Fort Madison, IA

Pen City Current

We didn't see the whole board

You have to get your butt kicked before you get any good, and it helps define your ability to see the whole board. I've been naive a good portion of my life. Always wanting to be everyone's friend and the class clown tends to make you turn a blind eye in an end game of being liked by everyone. That was me in high school.
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

City of Fort Madison to close down Old Fort buildings

Fort Madison, IA- The City of Fort Madison has decided to close the Old Fort replica located in Riverview Park. According to a news release, Fort Madison City officials recently completed an inspection of the old fort, and crumbling foundations, leaking roofs, and multiple unstable buildings. Based on this inspection...
FORT MADISON, IA
tspr.org

Ft. Madison looking to decide future of old fort replica

The future of the old fort replica in Fort Madison’s Riverview Park is up for discussion in the community. A city inspection found numerous problems, such as leaky roofs and crumbling foundations. Several of the buildings are unstable. “While there was an awareness of it needing some love, there...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Lyle Dean Miller, Jr., 62, Keokuk

Lyle Dean Miller, Jr., 62, of Keokuk, IA died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at his home. He was born July 29, 1960 in Keokuk the son of Lyle Sr. and Betty Mortimer Miller. On February 14, 2014, Lyle was united in marriage to Judy Kay Conover in Keokuk. She survives.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Blessing inks agreement with Michigan medical group for Keokuk Hospital

KEOKUK – The City of Keokuk announced an agreement in principal with a Michagan-based medical provider to possibly re-open the city’s hospital. According, to a release dated Jan. 1 from the city Thursday afternoon, Insight, out of Flint, Mich., has signed a letter of intent to acquire the hospital from Blessing Health Systems.
KEOKUK, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Jan. 5-11

GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Two charged in 2022 Galesburg apartment complex arson

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Two men have been charged for their roles in connection to an August 2022 arson at a Galesburg apartment complex that resulted in damages. According to a media release from Knox County Courthouse, Knox County State’s Attourney Jeremy S. Karlin filed criminal information against Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu, charging the two defendants with 10 counts of arson for their involvement in the August 21, 2022 arson at Bridlecreek apartments that damaged a parking structure and nine vehicles.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Muscatine police investigating Friday collision and disturbance

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a collision and disturbance that happened Friday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision where a juvenile girl had been hit by a car in the 300 Block of Broadway Street, around 3:44 a.m. Friday, according to a media release. Police...
MUSCATINE, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing slew of drug and weapons charges after shooting at a residence

Shortly after 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Pine Street for reports of a 21-year-old Galesburg man firing a gun at a residence. Just before 8:00 pm, police were notified of the suspect vehicle from the incident being parked at a pump at Shell Express with an intoxicated male driver. Police arrived and with guns drawn, ordered the male driver out of the vehicle and he was secured into handcuffs. Officers could smell fresh raw cannabis emitting from the vehicle, and the man admitted to having “weed” in the car, according to police reports. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 50 grams of raw cannabis, a digital scale, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, two cell phones, $670 in cash, and a 9mm handgun with five rounds of ammunition that matched the original shooting report. The man was uncooperative with police saying he’s been at home all night. The man was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Violation of the FOID Card Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis with intent to deliver.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Friday morning, a 17-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Muscatine. It is believed that the collision was part of a previous argument that was taking place at the time. A long road to recovery lies ahead for Brianna Cross. Muscatine police say she...
MUSCATINE, IA
wtad.com

Two charged in 8th and State shooting indicted by Grand Jury

Chaunessi Cano, Hailey Carson indicted in January 3rd incident. Two Quincy women, charged in connection with an early January shooting near 8th and State in Quincy, have been indicted by an Adams County Grand Jury. Chaunessi Cano and Hailey Carson were both indicted Thursday by the Grand Jury. Records show...
QUINCY, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Three arrested following drive-by shooting Tuesday; Investigation still on-going

Three individuals have been arrested following an investigation by the Muscatine Police Officers of a drive-by shooting in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Police Department responded at approximately 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, January 17 to a report of gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. There were no injuries reported but a residence was struck multiple times by gun fire.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Muscatine Police arrest 1 adult, 2 children in drive-by shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:02 am, Muscatine Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Crews arrived to find no reported injuries, but a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire. Police stopped the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the scene.
MUSCATINE, IA
kiow.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Pen City Current

Local girl facing heart transplant

FORT MADISON - The community is coming together for a family whose 10-year-old daughter needs a heart transplant. This story indeed touches the heart. I sat with Brad Walker at SubArena on Tuesday morning to talk with him about his family's ongoing battle concerning their 10-year-old daughter Emily. Emily has...
FORT MADISON, IA

