Man found dead in vehicle with gunshot wound in central Las Vegas valley
A man was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Woman steals RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a bus was stolen in the southwest valley Saturday morning. LVMPD said the incident happened near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. According to police, a bus was reported stolen by a passenger Saturday morning. Police found the bus and...
Man found dead in a vehicle near Downtown Las Vegas
At approximately 5:35 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of a man who was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street.
KTNV
Collision leaves two drivers with 'minor injuries' in northwest Las Vegas valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a collision at Craig Road and Thom Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. Police tell KTNV that two subjects have been transported with minor injuries. This story is developing, check back later for updates.
Hours after releasing photo of car wanted in deadly NE valley crash, police arrest woman on hit-and-run charges
Metro Police made an arrest in a deadly northeast valley hit-and-run crash on Saturday, hours after releasing a photograph of the car that fled the scene.
Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal stabbing of man at bus stop
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the suspect from a Jan. 15 homicide, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Newly released video shows who police believe to be the suspect in the stabbing death of a man who was killed at...
Residents on high alert after series of burglaries in west Las Vegas valley area
A series of burglaries on the west side of the Las Vegas valley are being investigated by Metropolitan police.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in stabbing death of woman
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at 5 Nevada facilities. 911 calls released on actor Jeremy Renner snowplow accident near Reno. Emergency calls from Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue tell the story of how a dispatcher and people on scene of a snowplow accident worked to help save 51-year-old Marvel star Jeremy Renner on New Year’s Day near his Reno home.
Police searched slain reporter’s phone — and then lied, Las Vegas Review-Journal says in court motion
Lawyers for the Las Vegas Review-Journal are seeking sanctions against Metro police, arguing that police illegally searched the phone and computers seized in the investigation of reporter Jeff German's death -- and then lied about it.
fox10phoenix.com
2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas
Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Woman arrested in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash could stand trial
A woman arrested for mowing down several people along the Las Vegas Strip in 2015 could soon be headed to trial. Lakeisha Holloway may be on track to stand trial, after being examined by a medical doctor, according to new online court records on Thursday.
news3lv.com
Wanted suspect arrested after barricade situation in west valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a wanted suspect following a barricade situation in a west valley neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were conducting a follow-up on a wanted suspect in the 2700 block of Lodestone Drive near W. Sahara Avenue around 7:49 a.m. The suspect...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police seek public’s help finding serial casino robbery suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Metro police were asking for the public’s help Wednesday in finding a suspect believed to be involved in a series of casino robberies dating back to November. Metro police release photos and videos of the man Wednesday evening. Police described the suspect as a Black...
Woman shares story of car theft amid startling rise in reports across Las Vegas
New statistics from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a startling spike in car thefts this year, specifically in the Downtown AreaCcommand, which has seen a 96% increase in 2023.
Judge sentences Las Vegas man who killed nephew, 6, then cellmate
A Las Vegas judge sentenced a man convicted of the murders of his young nephew and, a few months later, his cellmate, in court Thursday.
Police: Man arrested after welfare check leads to discovery of woman's body
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after a welfare check in December led to the discovery of a woman's body in her Las Vegas apartment, according to police.
Las Vegas police find 2 bodies in house during welfare check
Las Vegas Metropolitan police went to the home in the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive near East Flamingo Road and Nellis Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m., to do a welfare check and found the two bodies.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman suspected of DUI was headed to methadone clinic when she allegedly struck, killed bicyclist
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 35-year-old Las Vegas woman told police she was on her way to a methadone clinic when a bicyclist rode out in front of her in the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to an arrest report. Jessica Saitta is now facing the following charges...
Vegas police seek suspect in several off-Strip casino heists
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have gone public with pleas to identify a man believed to be responsible for several recent robberies of cashiers at casinos in neighborhoods off the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police on Wednesday released a media statement tracing the series of heists to November 2022, and posted video on the internet showing surveillance camera clips of two vehicles and a person wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves, masks and sneakers. Details were not provided about where and when the videos were recorded. Investigators have not disclosed details about robberies reported: Nov. 16 at the Gold Coast casino several blocks west of the Strip; Dec. 12 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson; Dec. 20 at the Silverton, south of the Strip; and Dec. 24 at the Rampart Casino in northwest Las Vegas. Police public affairs officers did not immediately respond Thursday to messages about the cases.
