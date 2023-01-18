Read full article on original website
Driver fleeing Whatcom County deputies in I-5 wreck that injures four, State Patrol reports
The driver was “fleeing a previously attempted traffic stop” in a gray 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan that was reported as stolen.
This is ‘once-in-a-generation opportunity’ to help reconnect salmon habitat | Opinion
Commentary by RoseMary LaClair, chair of the Nooksack Indian Tribe in Whatcom County.
beckersasc.com
Washington physician facing lawsuit over patient misconduct
James Grierson, MD, of Marysville, Wash., has been sued by a former patient for sexual misconduct, HeraldNet reported Jan. 20. Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where Dr. Grierson worked at the time, was also included in the suit filed this month. Dr. Grierson's license was suspended by the state's Department of Health...
Whatcom County deputies back on patrol after being shot in the face
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Nearly a year after the shooting that changed their lives, Deputies Ryan Rathbun and Jay Thompson are grateful to be back on the street. "The support was overwhelming, highly motivating and therapeutic," said Rathbun. "To know there's that much love and support made it much easier to want to come back."
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale man arrested and charged in I-5 rollover crash
FERNDALE, Wash. — Robert Theodore Dodge, III, age 54, was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail today, January 21st, by Washington State Patrol following a rollover crash last night that sent him and 3 others to the hospital. According to WSP, a Toyota Dodge was driving struck the...
Is it better to rent or buy in Whatcom? New report weighs in on regional differences
The cost of housing is becoming increasingly prohibitive for many Americans.
nbcrightnow.com
Man accused of killing Washington cop asks to move trial
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move his trial out of county where the officer worked and was fatally shot last year. In a motion filed last week in Snohomish County Superior Court, Richard Rotter’s...
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
YMCA says staff 'followed procedure' after same-sex couple calls report to CPS discrimination
STANWOOD, Wash. — A same-sex couple in Stanwood is accusing their YMCA of discrimination after what they call a “false report” to Child Protective Services about possible child abuse. Representatives from the YMCA responded, saying they never accused anyone of abuse and their workers are mandatory reporters.
KGMI
Suspect arrested for robbing same Bellingham bank twice
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A suspect wanted in connection with two separate robberies at the same Bellingham bank has been arrested. Police said that the suspect first robbed the WECU branch in September 2019. The suspect gave the teller a note demanding cash and threatened them with a gun. He...
Whatcom residents urged to brace for new round of extra-high ‘king’ tides
Last December’s storm battered Sandy Point, other waterfront areas.
whatcom-news.com
4 transported from I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale, 2 to Harborview
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5 near the W Smith Road overpass about 10:20pm on Friday, January 20th, due to a report of a rollover crash. According to a press memo from Washington State Patrol, a grey 2014 Toyota Sienna passenger van...
whatcom-news.com
Possibility of snow, strong winds in places across Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Environment Canada weather forecasters issued a special weather statement today, Saturday, January 21st, for areas along the US-Canada border and beyond forewarning of periods of snow over areas above 650 feet. The weather statement says 3/4 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible in...
Bellingham man arrested for second-degree rape after a night of drinking
He remains in jail on a $25,000 appearance bond.
whatcom-news.com
Cherry Point plant agrees to $4 million settlement over emissions violations
FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with the Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) issued a press release Wednesday, January 18th, to announce a $4 million settlement with Petrogas West LLC related to gas emissions and projects undertaken without required permits. This is the largest penalty settlement collected by NWCAA since the...
whatcom-news.com
Several crashes on I-5 followed a localized hailstorm near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — A several mile section of I-5 was the scene of multiple non-injury crashes, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 18th. About the same time an active localized weather system was passing east over parts of the Ferndale, Custer and Blaine areas dumping measurable hail and was responsible for at least 1 lightning strike east of I-5.
whatcomtalk.com
PeaceHealth Medical Group Welcomes New Cardiology Providers
PeaceHealth Medical Group recently added three new providers to its cardiology clinic in Bellingham. Sarah Bedtelyon, MSN, AGACNP is an adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner with the PeaceHealth cardiology team. Sarah received her master’s degree in nursing from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon, and said, “Practicing medicine allows me to serve my community.” Her medical interests include both cardiology and solid tumor oncology. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
‘Most exhilarating and loud experience.’ Poll finds the best sports bar in Whatcom County
The local sports bar you voted as the best is known for its chicken wings, fried pickles, drinks and fun environment.
New Alaska service out of Bellingham’s airport is impacting these travelers
Horizon Air is working with the FAA and the aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, to fix the issue.
You’ll recognize the sign, but this iconic Bellingham boutique has a new owner
The shop has been open in downtown Bellingham since 2014 and will be celebrating its new owner with a special event including a sale, food and music.
