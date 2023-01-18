ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Black Market KY suffers another loss after recent break-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mitzi Wilson, co-owner of Black Market KY on West Market Street, says one hit after another has made it all but impossible to stay in business and serve the community. “The store was planned to be here for the community so they can come in, buy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Popular Louisville fruit market moving east end location as part of new business strategy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local grocer is introducing a new business strategy, which begins with moving one of its stores,according to Louisville Business First. Paul’s Fruit Market is planning to move its current store at 4946 Brownsboro Road to a new building at 4966 U.S. 42. It’s just moving down the road, but Director of Operations Ben Coomes said the new space will allow the longtime Louisville grocer to introduce a new business approach.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

PRP pizza restaurant owner rebuilding after fire destroys part of establishment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A PRP pizza restaurant owner is working to reopen after a fire destroyed part of the establishment. Derby City Pizza Company restaurant owner Graham Davis said employees and customers were inside their Greenwood Road location in PRP Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m. when a good Samaritan walked in to alert them that something was wrong.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville activist 'skeptical' of new Kentucky State Police body cams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Kentucky State Police (KSP) works to build the public's trust, one local activist is concerned how the agency will use its new body cameras. Rev. Tim Findley says these questions immediately crossed his mind after the KSP announcement Friday: “Are they going to be turned on? Are they going to be loopholes that officers use?”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LG&E says customers should see relief from high energy bills soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's no secret that energy costs are high this time of year, but relief is on the way soon, according to Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E). "As we prepare to purchase natural gas to serve our customers in the upcoming quarter, we've requested permission to reduce an associated line item on gas customer bills," said LG&E spokesperson Daniel Lowry. "So, we hope, this should go into effect by Feb. 1. Once that's in place, an LG&E customer would see a gas-cost savings."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Officials: Investigation into Louisville VA construction site blasting in October complete

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigations into the Louisville VA Medical Center construction site blasting that took place in October is complete. According to a news release, the incident was the result of an "unintended simultaneous detonation of several explosive charges which were designed to detonate on a precisely timed sequence." Officials say that's why rock "fragments" landed on the Watterson Expressway and adjacent properties causing damage. No injuries were reported from the incident.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy