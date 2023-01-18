Read full article on original website
City of Godley offices closed due to staffing shortage
GODLEY, Texas — The doors to Godley City Hall are locked. Signs on the doors read “This office is closed temporarily” and “Closed due to staffing shortage.”. “It's going on a week now and there's no plans to reopen because there's no meeting to hire the proper staff to reopen the city,” Godley resident Kayla Lain said.
This abandoned spot in Texas was home to the world's largest swimming pool
In the 1920s, the Williamson Dam was built in the small city of Cisco in Eastland County, located in North Texas. Thanks to the dam's construction, Lake Cisco was formed, and the world's largest concrete swimming pool was built at the base of the lake. The pool was several acres, and the deep end was fully lined in concrete.
AOL Corp
Closed! This city hall in North Texas shuts down after mass resignations
A staffing shortage and mass resignation has forced the shutdown of Godley City Hall. On Thursday, a series of white signs hung on the municipal building’s doors on West Railroad Avenue. One cites the closure as a result of a staffing shortage. Another requests packages be taken to the fire department across the street. The third tells residents with water and sewer emergencies to contact the police department, which could get in touch of the public works department.
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
brownwoodnews.com
High speed pursuit from Brownwood to near Bangs and back results in arrest of driver
A high speed pursuit that began in Brownwood, reached almost Bangs, then returned to toward Brownwood, ended with no injuries and the arrest of a female driver after all four tires on her vehicle were punctured by spikes placed in the roadway by law enforcement officers. The chase began after...
dallasexpress.com
Mayor of Local City Passes Away
The mayor of a local city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has passed away while in office. White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on the city’s website. In a post, the city said White was a dedicated servant of the...
brownwoodnews.com
Comanche Police Department commends two officers for life-saving actions
The Comanche Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon:. The Comanche Police Department would like to commend both, Officer Lopez and Sergeant Trowbridge of the Comanche Police Department for their actions in saving lives. On December 24th, 2022, officers of the Comanche Police Department responded to a shooting where Sergeant Trowbridge reverted back to his “Stop the Bleed” training and was able to save the life of a victim who was shot. If it wasn’t for his quick response, the victim would have died from her injuries.
koxe.com
Tina Jean Goble, 44, of Brownwood
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be;. Tina Jean Goble, age 44, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral Services for Tina will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Laurent Mvondo officiating; burial will follow at the family cemetery.
The Community News
Jury gives 17-time convicted thief 17-year sentence for 18th theft
In a jury trial that concluded Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Weatherford, a Fort Worth man with 17 previous theft convictions received a sentence of 17 years in prison for stealing power tools from Home Depot. Dremel Lamont Roberts, 41, was arrested by Weatherford Police Officers on Aug. 9, 2022, after...
The Community News
New shelter brings more hope for animals
The overpopulation of animals is a challenge in a lot of places, including Parker County. Now, one of the state’s largest animal sanctuaries is coming to Aledo. The new sanctuary from Saving Hope Animal Rescue, expected to open early this year, will cover almost 15 acres. Services will include a veterinary clinic, puppy pods for nursing mother dogs, intake housing, an educational barn, a senior sanctuary for older dogs – and, of course, an adoption center.
brownwoodnews.com
More details emerge from Thursday’s high speed pursuit
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Friday morning:. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 1:20pm, officers with the Brownwood Police Department received a report of a reckless driver traveling westbound in the 300blk of W Commerce. The initial caller reported the vehicle traveling in the middle lane as well as across multiple lanes while being followed.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 1/20/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from January 13 through January 19:. Medcalf, Jessica Ray, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Huber, Zachary Cooper, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Kirbo, Demijon, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Knight, Rex David, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ledesma-Patino, Abel, Declaration...
koxe.com
Five Receive Prison Sentences in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Jose Jonathan Gonzalez pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to Eighteen (18) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
