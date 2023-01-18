ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutz, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: FHP responds to multiple accidents in Holiday

HOLIDAY, FLa. - Florida Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes in Holiday area Friday night. The first crash happened around 9:00 p.m. at Holiday Lake Drive and Yale Drive in Holiday. At least two people were transported to a hospital from that collision. The second accident happened around Alternate 19...
HOLIDAY, FL
crete

Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire Shooting

A pregnant mother of two was tragically killed in Tampa after being caught in the crossfire during a shooting. The incident occurred in the early evening on a residential street in the city. The mother, whose identity has not been released to the public, was reportedly outside of her home at the time of the shooting.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

2 Jailed For I-4 Road Rage

ORLANDO -- State troopers have arrested two drivers after a case of road rage on I-4 that extended from just inside Polk County to well inside Osceola County Thursday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol says it got a call about a grey Hyundai driven by 33-year-old Philip Marks of Tampa and a blue Chevy Silverado driven by Donald Coppola of Mulberry, rolling east from the Kathleen Road exit. Witnesses say both men were throwing their drinks at each others' cars, almost crashing into each other, running off the road and stopping in traffic. FHP says Marks had a pellet gun that looked like a .45-caliber handgun and pointed it at Coppola's pickup.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Body found in water in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
HUDSON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy