Monterey Park mass shooting: Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008
Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured. The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008. Below are statements that are emerging amid the news: "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement...
foxla.com
Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed
LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
LA County deputy dies after shooting self at Santa Clarita bar
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy has died after shooting himself at a bar in Santa Clarita, Eyewitness News has learned.
Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing
The 57-year-old socialite's new defense team is looking to tarnish a star witness for the prosecution, ex-Dodger Scott Erickson The post Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
LASD Deputy Who Died By Suicide In Santa Clarita Identified
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputy who died by suicide at a Santa Clarita bar early Friday morning has been identified. Jonathan W. Buchan, 33, was identified as the man who died by suicide at Mabel’s Saugus, a bar in Santa Clarita early Friday morning, LASD officials announced. “Deputy Buchan was a 3 ...
One person dead, another injured in nursing home stabbing
One person died and another injured in a double stabbing at a South L.A. nursing home Friday night. The post One person dead, another injured in nursing home stabbing appeared first on KYMA.
3rd homeless person found dead at Sherman Oaks shopping center: 'It is traumatizing'
Three homeless people have died in the Sherman Oaks area in a week, according to a local business owner, who believes the city should be doing more to avoid such deaths.
Man Found Fatally Wounded in South Gate
A man was fatally wounded Saturday in South Gate, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in traffic accident on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A person was killed Saturday in a traffic crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Jefferson Park community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard, where a vehicle...
L.A. Weekly
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
Convicted killer now charged with murder of Camarillo plumber found dead in Santa Monica Mountains
A convicted killer released two years ago is now being charged with the murder of a Camarillo plumber who went missing last summer and was found by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains. Investigators said he was murdered for financial gain.
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area
Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
signalscv.com
Coroner ID’s man killed in deputy-involved shooting outside Macy’s
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed by a deputy after an altercation in front of the Macy’s at the Valencia mall. Christopher Lee Mercurio, 50, who was identified by the coroner’s office as a transient, was shot outside the department store at Westfield Valencia Town Center around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 10.
NBC Los Angeles
Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceañera at Pasadena Banquet Hall
An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday night in a fire during a quinceañera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. There were 100 people in attendance and they...
Man pleads not guilty to killing of 2 in Long Beach
A Long Beach man pleaded not guilty today to murder charges stemming from a shooting in the summer of 2021 that left two men dead. The post Man pleads not guilty to killing of 2 in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
Small brush fire burns in Malibu
A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
LAPD officers crash into downtown Los Angeles pole
At least one officer from the Los Angeles Police Department was sent to the hospital after crashing a cruiser into a pole in downtown Los Angeles. The crash happened on the 870 block of South Alameda Street and involved two officers. The extent of the officers' injuries are unknown at this time, however, it is common for officers to be taken to the hospital when they are involved in a crash. Authorities have closed the intersection as they investigate the crash.
Shooting Reported Near Saugus Bar Confirmed To Be Deputy Suicide
UPDATE: A fatal shooting early Friday morning at Mabel’s Roadhouse in Saugus has been confirmed to be suicide involving a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy. At about 1:20 a.m. Friday, emergency responders received reports of a shooting on the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road near Mabel’s Roadhouse, according to the Los Angeles County ...
Headlines: The Alpine Village Swap Meet May Finally Be Closing This Weekend
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Torrance: Vendors at the Alpine Village Swap Meet were given notices over the weekend informing them that the swap...
