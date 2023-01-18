ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Volunteers of America Mid-States launches new mobile outreach program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Volunteers of America Mid-States have launched a new mobile outreach program as an addition to VOA HOME. The new program will help connect people experiencing a housing crisis to resources and hosing support in Louisville. The goal is to bring services that are traditionally located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wkms.org

A 2-century-old Catholic convent is fighting for conservation in Ky.

For a 2-century-old Catholic convent outside Loretto, Ky., conservation is an act of faith. In a state where prosperity was forged in coal furnaces, the Sisters of Loretto have divested from fossil fuels, raise their own grass-fed beef through sustainable agriculture and protest the occasional pipeline. On Wednesday, the Sisters...
LORETTO, KY
Wave 3

Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Free divorce clinic being offered in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bar Association (LBA) is hosting a "Pro Se Divorce Clinic." This is for people who may want a divorce, but aren't able to retain an attorney to represent them. Clinics like this aim to show you how you can file for divorce yourself, by getting help from those who know how it all works.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hokey Weather Facts 1/19/23

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling locations. 3 dead in Bullitt County house fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. The home...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Megabus, a low fare express bus service, is coming back to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A low fare express bus service that once operated in Louisville is coming back. Thanks to a new partnership between the company and another called Miller Transportation, the service is expanding to 56 cities, including Louisville. Louisville's service will connect it to 24 cities, including Chicago,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills

BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
BURGIN, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a shooting in the California neighborhood. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1000 block of West Broadway around 12:15 a.m. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a man was shot in the parking lot of...
LOUISVILLE, KY

