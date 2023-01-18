Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
blackchronicle.com
Man arrested in kidnappings, including in Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Casino parking garage
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they’ve related a person to 2 kidnappings, including one in the Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Casino parking garage earlier this month in which the sufferer was raped. The different kidnapping occurred in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa condo...
54-year-old man dies after crashing into box truck in Davenport, deputies say
DAVENPORT, Fla. — A man died after his car reportedly drifted on and off the roadway before rear-ending a box truck Thursday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Polk County deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a crash just before 2:30 p.m....
Hillsborough County Sheriff Detectives Looking For Additional Victims of Serial Kidnapper, Rapist
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are looking for additional victims of a man charged with kidnapping, robbery, and rape in several different cases. On January 18, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the suspect, Dandre McNeil, 25, approached a victim in the parking garage of the Hub on
2 teens, adult charged in shooting death of missing Sumter County juvenile
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Two teens and a man were arrested in connection with the death of missing juvenile Jontae Solomon Haywood, who was later found shot to death, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Tervaris Eugene Jackson Jr.,...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: FHP responds to multiple accidents in Holiday
HOLIDAY, FLa. - Florida Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes in Holiday area Friday night. The first crash happened around 9:00 p.m. at Holiday Lake Drive and Yale Drive in Holiday. At least two people were transported to a hospital from that collision. The second accident happened around Alternate 19...
fox13news.com
Mother of victim in deadly Tampa crash asks judge for leniency in sentencing driver
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man was facing up to 15 years in prison after initially being accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed his girlfriend back in 2020. Instead, the judge decided he deserved a second chance, partially thanks to calls for mercy from the victim's mother.
Bicyclist Dies After Thursday Clearwater Crash
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a car vs. bicycle crash with serious injuries this afternoon at Missouri Avenue and Kingsley Street. Police say Indalecio Ramirez-Vargas, 77, of Clearwater, was struck by a 2019 Dodge Charger headed north on
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire Shooting
A pregnant mother of two was tragically killed in Tampa after being caught in the crossfire during a shooting. The incident occurred in the early evening on a residential street in the city. The mother, whose identity has not been released to the public, was reportedly outside of her home at the time of the shooting.
Man killed in Hillsborough County crash after suffering medical emergency
A Webster man died Friday morning after a medical emergency caused him to crash into a traffic sign in Hillsborough County, troopers said.
iheart.com
2 Jailed For I-4 Road Rage
ORLANDO -- State troopers have arrested two drivers after a case of road rage on I-4 that extended from just inside Polk County to well inside Osceola County Thursday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol says it got a call about a grey Hyundai driven by 33-year-old Philip Marks of Tampa and a blue Chevy Silverado driven by Donald Coppola of Mulberry, rolling east from the Kathleen Road exit. Witnesses say both men were throwing their drinks at each others' cars, almost crashing into each other, running off the road and stopping in traffic. FHP says Marks had a pellet gun that looked like a .45-caliber handgun and pointed it at Coppola's pickup.
Pasco sheriff's office: Body found in Hudson waterway
HUDSON, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found in a body of water in Hudson. The body was found at around 12:45 p.m. near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive, the sheriff's office said in a tweet. Authorities have not released...
Traffic stop leads to homicide warrant arrest in Punta Gorda
Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop in Punta Gorda that led to an arrest on a homicide warrant from 2016.
Friends remember victim found inside car after police chase
A 40-mile chase from Madison to Laurel counties on Wednesday ended in a crash, a man in custody, and the discovery of his girlfriend's body in that car.
Exercise rider Daniel Quintero killed in track accident
Exercise rider Daniel Quintero died while working with horses Saturday morning in an accident at a Florida track. He was 19 years old.
Lakeland PD pulls 3 officers off street; community activists demand criminal charges
LAKELAND, Fla. — Community activists in Lakeland are calling for charges to be filed against several Lakeland Police Department officers. They say the same officers' names have been appearing repeatedly in cases where people were beaten and zapped with stun guns during their arrests. They say it’s not just a pattern — they call it criminal.
Deputies: 1 person, multiple animals killed in 'intense' Brooksville house fire
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — One person and multiple animals of various species are dead after an intense fire early Friday morning in Brooksville, Hernando County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said around 1:20 a.m., deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to the fire. "The fire...
fox13news.com
What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg? Baby’s disappearance still a mystery after 25 years
TAMPA, Fla. - In a house in Maryland, a room sits filled with trinkets and toys bought for a little girl who never got to play with them. In the basement, lies a cedar closet full of baby clothes that were never worn. Throughout the house are photos of a baby who never set foot inside the residence.
Body found in water in Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
Police: Woman killed in Tampa shooting, no arrests made
A shooting investigation is underway in Tampa on Wednesday evening.
Tampa police disable ‘suspicious item’ found on Cypress Street
Tampa police have closed a portion of Cypress Street due to the report of a "suspicious item."
