ORLANDO -- State troopers have arrested two drivers after a case of road rage on I-4 that extended from just inside Polk County to well inside Osceola County Thursday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol says it got a call about a grey Hyundai driven by 33-year-old Philip Marks of Tampa and a blue Chevy Silverado driven by Donald Coppola of Mulberry, rolling east from the Kathleen Road exit. Witnesses say both men were throwing their drinks at each others' cars, almost crashing into each other, running off the road and stopping in traffic. FHP says Marks had a pellet gun that looked like a .45-caliber handgun and pointed it at Coppola's pickup.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO