WHEC TV-10
Uvalde Foundation looking into student safety at Franklin High School
ROCHESTER. N.Y. – The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, started after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, announced that it is looking into student fears and school administrative response about student safety at Franklin High School. This follows requests from parents and students in the community to provide intervention and training...
Former Rochester student announces school board candidacy
A recent graduate of the Rochester city school district says he plans to run for elected office this year.
WHEC TV-10
MCC receives funding to strengthen STEM opportunities for students
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Students studying science, technology, engineering, and math at Monroe Community College’s Applied Technologies Center now have the opportunity for real hands-on training and apprenticeships as the college prepares them for our regional workforce. Today Congressman Joe Morelle and County Executive Adam Bello joined school leaders and students...
Tests show many kindergartners in city school district have possible developmental delays
Of nearly 1,000 Rochester City School District kindergartners tested for developmental delays this past fall, a majority have been flagged for formal evaluation.
WHEC TV-10
Know a student do-gooder? Nominate them for a Do the Right Thing Award
News10NBC and the City of Rochester are looking for young people who exemplify bravery, courage, and valor. The Do the Right Thing program recognizes Monroe County youths in grades kindergarten through 12 for their accomplishments and good deeds. Anyone age 18 and up can nominate a student by clicking here.
RCSD graduate Isaiah Santiago running for city school board
Santiago is also an advocate for mental health services and recently wrote a "mental health literacy" curriculum for RCSD.
13 WHAM
'It is time for new energy':18-year-old RCSD alum runs for spot on school board
Rochester, N.Y. — Isaiah Santiago graduated from School of the Arts last spring. Now, he wants to take what he experienced in the classroom to the board room on West Broad Street. On Wednesday, Santiago announced he would run for a spot on the Rochester City School District's Board...
WHEC TV-10
Panel discusses link between exposure to pesticides and Parkinson’s
FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Parkinson’s, pesticides, and policy. Those were the topics of a panel discussion today hosted by local environmentalist group “Color Fairport Green.”. Research suggests exposure to pesticides increases the risk of Parkinson’s. Panelists included a Parkinson’s expert, a pesticide specialist from the State Department of Environmental Conservation and State Assembly Member Jen Lunsford.
PAB looking for volunteers to fill vacancies after members stepped down
The PAB said that the board is supposed to have nine members on it.
WHEC TV-10
Homelessness is increasing in rural areas of the Finger Lakes, shows new report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Homelessness has increased over the past decade in mostly rural counties in the Finger Lakes region, shows a report released Wednesday by Rochester-based health research organization Common Ground Health. The report shows homelessness increased by 215% collectively across Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties between 2007...
Former Gates town supervisor Mark Assini to run for Monroe Co. executive
The County Executive serves a 4-year term.
WHEC TV-10
City reaches labor deal with Rochester Police Locust Club
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A new contract means new changes coming to law enforcement in Rochester. After almost three years, the city has reached a new labor agreement with the Rochester Police Locust Club. This could mean more officers on our streets. The new five-year contract will keep pay high enough to compete with outside police agencies.
rochesterfirst.com
City of Rochester reaches new agreement with RPD union
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a three-year impasse, the City of Rochester and the Rochester Police Locust Club have reached a new labor agreement, city officials announced Friday. The new agreement will last for five years, and replaces the contract that expired in 2019. It increases wages “to keep...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s top job and business recruiter says 2022 set records
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The region’s top job recruiter says 2022 set records for jobs and new business. That includes a company that started with a farmer’s market stand and is now the fastest-growing hummus brand in America. “More sales of Ithaca Hummus means more jobs in Rochester,” said Chris...
WHEC TV-10
Former Gates supervisor to announce bid for Monroe County Executive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Former Gates town Supervisor Mark Assini intends to run for Monroe County Executive. Incumbent Democratic County Executive Adam Bello has not made any official announcements yet about whether he will run for reelection. Assini has been working in the private industry for the last few years...
wxxinews.org
New contract for Rochester Police resolves three-year impasse
Rochester Police have a new contract. That’s according to a statement from Mayor Malik Evans who says the city and the Locust Club, which is the police union, have reached agreement on a new five-year contract. He says that resolves a more than three-year impasse, and it replaces a...
WHEC TV-10
Bishop Matthew Clark is in declining health, says Diocese of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Matthew Clark, the bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Rochester, is in declining health, according to a message on Wednesday from the diocese. The message says that Bishop Clark’s “current health condition is now quite serious”. The bishop is receiving nursing care at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse.
WHEC TV-10
Hosts of Batavia ReAwaken America Tour event sue NY AG Letitia James
BATAVIA, N.Y. The pastor of the Batavia church that hosted the controversial ReAwaken America Tour in August and one of the tour’s organizers are suing New York Attorney General Letitia James for intimidation and defamation. This comes after James wrote General Michael Flynn and event organizer Clay Clark a...
‘Belligerent’ Rush-Henrietta student refuses to leave cafeteria, taken away in handcuffs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was removed from a cafeteria in handcuffs after allegedly becoming “combative” with staff on Friday, principal Dr. Tim Shafer stated in an email obtained by News 8. Shafer said the student had become belligerent and used “foul language” when asked to leave the cafeteria. Throughout the […]
New York Army Guard Soldiers from Rochester, statewide leaving for Kuwait deployment
400 New York Army National Guard aviation soldiers from Rochester, Dunkirk, and Long Island will leave for training in Pennsylvania and Texas on Sunday.
