Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Woman steals RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a bus was stolen in the southwest valley Saturday morning. LVMPD said the incident happened near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. According to police, a bus was reported stolen by a passenger Saturday morning. Police found the bus and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal stabbing of man at bus stop

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the suspect from a Jan. 15 homicide, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Newly released video shows who police believe to be the suspect in the stabbing death of a man who was killed at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police arrest suspect in stabbing death of woman

Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at 5 Nevada facilities. 911 calls released on actor Jeremy Renner snowplow accident near Reno. Emergency calls from Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue tell the story of how a dispatcher and people on scene of a snowplow accident worked to help save 51-year-old Marvel star Jeremy Renner on New Year’s Day near his Reno home.
RENO, NV
fox10phoenix.com

2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas

Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Wanted suspect arrested after barricade situation in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a wanted suspect following a barricade situation in a west valley neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were conducting a follow-up on a wanted suspect in the 2700 block of Lodestone Drive near W. Sahara Avenue around 7:49 a.m. The suspect...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Vegas police seek suspect in several off-Strip casino heists

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have gone public with pleas to identify a man believed to be responsible for several recent robberies of cashiers at casinos in neighborhoods off the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police on Wednesday released a media statement tracing the series of heists to November 2022, and posted video on the internet showing surveillance camera clips of two vehicles and a person wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves, masks and sneakers. Details were not provided about where and when the videos were recorded. Investigators have not disclosed details about robberies reported: Nov. 16 at the Gold Coast casino several blocks west of the Strip; Dec. 12 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson; Dec. 20 at the Silverton, south of the Strip; and Dec. 24 at the Rampart Casino in northwest Las Vegas. Police public affairs officers did not immediately respond Thursday to messages about the cases.
LAS VEGAS, NV

