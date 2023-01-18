ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Daryl Gibb
3d ago

Stop all the woke people and their stupid ideas of erasing history and destroying monuments. Next time maybe the MlK statue should come down cause it offends me? WTF is wrong with the next generations?

The Redhead is Right
3d ago

What’s next? The Statue of Liberty? Building her and placing her, on Liberty Island must have pissed off someone, somewhere, somehow. Aren’t there other, more pressing matters, to attend to? It would be a crime to alter/remove any part of Mount Rushmore because of some theory of the past.

3thumbsup
3d ago

There was other people on that land before the Sioux came and "stole!" it! These woke idiots think everything is black or white and can't comprehend the fact that there is Grey!

