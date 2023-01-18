ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castleton, VT

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Rutland County opens mental health distress line for residents

RUTLAND, Vt. — For anyone that lives in Rutland County, there’s a new mental health service available for all residents. Community Care Network announced earlier this week that people experiencing a mental distress emergency can text its hotline, which is available 24/7. Officials said they've been working to implement the service since the summer and slowly rolling out it to patients.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Cindy Taylor-Patch appointed to new position at Community Care Network

Community Care Network(link is external) in Rutland has promoted Director of Substance Use Disorders Treatment Services Cindy Taylor-Patch to project director of CCN's Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. In her new role, Taylor-Patch will lead the clinic's certification process centered around the key objectives of care coordination, utilization of evidence-based practices and continuous quality improvement, with a special emphasis on ensuring and improving equal access to care and support.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires. Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont. The farm was...
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up

The lead presenter for the master plan is a pilot himself, and clearly this plan was developed in service to that perspective. Unfortunately, there are much larger needs and concerns that the plan completely fails to address. I hope we can do better. At the very least, we should do no harm. Read the story on VTDigger here: Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Dixie

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Burlington, VT

Burlington is a charming city on Lake Champlain's eastern shores. This lakeside city is part of Chittenden County, Vermont. It's known for its excellent tourism industry, tightly knit community, colorful heritage, culture, and natural beauty. On the opposite side of Burlington lies the gorgeous Green Mountain range, which is adjacent...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontjournal.com

Claremont Savings Bank to search for new President

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Steve Monette, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Claremont Savings Bank, announced the start of an executive transition at the Bank. Reginald E. Greene, Jr., the President and CEO since 2016, has informed the board of his desire to move and search for new opportunities.
CLAREMONT, NH
WCAX

Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Middlebury Campus

Middlebury businesses temporarily shorten hours for winter months

After a busy holiday season, businesses in the town of Middlebury are temporarily closing or reducing their hours for the winter. Middlebury Mountaineer, The Schmetterling Wine Shop, The Vermont Book Shop, Buy Again Alley and Middleton have all shortened their hours. The Stone Mill public market has fully closed for a three week period. Local businesses limiting hours in winter has become common practice in recent years due to an annual need to reset and a smaller number of customers coming in during the colder months.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Bennington native carries on Olympic legacy at FISU World Games

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — It's been 43 years since Lake Placid hosted one of the most famous sporting events in United States history, but the impact of the 1980 Winter Olympics still lives on. Whether it's stepping foot inside the Olympic Center and seeing the original scoreboard showcasing a...
LAKE PLACID, NY
NECN

Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say

A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
HARTFORD, VT
NEWS10 ABC

New York City trio sentenced for Vermont drug conspiracy

Three New York City men have been sentenced in Rutland, Vermont, after conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base or having distributed those substances, according to law enforcement. Oscar Maldonado, 41, Jamal Jones, 34, and Curtis Christian, 31, previously pleaded guilty to charges.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy