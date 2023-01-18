Read full article on original website
Hawaii wins 67-63 over UC Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)JoVon McClanahan scored 19 points as Hawaii beat UC Riverside 67-63 on Saturday. McClanahan added five rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (15-5, 6-2 Big West Conference). Bernardo da Silva scored 18 points while going 7 of 9 and 4 of 9 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Noel Coleman shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.
No. 11 Arizona ends No. 5 UCLA’s 14-game win streak
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP)Arizona spent the first half banging bodies with UCLA and the closing seconds desperately trying to hang on against the Bruins’ press. Even through that, the Wildcats kept their composure and came out with what may be their most impressive win of the season. Oumar Ballo scored...
Allen-Eikens leads CS Northridge over CS Fullerton in OT
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP)De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 22 points as Cal State Northridge beat Cal State Fullerton 69-66 in overtime on Saturday. Allen-Eikens also grabbed eight rebounds for the Matadors (4-16, 1-8 Big West Conference), who snapped an eight-game losing streak. Atin Wright had 18 points and three steals. Max Jones...
