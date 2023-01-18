ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

WFAA

City of Godley offices closed due to staffing shortage

GODLEY, Texas — The doors to Godley City Hall are locked. Signs on the doors read “This office is closed temporarily” and “Closed due to staffing shortage.”. “It's going on a week now and there's no plans to reopen because there's no meeting to hire the proper staff to reopen the city,” Godley resident Kayla Lain said.
GODLEY, TX
AOL Corp

Closed! This city hall in North Texas shuts down after mass resignations

A staffing shortage and mass resignation has forced the shutdown of Godley City Hall. On Thursday, a series of white signs hung on the municipal building’s doors on West Railroad Avenue. One cites the closure as a result of a staffing shortage. Another requests packages be taken to the fire department across the street. The third tells residents with water and sewer emergencies to contact the police department, which could get in touch of the public works department.
GODLEY, TX
koxe.com

Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mayor of Local City Passes Away

The mayor of a local city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has passed away while in office. White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on the city’s website. In a post, the city said White was a dedicated servant of the...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Comanche Police Department commends two officers for life-saving actions

The Comanche Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon:. The Comanche Police Department would like to commend both, Officer Lopez and Sergeant Trowbridge of the Comanche Police Department for their actions in saving lives. On December 24th, 2022, officers of the Comanche Police Department responded to a shooting where Sergeant Trowbridge reverted back to his “Stop the Bleed” training and was able to save the life of a victim who was shot. If it wasn’t for his quick response, the victim would have died from her injuries.
COMANCHE, TX
koxe.com

Tina Jean Goble, 44, of Brownwood

“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be;. Tina Jean Goble, age 44, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral Services for Tina will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Laurent Mvondo officiating; burial will follow at the family cemetery.
BROWNWOOD, TX
The Community News

Jury gives 17-time convicted thief 17-year sentence for 18th theft

In a jury trial that concluded Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Weatherford, a Fort Worth man with 17 previous theft convictions received a sentence of 17 years in prison for stealing power tools from Home Depot. Dremel Lamont Roberts, 41, was arrested by Weatherford Police Officers on Aug. 9, 2022, after...
WEATHERFORD, TX
The Community News

New shelter brings more hope for animals

The overpopulation of animals is a challenge in a lot of places, including Parker County. Now, one of the state’s largest animal sanctuaries is coming to Aledo. The new sanctuary from Saving Hope Animal Rescue, expected to open early this year, will cover almost 15 acres. Services will include a veterinary clinic, puppy pods for nursing mother dogs, intake housing, an educational barn, a senior sanctuary for older dogs – and, of course, an adoption center.
ALEDO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

More details emerge from Thursday’s high speed pursuit

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Friday morning:. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 1:20pm, officers with the Brownwood Police Department received a report of a reckless driver traveling westbound in the 300blk of W Commerce. The initial caller reported the vehicle traveling in the middle lane as well as across multiple lanes while being followed.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 1/20/23

The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from January 13 through January 19:. Medcalf, Jessica Ray, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Huber, Zachary Cooper, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Kirbo, Demijon, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Knight, Rex David, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ledesma-Patino, Abel, Declaration...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Five Receive Prison Sentences in District Court

According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Jose Jonathan Gonzalez pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to Eighteen (18) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.

