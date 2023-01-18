ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois judge grants restraining order against ‘assault weapons’ ban to 860 who sued

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday on the state’s gun ban. The court victory only impact the 860 people included in the Effingham County lawsuit, filed by Attorney Thomas DeVore on Wednesday, the Center Square reported. The case will advance to a preliminary injunction hearing on February 1st. Gov. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Illinois assault weapons ban

An Illinois state judge temporarily blocked the state’s assault weapons ban Friday, finding that the Illinois government likely violated procedural regulations for passing legislation. A lawsuit against the measure was filed days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed it into law, banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and parts that convert…
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Gun store owners lock up guns until court hearing

Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when he signed the law last...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/21/23)

(EFFINGHAM) Illinois’ new gun ban cannot be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late yesterday. In arguments earlier this week, the plaintiffs attorney stated that the law violates equal protection rights of law-abiding gun owners while certain others are considered “exempt” from the law. While the ruling only impacts those named in the suit, it’s believed it will be expanded across the entire state down the road. While Governor J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders plan to appeal, a preliminary injuction hearing is set for February 1st. Many downstate lawmakers say they support yesterday’s ruling.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Tom DeVore on why Illinois’ assault weapons ban is unconstitutional

Thomas DeVore, an attorney at Silver Lake Group, Ltd, joins John Williams (filling-in for Lisa Dent) to explain why he thinks the state’s ban on assault weapons is unlawful and exempts some members of law enforcement. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

State and Federal lawsuits filed against Illinois Gun Ban

2 injured in Mt. Vernon shooting, police still searching for suspects. Police in Mt. Vernon are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. It happened last night around 6:30. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. We are waiting to hear from Sheriff Dan Bullock about the nationwide search...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/19/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) A measure that brings about various changes to areas of public health like nursing homes and hospitals is now law. House Bill 240 was signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday. While supporting various aspects of the measure, some worried the bill included last-minute changes impacting a county’s ability to hold the state accountable for transferring and treating criminal defendants that have been deemed unfit for trial.
ILLINOIS STATE
wish989.com

Southern Illinois Republican Legislators Host Successful Gun Control Town Hall

MARION – Seven members of Southern Illinois’ House and Senate legislative delegation hosted more than 900 citizens at a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Marion on Tuesday night. Legislators covered a variety of topics, including the recently passed firearms ban, redistricting and new district boundaries, abortion law expansion, paid leave, and wind and solar energy legislation.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

