Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Black Market KY suffers another loss after recent break-in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mitzi Wilson, co-owner of Black Market KY on West Market Street, says one hit after another has made it all but impossible to stay in business and serve the community. “The store was planned to be here for the community so they can come in, buy...
WLKY.com
Popular Louisville fruit market moving east end location as part of new business strategy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local grocer is introducing a new business strategy, which begins with moving one of its stores,according to Louisville Business First. Paul’s Fruit Market is planning to move its current store at 4946 Brownsboro Road to a new building at 4966 U.S. 42. It’s just moving down the road, but Director of Operations Ben Coomes said the new space will allow the longtime Louisville grocer to introduce a new business approach.
WHAS 11
Business is Booming with the Louisville Downtown Partnership
The Louisville Downtown Partnership is a non-profit organization that promotes the redevelopment, vitality and economic growth of the central district. They are working to develop downtown into a economic catalyst for all of Louisville.
WLKY.com
LMPD release type of car believed to be involved in deadly Dixie Highway hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has released the type of car they believed was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway. Police say the car in question is a Volvo, but they did not have a color or model year. They did say it should have heavy damage and may be missing the driver's side mirror.
Wave 3
Dozens of people pay thousands of dollars for pool installations that never got done
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tens of thousands of dollars were paid by people for pool installations that were never finished. Some orders were over a $100,000. Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas filed for bankruptcy in December, which means dozens upon dozens of people might not get their pools, or their money back.
WHAS 11
Man appears in court in connection to 3 Louisville burglaries
Lester Terry was arrested for breaking into businesses on Barrett and Frankfort Avenue. Police say he admitted to the crimes.
Wave 3
“It didn’t make sense”: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death
Mouther mourns 6-year-old girls, pregnant woman killed after early house fire in Bullitt County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a home off Preston Highway in Lebanon Junction. Homes remain destroyed after October blasting incident. Updated: 8 hours ago. Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA...
wdrb.com
Louisville dog rescue asking for help after taking in dozens of dogs from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog rescue organization had never traveled so far for so many dogs. But that all changed in early December, when the group Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND) got a notification that dozens of dogs in northern Ohio needed rescued from a puppy mill on an Amish farm near Cleveland.
WLKY.com
PRP pizza restaurant owner rebuilding after fire destroys part of establishment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A PRP pizza restaurant owner is working to reopen after a fire destroyed part of the establishment. Derby City Pizza Company restaurant owner Graham Davis said employees and customers were inside their Greenwood Road location in PRP Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m. when a good Samaritan walked in to alert them that something was wrong.
Wave 3
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
Louisville activist 'skeptical' of new Kentucky State Police body cams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Kentucky State Police (KSP) works to build the public's trust, one local activist is concerned how the agency will use its new body cameras. Rev. Tim Findley says these questions immediately crossed his mind after the KSP announcement Friday: “Are they going to be turned on? Are they going to be loopholes that officers use?”
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
Former LMPD officer may not serve any prison time for role in death of David McAtee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police Department officer may not serve any time in prison for her role in a deadly shooting during the protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor. Former LMPD officer Katie Crews shot pepper balls that hit the niece of David McAtee, who...
WLKY.com
LMPD releases video of driver they say was involved in fatal hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is releasing video of the driver they say ran down a man in a downtown crosswalk and took off. It happened early Sunday at 3rd and Jefferson streets. Watch video of the driver running away in the player above. A short time later, just before...
wdrb.com
Prosecutors argue for probation for former Louisville officer who shot pepper balls at David McAtee's business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor deprivation of civil rights under the color of law for her actions the night David McAtee was killed in 2020 should be sentenced to one year of probation and 100 hours of community service, prosecutors say.
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
WHAS 11
New street art box goes up in downtown Louisville
The box is vinyl wrapped with a bright orange, red and teal design all over it. Its a part of city's Street Gallery Program.
Wave 3
‘It happens every day in every zip code in our city’: Local expert breaks down human trafficking in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Jaime Thompson, a local social worker with the McNary Group, says people of all ages and genders are forced into human trafficking in Louisville. “We don’t have a lot of quantitative data that’s really easy to flip off and say...
wdrb.com
LG&E says customers should see relief from high energy bills soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's no secret that energy costs are high this time of year, but relief is on the way soon, according to Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E). "As we prepare to purchase natural gas to serve our customers in the upcoming quarter, we've requested permission to reduce an associated line item on gas customer bills," said LG&E spokesperson Daniel Lowry. "So, we hope, this should go into effect by Feb. 1. Once that's in place, an LG&E customer would see a gas-cost savings."
Officials: Investigation into Louisville VA construction site blasting in October complete
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigations into the Louisville VA Medical Center construction site blasting that took place in October is complete. According to a news release, the incident was the result of an "unintended simultaneous detonation of several explosive charges which were designed to detonate on a precisely timed sequence." Officials say that's why rock "fragments" landed on the Watterson Expressway and adjacent properties causing damage. No injuries were reported from the incident.
Comments / 1