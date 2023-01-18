ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Related
CBS LA

Monterey Park mass shooting: Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008

Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured. The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008. Below are statements that are emerging amid the news: "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
foxla.com

Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed in traffic accident on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A person was killed Saturday in a traffic crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Jefferson Park community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard, where a vehicle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise

We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Coroner ID’s man killed in deputy-involved shooting outside Macy’s

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed by a deputy after an altercation in front of the Macy’s at the Valencia mall. Christopher Lee Mercurio, 50, who was identified by the coroner’s office as a transient, was shot outside the department store at Westfield Valencia Town Center around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 10.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceañera at Pasadena Banquet Hall

An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday night in a fire during a quinceañera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. There were 100 people in attendance and they...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Small brush fire burns in Malibu

A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officers crash into downtown Los Angeles pole

At least one officer from the Los Angeles Police Department was sent to the hospital after crashing a cruiser into a pole in downtown Los Angeles. The crash happened on the 870 block of South Alameda Street and involved two officers. The extent of the officers' injuries are unknown at this time, however, it is common for officers to be taken to the hospital when they are involved in a crash. Authorities have closed the intersection as they investigate the crash. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

