Have You Visited New England’s Forgotten ‘Bermuda Triangle’?
After the reboot of “Unsolved Mysteries,” the success of “Dateline” and the rise of true crime and paranormal podcasts, it’s curious that one of New England’s eeriest unsolved phenomena has remained as shrouded as its setting. For five years, a wooded area in Vermont...
mynbc5.com
Vermont cheese makers celebrate on National Cheese Lover's Day
HARTLAND, Vt. — It's almost too gouda to be true. Friday is National Cheese Lover's Day, and people from all around the country are celebrating all things cheesy. Obviously, cheese is a big deal in our region. Lots of farmers and cheese makers celebrate the iconic dairy product every day, including big co-ops like Cabot and much smaller farms.
mynbc5.com
Bennington native carries on Olympic legacy at FISU World Games
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — It's been 43 years since Lake Placid hosted one of the most famous sporting events in United States history, but the impact of the 1980 Winter Olympics still lives on. Whether it's stepping foot inside the Olympic Center and seeing the original scoreboard showcasing a...
Stewart’s seeks suggestions for new ice cream flavor name
Stewart's Shops is asking their customers for suggestions to name a new ice cream flavor they plan on releasing.
WCVB
Tuesday, January 24: Main Streets and Back Roads of Windham County, Vt.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein hits Peru, Jamaica, and Athens - just a few of the more peculiar place names in northern New England – and meets the couple who have revived a beloved general store. Ted also ventures a bit outside Windham County to hit the slopes at Bromley Mountain, a New England leader in adaptive skiing.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Dixie
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
Middlebury Campus
Middlebury businesses temporarily shorten hours for winter months
After a busy holiday season, businesses in the town of Middlebury are temporarily closing or reducing their hours for the winter. Middlebury Mountaineer, The Schmetterling Wine Shop, The Vermont Book Shop, Buy Again Alley and Middleton have all shortened their hours. The Stone Mill public market has fully closed for a three week period. Local businesses limiting hours in winter has become common practice in recent years due to an annual need to reset and a smaller number of customers coming in during the colder months.
WCAX
Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires. Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont. The farm was...
Group says it received threats in advance of meeting to support equity in Randolph schools
Rights & Democracy said it had received online threats in advance of an upcoming meeting. The group has worked to support students in the Randolph area in the wake of hate speech directed toward LGBTQ+ youth. Read the story on VTDigger here: Group says it received threats in advance of meeting to support equity in Randolph schools.
miltonindependent.com
Here are four things to do this week in Chittenden County
Where: Champlain Valley Expo Center, 105 Pearl St, Essex Junction. Details: A three day conference featuring seminars and exhibits about hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Where: Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln St, Essex Junction. Details: Learn about the practice of tarot card readings and how to conduct a reading on yourself...
vermontbiz.com
Cindy Taylor-Patch appointed to new position at Community Care Network
Community Care Network(link is external) in Rutland has promoted Director of Substance Use Disorders Treatment Services Cindy Taylor-Patch to project director of CCN's Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. In her new role, Taylor-Patch will lead the clinic's certification process centered around the key objectives of care coordination, utilization of evidence-based practices and continuous quality improvement, with a special emphasis on ensuring and improving equal access to care and support.
vermontjournal.com
Claremont Savings Bank to search for new President
CLAREMONT, N.H. – Steve Monette, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Claremont Savings Bank, announced the start of an executive transition at the Bank. Reginald E. Greene, Jr., the President and CEO since 2016, has informed the board of his desire to move and search for new opportunities.
Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up
The lead presenter for the master plan is a pilot himself, and clearly this plan was developed in service to that perspective. Unfortunately, there are much larger needs and concerns that the plan completely fails to address. I hope we can do better. At the very least, we should do no harm. Read the story on VTDigger here: Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up.
Five North Country women nabbed, charged with grand larceny
FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County […]
Killington community finds missing dog involved in car crash
By Katy Savage When a dog went missing in the woods after a car crash in Killington, about 40 people teamed up to find him. They printed fliers, organized search teams, hiked day and night and flew drones. They found […] Read More The post Killington community finds missing dog involved in car crash appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a woman found dead at a Vermont recycling plant on Tuesday, and they say her death was likely an accident. The body of Jessica Morehouse, 34, of Hartford, was found Tuesday morning after a recycling truck emptied its contents at Casella’s White River Junction facility.
Vermonter going 97 MPH charged with attempting to elude
A Rutland resident was charged with attempting to elude police after allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center
Investigators have determined that the woman “was more than likely sleeping in a dumpster” that was transported to the facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center.
newportdispatch.com
3 sentenced for drug trafficking charges in Rutland
BURLINGTON — Oscar Maldonado, 41, Jamal Jones, 34, and Curtis Christian, 31, all of New York City, were recently sentenced in United States District Court in Rutland following their guilty pleas to charges that they conspired to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base, or actually distributed those substances.
