WCVB
Tuesday, January 24: Main Streets and Back Roads of Windham County, Vt.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein hits Peru, Jamaica, and Athens - just a few of the more peculiar place names in northern New England – and meets the couple who have revived a beloved general store. Ted also ventures a bit outside Windham County to hit the slopes at Bromley Mountain, a New England leader in adaptive skiing.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Dixie
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
Middlebury Campus
Middlebury businesses temporarily shorten hours for winter months
After a busy holiday season, businesses in the town of Middlebury are temporarily closing or reducing their hours for the winter. Middlebury Mountaineer, The Schmetterling Wine Shop, The Vermont Book Shop, Buy Again Alley and Middleton have all shortened their hours. The Stone Mill public market has fully closed for a three week period. Local businesses limiting hours in winter has become common practice in recent years due to an annual need to reset and a smaller number of customers coming in during the colder months.
willistonobserver.com
Comics and coffee come to Cottonwood
A former public defender is betting that comic books pair well with coffee. Rory Malone left his job with the Vermont Office of the Defender General in October after 18 years, and in December opened the doors at Champion Comics and Coffee. The business is part of a blossoming retail mix at Cottonwood Crossing, a neighborhood of homes and businesses under construction in Taft Corners.
WCAX
New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment
SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
WCAX
Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires. Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont. The farm was...
New England is Home to a 4-Mile Pristine Skating Trail, the Longest in the Country
Did you know there's a little town on the border of New Hampshire and Vermont that's home to the longest skating trail in the United States? It's just over four miles of glorious skating for any level, and new this year, there's even night skating if you're up for it on the glowing ice. The best part is that it's free.
Group says it received threats in advance of meeting to support equity in Randolph schools
Rights & Democracy said it had received online threats in advance of an upcoming meeting. The group has worked to support students in the Randolph area in the wake of hate speech directed toward LGBTQ+ youth. Read the story on VTDigger here: Group says it received threats in advance of meeting to support equity in Randolph schools.
WCAX
Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
NEWS10 ABC
Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold
GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
vermontjournal.com
Claremont Savings Bank to search for new President
CLAREMONT, N.H. – Steve Monette, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Claremont Savings Bank, announced the start of an executive transition at the Bank. Reginald E. Greene, Jr., the President and CEO since 2016, has informed the board of his desire to move and search for new opportunities.
Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center
Investigators have determined that the woman “was more than likely sleeping in a dumpster” that was transported to the facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center.
Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up
The lead presenter for the master plan is a pilot himself, and clearly this plan was developed in service to that perspective. Unfortunately, there are much larger needs and concerns that the plan completely fails to address. I hope we can do better. At the very least, we should do no harm. Read the story on VTDigger here: Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up.
Killington community finds missing dog involved in car crash
By Katy Savage When a dog went missing in the woods after a car crash in Killington, about 40 people teamed up to find him. They printed fliers, organized search teams, hiked day and night and flew drones. They found […] Read More The post Killington community finds missing dog involved in car crash appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a woman found dead at a Vermont recycling plant on Tuesday, and they say her death was likely an accident. The body of Jessica Morehouse, 34, of Hartford, was found Tuesday morning after a recycling truck emptied its contents at Casella’s White River Junction facility.
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
WCAX
Body found at Upper Valley recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
newportdispatch.com
Woman found dead at recycling center in Hartford
HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a body was found in Hartford, Vermont on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of a body located within the Casella recycling processing center at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the body was that of a deceased woman. The Vermont State police are assisting in...
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
