the effects of the nascent cap-and trade program on carbon emissions. The program that went into effect on Jan. 1 sets a cap on greenhouse gas...
String of WA gun laws heard by House Judiciary Committee
In this most recent legislative session, a series of gun control regulatory bills have been introduced to the Washington state Senate Law and Justice Committee and the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee. The four bills introduced into the legislature include regulations of the transfer of firearms, changes to some...
The Suburban Times
State payroll employment increased moderately; unemployment rate rose slightly
Washington State Employment Security Department announcement. Washington’s economy gained an estimated 2,500 jobs (seasonally adjusted) in December. Job growth was highest in the following industries: Leisure and hospitality, other services, education and health services, professional and business services and financial services. Washington’s monthly unemployment rate rose from 4.0% to...
Washington SB 5032 Would Allow for Expanded DUI Review
More than one DUI related bill has been filed this legislative session. SB 5032 is a new take on a nil that has been introduced, without success, in two previous sessions. 4th District Senator Mike Padden R- Spokane Valley has previously sponsored SB 5054 that would have extended the courts ability to lookback at someone convicted of felony driving under the influence's record to 15 years instead of the current 10 years. SB 5054 passed the Senate in 2021 and 2022, but did not pass the House.
