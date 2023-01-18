Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Related
Investigation: Nelson County School Board Member Damon Jackey For Alleged Personal Gain From District Contract
January 21st, 2023 (Bardstown, KY) Nelson County resident Don Thrasher has filed a request with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office of Special Prosecutions asking the office to conduct a criminal investigation of Nelson County School Board member Damon Jackey.
Wave 3
JCPS students participated in Kentucky’s first welding competition for girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A couple of JCPS students participated in a welding competition for high school girls, the first of its kind in Kentucky. 45 young women from school districts across Kentucky competed for more than $10,000 in prizes. Pleasure Ridge Park and its business partners hosted the competition...
wdrb.com
Louisville elementary school awarded Purple Star for supporting the military
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bates Elementary School in Fern Creek was awarded the Purple Star Award on Friday. The award is given to a Kentucky school that shows a major commitment to support students and families connected to the military. The award was presented by Louisville's First Lady Rachel Greenberg,...
FOCUS | Louisville library workers concerned about fights, guest behavior
"It's not just about the number, it's about the seriousness," the president of the library workers' union said. The images that come to mind for most people when you think "public library" are not scary. "I've never come across anybody that's unruly," Michelle Smith said, who visits the Shawnee branch...
Wave 3
Volunteers of America Mid-States launches new mobile outreach program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Volunteers of America Mid-States have launched a new mobile outreach program as an addition to VOA HOME. The new program will help connect people experiencing a housing crisis to resources and hosing support in Louisville. The goal is to bring services that are traditionally located...
wkms.org
A 2-century-old Catholic convent is fighting for conservation in Ky.
For a 2-century-old Catholic convent outside Loretto, Ky., conservation is an act of faith. In a state where prosperity was forged in coal furnaces, the Sisters of Loretto have divested from fossil fuels, raise their own grass-fed beef through sustainable agriculture and protest the occasional pipeline. On Wednesday, the Sisters...
Wave 3
Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
Free divorce clinic being offered in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bar Association (LBA) is hosting a "Pro Se Divorce Clinic." This is for people who may want a divorce, but aren't able to retain an attorney to represent them. Clinics like this aim to show you how you can file for divorce yourself, by getting help from those who know how it all works.
Wave 3
Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. The home is north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt County Public Library. Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out. Updated: 7 hours ago. Yet another...
Wave 3
Hokey Weather Facts 1/19/23
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling locations. 3 dead in Bullitt County house fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. The home...
wdrb.com
Dozens of families claim Louisville company didn't build pools after taking deposits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It all seemed simple enough to the Broadduses. Grandparents of three, a pool in their backyard just made sense. What they didn’t expect was the nightmare the next six months created. After putting down a deposit of $39,148.12 to cover half the cost, the...
wdrb.com
Public invited to provide ideas for redeveloping former Jeffboat site along Ohio River in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville has an 80-acre blank slate along the Ohio River. Now, developers want to know what the public would like to see there. Jeffersonville's mayor said the development of the old Jeffboat site is one of the most talked about projects in the...
WLKY.com
Megabus, a low fare express bus service, is coming back to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A low fare express bus service that once operated in Louisville is coming back. Thanks to a new partnership between the company and another called Miller Transportation, the service is expanding to 56 cities, including Louisville. Louisville's service will connect it to 24 cities, including Chicago,...
WKYT 27
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
Wave 3
Beshear to declare January as Shelter Animal Awareness Month in honor of Ethan the dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is set to announce the month of January as “Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month.”. The month is named in honor of Ethan, a Louisville rescue dog whose recovery story captured the hearts of many statewide and across the nation. Kentucky...
Wave 3
GameStop’s Kentucky distribution center in Shepherdsville set to permanently close
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - GameStop planning to permanently close its Shepherdsville distribution center in Kentucky later this year, according to sources. The nationwide video game retailer is closing the location on June 30, with all employees being let go by March 31. Job losses are said to begin on March...
Kentucky GOP seeks school closure records from Beshear
Such a broad-based records request isn't uncommon among political operatives.
Louisville small business loan program to create 'vibrancy on the street'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials have introduced a small business loan program meant to bring back the vibrancy of downtown. The Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) introduced the loan program to financially help small business owners who want to open storefronts in downtown Louisville. The Downtown Small Business Loan was...
wdrb.com
Low-tech approach may be a quick fix for dangerous railroad crossing in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A low-tech solution may be the key to keep semi trucks from getting stuck on a troublesome set of railroad tracks in Oldham County. The railroad crossing is on Kentucky 146, also known as Railroad Avenue, in Crestwood, Kentucky. The tracks are raised too high for semi trucks to safely cross.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a shooting in the California neighborhood. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1000 block of West Broadway around 12:15 a.m. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a man was shot in the parking lot of...
Comments / 2