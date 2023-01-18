ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasure Island, FL

Treasure Island considering ban on electric scooters on sidewalks

By Brittany Muller
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eImuY_0kJMkF9l00

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Those electric scooters that were once really popular could soon be banned from another local city’s sidewalks. Treasure Island is considering only allowing them in the street.

St. Pete Beach, Clearwater and Madeira Beach have all banned these electric scooters on sidewalks. The focus is on pedestrian safety.

“You have the scooters here you can imagine these at 14 mph running into somebody that’s walking down the sidewalk,” said Commissioner John Doctor, Treasure Island District 2.

Doctor said he wants to see all micro-mobility. including electric scooters and bikes banned off the sidewalk. The electric scooters are easy to rent and you can find them along Gulf Boulevard.

“This is about safety,” he said. “It’s about keeping our residents and our guests that are coming to our destination safe and the only way that we can do that is the basically put them on the street where they belong.”

Doctor said there have been some minor issues with electric scooters in Treasure Island.

“The scooters are becoming more, and popular and you know we’re coming into spring break in a couple of months and we’re going to have a lot of pedestrians walking,” he said.

The city commission will meet on Feb. 21 to decide on the ban.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
addictedtovacation.com

The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater is a beach hub of Florida. While a popular destination, it is still possible to find an uncrowded patch of sand for yourself at these beaches. If you want to experience the feeling of sand between your toes and crystal clear water at your fingertips without having to elbow your way through crowds of beachgoers, look no further than these uncrowded beaches in Clearwater, Florida:
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Clearwater, Largo apartments sell

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Four Lakes at Clearwater residential community has been acquired for roughly $69.4 million. Clearwater LL LLC sold the 461-unit apartment complex at 6465 142nd Ave. N. to California-based multifamily investor TruAmerica. The 36-acre property was built in 1985 and consists of...
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Here's your parking guide for Gasparilla 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — Parking during Gasparilla can be frustrating! Have your pirate costume? Check. Money and ID? Check. Parking spot? ...Uhh. Don't let parking ruin your Gasparilla fun this year. Tampa's biggest pirate parade is finally here, and 10 Tampa Bay has your back on where to park. Parking...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Body found in water in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
HUDSON, FL
WFLA

WFLA

134K+
Followers
28K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy