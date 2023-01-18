Read full article on original website
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security
SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
Congress enables FDA to ban shock devices used at Canton school
CANTON − Congress has jointed the battle over whether disabled students should be given electric shocks as part of their therapy, bringing hope to opponents of the practice that it will end. "You're not allowed to use electric shock on prisoners or prisoners of war or convicted terrorists," said Nancy Weiss, a retired professor who has helped organize opposition to the practice. ...
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Manish Kumar sentenced in drug smuggling plot that brought opioids into Boston
A man who pleaded guilty to his role in a $3.5 million international drug smuggling conspiracy that brought illegal opioids from India and Singapore into Massachusetts and other states, was sentenced in federal court Thursday. Manish Kumar, 34, was sentenced to 87 months in prison and three months of supervised...
Gov. Maura Healey pledges to support migrants in Massachusetts
Gov. Maura Healey signaled Friday her team is evaluating strategies to alleviate the migrant shelter crisis in Massachusetts. But it’s unclear what a forthcoming proposal would entail — and how much it could mirror former Gov. Charlie Baker’s unsuccessful $139 million supplemental budget request, filed in mid-November, seeking to boost emergency shelter capacity as the state confronts “substantially increased demand” for services, the past administration had said.
Policy group wants new governor to move state away from being ‘Taxachusetts’
(The Center Square) – Preventing residents from fleeing Massachusetts due to aggressive taxes is the focus on a public policy group. Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is urging Democratic Gov. Maura Healey to repeal what it calls one of the most aggressive taxes in the country – the estate tax.
Where is the XBB.1.5 COVID variant most common? CDC data explains
XBB.1.5 is the most prevalent COVID variant in the U.S., but it isn't the most common everywhere.
Mass. health department warns of drug-resistant gonorrhea strain
This is the first time five different classes of antibiotics were found to be less effective against a strain of gonorrhea. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is warning residents of a new strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea detected in the state. The DPH said in a news release Thursday...
Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit
WASHINGTON — As the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches next month, Ukrainians who were welcomed to the United States under a special program offering an escape from war are watching another timeline. The temporary Uniting for Ukraine program, sometimes called U4U, offers a two-year stay in the U.S., given that individuals […] The post Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
POLITICO
Warren gets back into campaign mode
2024 WATCH — Elizabeth Warren is reaching out to current and former aides to discuss campaign strategy as the state’s senior senator prepares to run for a third term, a person familiar with the conversations told Playbook. The person described Warren as energized by Democrats’ better-than-expected performance in...
