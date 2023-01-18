Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pen City Current
We didn't see the whole board
You have to get your butt kicked before you get any good, and it helps define your ability to see the whole board. I've been naive a good portion of my life. Always wanting to be everyone's friend and the class clown tends to make you turn a blind eye in an end game of being liked by everyone. That was me in high school.
KBUR
City of Fort Madison to close down Old Fort buildings
Fort Madison, IA- The City of Fort Madison has decided to close the Old Fort replica located in Riverview Park. According to a news release, Fort Madison City officials recently completed an inspection of the old fort, and crumbling foundations, leaking roofs, and multiple unstable buildings. Based on this inspection...
tspr.org
Ft. Madison looking to decide future of old fort replica
The future of the old fort replica in Fort Madison’s Riverview Park is up for discussion in the community. A city inspection found numerous problems, such as leaky roofs and crumbling foundations. Several of the buildings are unstable. “While there was an awareness of it needing some love, there...
Pen City Current
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Phyllis Jean Frazier, 92, Fort Madison
Phyllis Jean Frazier, 92, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, surrounded by love and family. She was born in Clinton, Iowa on October 21, 1930 to Leola Catherine (Snyder) and Thomas Anthony Cormick. Phyllis, lovingly known...
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Dorothy Milam, 76, Fort Madison
Dorothy Milam, 76, of Fort Madison passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2:19 AM at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. She was born on February 10, 1946 in Muscatine, Iowa to Clyde and Susan Miller Delmater. Survivors include nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Lyle Dean Miller, Jr., 62, Keokuk
Lyle Dean Miller, Jr., 62, of Keokuk, IA died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at his home. He was born July 29, 1960 in Keokuk the son of Lyle Sr. and Betty Mortimer Miller. On February 14, 2014, Lyle was united in marriage to Judy Kay Conover in Keokuk. She survives.
Pen City Current
Blessing inks agreement with Michigan medical group for Keokuk Hospital
KEOKUK – The City of Keokuk announced an agreement in principal with a Michagan-based medical provider to possibly re-open the city’s hospital. According, to a release dated Jan. 1 from the city Thursday afternoon, Insight, out of Flint, Mich., has signed a letter of intent to acquire the hospital from Blessing Health Systems.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point obituary – Mildred Elizabeth Walljasper, 91, Salem
Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon, Monday, January 23, 2023 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, where the family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A parish rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. and a Christian wake service will be held at 6:00 p.m. A...
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Jan. 5-11
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
KWQC
Two charged in 2022 Galesburg apartment complex arson
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Two men have been charged for their roles in connection to an August 2022 arson at a Galesburg apartment complex that resulted in damages. According to a media release from Knox County Courthouse, Knox County State’s Attourney Jeremy S. Karlin filed criminal information against Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu, charging the two defendants with 10 counts of arson for their involvement in the August 21, 2022 arson at Bridlecreek apartments that damaged a parking structure and nine vehicles.
KWQC
Muscatine police investigating Friday collision and disturbance
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a collision and disturbance that happened Friday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision where a juvenile girl had been hit by a car in the 300 Block of Broadway Street, around 3:44 a.m. Friday, according to a media release. Police...
khqa.com
Police: Mt. Pleasant man tazed after fighting officers, resisting arrest
MT. PLEASANT, IOWA (KHQA) — A Mt. Pleasant man who had to be tazed after resisting arrest and fighting with officers is facing several charges, according to the Mt Pleasant Police Department. The incident started around 1:20 p.m. on Friday when police were sent to the 1000 block of...
Galesburg man facing slew of drug and weapons charges after shooting at a residence
Shortly after 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Pine Street for reports of a 21-year-old Galesburg man firing a gun at a residence. Just before 8:00 pm, police were notified of the suspect vehicle from the incident being parked at a pump at Shell Express with an intoxicated male driver. Police arrived and with guns drawn, ordered the male driver out of the vehicle and he was secured into handcuffs. Officers could smell fresh raw cannabis emitting from the vehicle, and the man admitted to having “weed” in the car, according to police reports. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 50 grams of raw cannabis, a digital scale, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, two cell phones, $670 in cash, and a 9mm handgun with five rounds of ammunition that matched the original shooting report. The man was uncooperative with police saying he’s been at home all night. The man was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Violation of the FOID Card Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis with intent to deliver.
KWQC
Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Friday morning, a 17-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Muscatine. It is believed that the collision was part of a previous argument that was taking place at the time. A long road to recovery lies ahead for Brianna Cross. Muscatine police say she...
wtad.com
Two charged in 8th and State shooting indicted by Grand Jury
Chaunessi Cano, Hailey Carson indicted in January 3rd incident. Two Quincy women, charged in connection with an early January shooting near 8th and State in Quincy, have been indicted by an Adams County Grand Jury. Chaunessi Cano and Hailey Carson were both indicted Thursday by the Grand Jury. Records show...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Three arrested following drive-by shooting Tuesday; Investigation still on-going
Three individuals have been arrested following an investigation by the Muscatine Police Officers of a drive-by shooting in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Police Department responded at approximately 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, January 17 to a report of gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. There were no injuries reported but a residence was struck multiple times by gun fire.
KCRG.com
Muscatine Police arrest 1 adult, 2 children in drive-by shooting
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:02 am, Muscatine Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Crews arrived to find no reported injuries, but a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire. Police stopped the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the scene.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
Pen City Current
Local girl facing heart transplant
FORT MADISON - The community is coming together for a family whose 10-year-old daughter needs a heart transplant. This story indeed touches the heart. I sat with Brad Walker at SubArena on Tuesday morning to talk with him about his family's ongoing battle concerning their 10-year-old daughter Emily. Emily has...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: (Former) WGEM reporter didn’t misspeak when talking about downstate Illinois
Mike Miletich says he is no longer employed by WGEM. To WGEM Vice-President and General Manager Ben Van Ness:. Reporter Mike Miletich did not misspeak about the citizens of the United States of America when he said, “… We are in downstate Illinois (true) where they ‘hate’ the media.”
Comments / 0